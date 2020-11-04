SOCCER
Giggs denies assault
Wales manager and Manchester United great Ryan Giggs yesterday denied allegations of assault after British media on Monday reported that he had been arrested following a disturbance at his home. “Mr Giggs denies all allegations of assault made against him... He is cooperating with the police and will continue to assist them with their ongoing investigations,” representatives of the 46-year-old said. “Police were called at 10.05pm on Sunday to reports of a disturbance. A woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries, but did not require any treatment,” the Sun quoted Greater Manchester Police as saying. “A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault,” police said. Giggs was released on bail pending inquiries, the newspaper said. Wales were yesterday due to name their squad for this month’s matches against the US, Ireland and Finland, but postponed the news conference.
CRICKET
Watson retires after IPL loss
Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has decided to retire from all cricket after the Chennai Super Kings failed to reach the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs, a team member said yesterday. The 39-year-old has made nothing public, but told his Chennai teammates of his decision in an “emotional” speech after their last IPL game on Sunday. Tributes have already been made to the former stalwart of the Australian Test side. “The curtain closes on a remarkable IPL career. Congratulations mate you’ve done yourself proud and made every team you’ve played in so complete,” former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody wrote on Twitter. In Monday’s IPL match, pacemen Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada combined to help the Delhi Capitals take second spot in the playoffs with a win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Bangalore, who are chasing their maiden IPL title along with Delhi, also made the playoffs despite their six-wicket loss in Abu Dhabi. The South African bowling duo of Nortje and Rabada shared five wickets between them as Delhi restricted Bangalore to 152 for seven.
FOOTBALL
Brady reclaims No. 1 spot
Tom Brady has felt uncomfortable against the New York Giants before. Most notably in a couple of Super Bowl losses. He recognized Monday night’s 25-23 victory by his Tampa Bay Buccaneers was not very artistic. At least, for the star quarterback, it had a better ending. “We obviously didn’t play the way we’re capable of, but it was good to get a win,” Brady said. Lackluster for much of the game, Brady did what he does best in the second half. He threw touchdowns passes to Rob Gronkowski and Mike Evans, to reclaim top spot as the NFL’s all-time touchdown pass leader. Brady had on Sunday been knocked out of first place in the touchdown standings, when New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees threw for two touchdowns in his team’s win over the Chicago Bears. The Tampa Bay win improved the Buccaneers to 6-2 in the National Football Conference South, while the Giants remain rooted to the foot of the National Football Conference East at 1-7.
APPEAL REJECTED: Hsieh had not shown sufficient commitment to competitions, the ITF said, citing her absence from the Fed Cup and the 2016 Olympic Games Taiwan’s chance to win a medal in tennis at the Tokyo Olympic Games suffered a major blow after women’s doubles world No. 1 Hsieh Su-wei was ruled ineligible for the Games by the sport’s governing body. The 34-year-old Hsieh announced in a Facebook post that the International Tennis Federation (ITF) had rejected her appeal to gain eligibility for next year’s COVID-19-delayed Olympics. Hsieh said that even though her ranking qualified her for the Games, she was deemed ineligible due to “a mistake involving the Fed Cup” held in March. Hsieh is ranked No. 66 in women’s singles and No. 1 in women’s doubles.
EXTRA INNING: A pitching duel between starters Esmil Rogers for the Brothers and the Lions’ Brock Dykxhoorn kept the game at one run apiece until the final frame Veteran outfielder Pan Wu-hsiung blasted a three-run homer in the 10th inning to give the Uni-President Lions a 4-2 win in Game 1 of the Taiwan Series against the CTBC Brothers at the Taichung Intercontinental Stadium last night. The game was tied 1-1 after nine innings and there was an explosion of run-scoring in the extra frame on both sides, leading to a dramatic finish first up in the best-of-seven series. The Tainan-based Lions led the way at the top of 10th, when with one out, Taiwanese-Argentine slugger Lin An-ko and outfielder Tang Chao-ting struck for consecutive singles to put runners on
Two of the US’ best athletes are getting married after Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird on Saturday announced their engagement. The couple boast an impressive list of achievements. Rapinoe has won two FIFA Women’s World Cups and an Olympic gold medal with the US national team, and last year picked up the Ballon d’Or Feminin for the world’s best women’s player. Bird is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. This month, the 40-year-old won her fourth WNBA title to go alongside her four Olympic gold medals with Team USA. She has also carved out a successful career in Russia, winning five
Vice President William Lai yesterday visited a Uni-President Lions practice at the Tainan Municipal Stadium, as the team prepare for tomorrow’s Taiwan Series opener against the CTBC Brothers in Taichung. The former Tainan mayor gave the Lions a pineapple, a symbol of prosperity and good fortune, to wish the team success in the best-of-seven series. “I have only one request... You must win the championship title,” Lai said. Lions closer Chen Yun-wen presented Lai with a jersey, featuring the words “Tainan” on the front, on behalf of the team, along with club chairman Tu Chung-cheng and general manager Su Tai-an. Although a native of