Steelers edge Ravens to maintain their perfect record

AFP, WASHINGTON





Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns as the Steelers remained the NFL’s only undefeated team by edging the Baltimore Ravens 28-24.

Pittsburgh’s Robert Spillane returned an interception at 33 yards for a touchdown only 54 seconds into the game as the Steelers improved to 7-0 for the season, their best start since 1978.

“Much respect to Baltimore, they bring the best out in us,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said. “This rivalry is what it is. Hopefully, it was entertaining to football fans worldwide.”

Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Pittsburgh Steelers, left, collides with Willie Snead of the Baltimore Ravens, bottom, while breaking up a pass in the end zone in their NFL game in Baltimore, Maryland, on Sunday. Photo: AP

Lamar Jackson threw for 208 yards and two Baltimore touchdowns, and ran 16 times for 65 yards, but the Ravens fell to 5-2 in the American Football Conference North Division.

Baltimore seized a 17-7 halftime lead on Jackson’s six-yard touchdown pass to Miles Boykin, a Gus Edwards one-yard touchdown run and a 51-yard Justin Tucker field goal.

However, Roethlisberger, who completed 21 of 32 passes, found Eric Ebron on an 18-yard touchdown pass and James Conner added a one-yard touchdown run to lift the Steelers ahead 21-17 entering the fourth quarter.

The Ravens answered with Jackson’s three-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown, but “Big Ben” struck again in the final period with an eight-yard touchdown toss to Chase Claypool.

A Jackson throw into the end zone on the final play fell incomplete to seal Pittsburgh’s triumph.

“It’s big,” linebacker T.J. Watt said. “These are very hard wins to come by in the National Football League. Every team is phenomenal, and an in-division game like this, a rivalry like this, to be able to walk out of a building on the road with a win gives us a lot of momentum.”

Elsewhere, the Kansas City Chiefs improved to 7-1 by routing the winless New York Jets 35-9; Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints beat the Chicago Bears 26-23 in overtime; and Buffalo moved to 6-2 by edging New England 24-21, dropping the Patriots to 2-5.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed for 416 yards, going 31 of 42 with five touchdowns in the Chiefs’ lopsided win over the Jets in Kansas City, Missouri.

The victory earned Chiefs coach Andy Reid his 229th career win, tying Green Bay coach Curly Lambeau for fifth on the all-time list.

At one stage, Mahomes completed passes on all six plays of an 83-yard scoring march.

Upset losses saw the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans each fall to 5-2, the Packers falling 28-22 to visiting Minnesota, while the Titans were downed 31-20 in Cincinnati.

Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns as the Bengals stopped the Titans at Paul Brown Stadium.

Burrow completed 26 of 37 passes with no interceptions, leading Cincinnati (2-5-1) to their best performance of the year.

Derrick Henry rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown for the Titans (5-2), who lost their second straight game after a 5-0 start.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook made history in Minnesota’s upset win over Green Bay.

Cook became the first player to score a touchdown on each of his team’s first four possessions of a game since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970.

In Miami, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won his first NFL start, leading the Miami Dolphins to a 28-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Also on Sunday, the Broncos edged the Chargers 31-30, the Raiders best the Browns 16-6, the Colts crushed the Lions 41-21, the Seahawks soared past the 49ers 37-27 and the Eagles downed the Cowboys 23-9.

Additional reporting by staff writer