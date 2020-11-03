Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns as the Steelers remained the NFL’s only undefeated team by edging the Baltimore Ravens 28-24.
Pittsburgh’s Robert Spillane returned an interception at 33 yards for a touchdown only 54 seconds into the game as the Steelers improved to 7-0 for the season, their best start since 1978.
“Much respect to Baltimore, they bring the best out in us,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said. “This rivalry is what it is. Hopefully, it was entertaining to football fans worldwide.”
Photo: AP
Lamar Jackson threw for 208 yards and two Baltimore touchdowns, and ran 16 times for 65 yards, but the Ravens fell to 5-2 in the American Football Conference North Division.
Baltimore seized a 17-7 halftime lead on Jackson’s six-yard touchdown pass to Miles Boykin, a Gus Edwards one-yard touchdown run and a 51-yard Justin Tucker field goal.
However, Roethlisberger, who completed 21 of 32 passes, found Eric Ebron on an 18-yard touchdown pass and James Conner added a one-yard touchdown run to lift the Steelers ahead 21-17 entering the fourth quarter.
The Ravens answered with Jackson’s three-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown, but “Big Ben” struck again in the final period with an eight-yard touchdown toss to Chase Claypool.
A Jackson throw into the end zone on the final play fell incomplete to seal Pittsburgh’s triumph.
“It’s big,” linebacker T.J. Watt said. “These are very hard wins to come by in the National Football League. Every team is phenomenal, and an in-division game like this, a rivalry like this, to be able to walk out of a building on the road with a win gives us a lot of momentum.”
Elsewhere, the Kansas City Chiefs improved to 7-1 by routing the winless New York Jets 35-9; Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints beat the Chicago Bears 26-23 in overtime; and Buffalo moved to 6-2 by edging New England 24-21, dropping the Patriots to 2-5.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed for 416 yards, going 31 of 42 with five touchdowns in the Chiefs’ lopsided win over the Jets in Kansas City, Missouri.
The victory earned Chiefs coach Andy Reid his 229th career win, tying Green Bay coach Curly Lambeau for fifth on the all-time list.
At one stage, Mahomes completed passes on all six plays of an 83-yard scoring march.
Upset losses saw the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans each fall to 5-2, the Packers falling 28-22 to visiting Minnesota, while the Titans were downed 31-20 in Cincinnati.
Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns as the Bengals stopped the Titans at Paul Brown Stadium.
Burrow completed 26 of 37 passes with no interceptions, leading Cincinnati (2-5-1) to their best performance of the year.
Derrick Henry rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown for the Titans (5-2), who lost their second straight game after a 5-0 start.
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook made history in Minnesota’s upset win over Green Bay.
Cook became the first player to score a touchdown on each of his team’s first four possessions of a game since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970.
In Miami, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won his first NFL start, leading the Miami Dolphins to a 28-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
Also on Sunday, the Broncos edged the Chargers 31-30, the Raiders best the Browns 16-6, the Colts crushed the Lions 41-21, the Seahawks soared past the 49ers 37-27 and the Eagles downed the Cowboys 23-9.
Additional reporting by staff writer
APPEAL REJECTED: Hsieh had not shown sufficient commitment to competitions, the ITF said, citing her absence from the Fed Cup and the 2016 Olympic Games Taiwan’s chance to win a medal in tennis at the Tokyo Olympic Games suffered a major blow after women’s doubles world No. 1 Hsieh Su-wei was ruled ineligible for the Games by the sport’s governing body. The 34-year-old Hsieh announced in a Facebook post that the International Tennis Federation (ITF) had rejected her appeal to gain eligibility for next year’s COVID-19-delayed Olympics. Hsieh said that even though her ranking qualified her for the Games, she was deemed ineligible due to “a mistake involving the Fed Cup” held in March. Hsieh is ranked No. 66 in women’s singles and No. 1 in women’s doubles.
EXTRA INNING: A pitching duel between starters Esmil Rogers for the Brothers and the Lions’ Brock Dykxhoorn kept the game at one run apiece until the final frame Veteran outfielder Pan Wu-hsiung blasted a three-run homer in the 10th inning to give the Uni-President Lions a 4-2 win in Game 1 of the Taiwan Series against the CTBC Brothers at the Taichung Intercontinental Stadium last night. The game was tied 1-1 after nine innings and there was an explosion of run-scoring in the extra frame on both sides, leading to a dramatic finish first up in the best-of-seven series. The Tainan-based Lions led the way at the top of 10th, when with one out, Taiwanese-Argentine slugger Lin An-ko and outfielder Tang Chao-ting struck for consecutive singles to put runners on
Two of the US’ best athletes are getting married after Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird on Saturday announced their engagement. The couple boast an impressive list of achievements. Rapinoe has won two FIFA Women’s World Cups and an Olympic gold medal with the US national team, and last year picked up the Ballon d’Or Feminin for the world’s best women’s player. Bird is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. This month, the 40-year-old won her fourth WNBA title to go alongside her four Olympic gold medals with Team USA. She has also carved out a successful career in Russia, winning five
Vice President William Lai yesterday visited a Uni-President Lions practice at the Tainan Municipal Stadium, as the team prepare for tomorrow’s Taiwan Series opener against the CTBC Brothers in Taichung. The former Tainan mayor gave the Lions a pineapple, a symbol of prosperity and good fortune, to wish the team success in the best-of-seven series. “I have only one request... You must win the championship title,” Lai said. Lions closer Chen Yun-wen presented Lai with a jersey, featuring the words “Tainan” on the front, on behalf of the team, along with club chairman Tu Chung-cheng and general manager Su Tai-an. Although a native of