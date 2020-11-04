SPORTS BRIEFS

SOCCER

Giggs denies assault

Wales manager and Manchester United great Ryan Giggs yesterday denied allegations of assault after British media on Monday reported that he had been arrested following a disturbance at his home. “Mr Giggs denies all allegations of assault made against him... He is cooperating with the police and will continue to assist them with their ongoing investigations,” representatives of the 46-year-old said. “Police were called at 10.05pm on Sunday to reports of a disturbance. A woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries, but did not require any treatment,” the Sun quoted Greater Manchester Police as saying. “A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault,” police said. Giggs was released on bail pending inquiries, the newspaper said. Wales were yesterday due to name their squad for this month’s matches against the US, Ireland and Finland, but postponed the news conference.

CRICKET

Watson retires after IPL loss

Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has decided to retire from all cricket after the Chennai Super Kings failed to reach the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs, a team member said yesterday. The 39-year-old has made nothing public, but told his Chennai teammates of his decision in an “emotional” speech after their last IPL game on Sunday. Tributes have already been made to the former stalwart of the Australian Test side. “The curtain closes on a remarkable IPL career. Congratulations mate you’ve done yourself proud and made every team you’ve played in so complete,” former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody wrote on Twitter. In Monday’s IPL match, pacemen Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada combined to help the Delhi Capitals take second spot in the playoffs with a win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Bangalore, who are chasing their maiden IPL title along with Delhi, also made the playoffs despite their six-wicket loss in Abu Dhabi. The South African bowling duo of Nortje and Rabada shared five wickets between them as Delhi restricted Bangalore to 152 for seven.

FOOTBALL

Brady reclaims No. 1 spot

Tom Brady has felt uncomfortable against the New York Giants before. Most notably in a couple of Super Bowl losses. He recognized Monday night’s 25-23 victory by his Tampa Bay Buccaneers was not very artistic. At least, for the star quarterback, it had a better ending. “We obviously didn’t play the way we’re capable of, but it was good to get a win,” Brady said. Lackluster for much of the game, Brady did what he does best in the second half. He threw touchdowns passes to Rob Gronkowski and Mike Evans, to reclaim top spot as the NFL’s all-time touchdown pass leader. Brady had on Sunday been knocked out of first place in the touchdown standings, when New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees threw for two touchdowns in his team’s win over the Chicago Bears. The Tampa Bay win improved the Buccaneers to 6-2 in the National Football Conference South, while the Giants remain rooted to the foot of the National Football Conference East at 1-7.