Leicester City on Monday swept into second place in the English Premier League with an impressive 4-1 victory against Leeds United, while Fulham beat West Bromwich Albion 2-0 to finally clinch their first win of the season.
Leicester are just one point behind leaders Liverpool after winning five of their first seven games in a top-flight season for the first time in their history.
Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans put Leicester two up before halftime at Elland Road.
Photo: AFP
Stuart Dallas got one back for Leeds, but Jamie Vardy’s eighth goal of the season and a late Tielemans penalty wrapped up Leicester’s fourth successive away league win.
After the disappointment of missing out on a place in the UEFA Champions League last term, Leicester have shown that they are capable of mounting another top four challenge.
Even a title push might not be impossible given they have already thrashed Manchester City 5-2.
“We were technically brilliant. We had the quality to play when we had the opportunities. I thought we were amazing right across the team,” Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said.
“This team has got an amazing mentality with lots of young, hungry players. It’s still very early and most of our games have been away, but we’ve had brilliant performances,” he said.
Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa said: “In the first 30 minutes we defended poorly and after we didn’t create enough danger. That is one of the main responsibilities of the manager.”
Leicester made the perfect start in the third minute.
A poor back-pass from Robin Koch was intercepted by Vardy and he rounded goalkeeper Illan Meslier before squaring for Barnes to tap into the empty net.
Leicester did not have to wait long to double their lead in the 21st minute.
Marc Albrighton’s cross picked out Vardy at the near post, and his diving header was unconvincingly pushed out by Meslier to Tielemans, who slotted home from close range.
Dallas gave Leeds a lifeline in the 47th minute when his cross evaded everyone and looped past the flat-footed Schmeichel.
Leeds had the momentum and Pablo Hernandez almost equalized with a curling strike from the edge of the area.
However, Leicester weathered the storm and Vardy struck in the 76th minute with a close-range finish after Cengiz Under flicked James Maddison’s pass over Meslier.
Belgian midfielder Tielemans got the fourth with a stoppage-time spot-kick after Mateusz Klich’s foul on Maddison.
At Craven Cottage, Fulham avoided their worst start to a season since 1951 thanks to first-half goals from Bobby Decordova-Reid and Ola Aina.
Fullham deservedly ended a run of six games without a win — a dismal stretch including five defeats.
The Cottagers had lost all three of their previous home games this season, but their first success in west London lifted them out of the relegation zone.
“We knew how important this game was. I’m pleased we got a result. We played very well,” Fullham manager Scott Parker said. “Defeats are going to happen but they can’t bury us. Wins breed confidence.”
Third-from-bottom West Brom are still chasing a first win since returning to the top-flight last season.
With just three points from their opening seven league games, West Brom have made their worst start to a campaign since the 1985-1986 season.
