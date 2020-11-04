Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona was on Monday admitted to a hospital with signs of depression, three days after his 60th birthday.
A Maradona staffer told reporters that Maradona’s health condition is “not serious.”
He requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak about the issue.
Photo: Reuters
“He has been very sad for a week, didn’t want to eat,” the staffer said, adding that Maradona’s personal doctor Leopoldo Luque took the former soccer player to a hospital so he could undergo health checks.
“It’s not a serious situation and we didn’t come for an emergency,” Luque told reporters outside the private clinic in La Plata, south of Buenos Aires.
Although he gave no details of Maradona’s condition, Luque said his patient would undergo a series of medical checkups.
“He’s an elderly patient with many pressures in his life. It’s a time when we must help him. It’s very difficult to be Maradona,” Luque said of the star, who celebrated his 60th birthday on Friday.
The doctor ruled out any link to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is ravaging the South American country, much of it still under confinement.
Maradona, who has a history of drug and alcohol abuse and poor health, is considered at high risk of coronavirus complications should he be infected.
He has had two heart attacks in the past and contracted hepatitis.
“Diego is fine, but he can be much better. I didn’t find him the way I wanted to see him. I had a previous talk with him, I told him: ‘Let’s go to a clinic to improve a little,’ and he said: ‘Well, let’s go,’” Luque said.
“He did not have energy, the birthday was a factor that complicates it in some aspect,” Luque said. “My idea is to have him hydrated for three days, see the evolution and adjust the medication. There is no emergency at all.”
The former Argentina captain, who led his team to triumph in the 1986 World Cup, is currently coach of Argentine club Gimnasia y Esgrima.
Maradona turned 60 on Friday and showed up that night for Gimnasia’s national championship match against Patronato, which his team won 3-0. He left before the end of the first half, which raised questions about his health.
“It breaks my heart to see him like this,” one of his daughters, Giannina, tweeted the next day.
“I didn’t go to see him that day, but the day before he was very well,” his doctor told reporters outside the clinic in La Plata, where Gimnasia are based.
APPEAL REJECTED: Hsieh had not shown sufficient commitment to competitions, the ITF said, citing her absence from the Fed Cup and the 2016 Olympic Games Taiwan’s chance to win a medal in tennis at the Tokyo Olympic Games suffered a major blow after women’s doubles world No. 1 Hsieh Su-wei was ruled ineligible for the Games by the sport’s governing body. The 34-year-old Hsieh announced in a Facebook post that the International Tennis Federation (ITF) had rejected her appeal to gain eligibility for next year’s COVID-19-delayed Olympics. Hsieh said that even though her ranking qualified her for the Games, she was deemed ineligible due to “a mistake involving the Fed Cup” held in March. Hsieh is ranked No. 66 in women’s singles and No. 1 in women’s doubles.
EXTRA INNING: A pitching duel between starters Esmil Rogers for the Brothers and the Lions’ Brock Dykxhoorn kept the game at one run apiece until the final frame Veteran outfielder Pan Wu-hsiung blasted a three-run homer in the 10th inning to give the Uni-President Lions a 4-2 win in Game 1 of the Taiwan Series against the CTBC Brothers at the Taichung Intercontinental Stadium last night. The game was tied 1-1 after nine innings and there was an explosion of run-scoring in the extra frame on both sides, leading to a dramatic finish first up in the best-of-seven series. The Tainan-based Lions led the way at the top of 10th, when with one out, Taiwanese-Argentine slugger Lin An-ko and outfielder Tang Chao-ting struck for consecutive singles to put runners on
Two of the US’ best athletes are getting married after Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird on Saturday announced their engagement. The couple boast an impressive list of achievements. Rapinoe has won two FIFA Women’s World Cups and an Olympic gold medal with the US national team, and last year picked up the Ballon d’Or Feminin for the world’s best women’s player. Bird is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. This month, the 40-year-old won her fourth WNBA title to go alongside her four Olympic gold medals with Team USA. She has also carved out a successful career in Russia, winning five
Vice President William Lai yesterday visited a Uni-President Lions practice at the Tainan Municipal Stadium, as the team prepare for tomorrow’s Taiwan Series opener against the CTBC Brothers in Taichung. The former Tainan mayor gave the Lions a pineapple, a symbol of prosperity and good fortune, to wish the team success in the best-of-seven series. “I have only one request... You must win the championship title,” Lai said. Lions closer Chen Yun-wen presented Lai with a jersey, featuring the words “Tainan” on the front, on behalf of the team, along with club chairman Tu Chung-cheng and general manager Su Tai-an. Although a native of