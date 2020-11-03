Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Sunday condemned Manchester United to fresh misery at Old Trafford as his penalty clinched a 1-0 win for Arsenal, while Gareth Bale was the match winner with his first goal since returning to Tottenham Hotspur in a 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.
Aubameyang ended a five-game goal drought in the league when he stepped up to convert a 69th-minute penalty after Paul Pogba fouled Hector Bellerin.
The Arsenal captain’s first league goal since the opening weekend of the season gave the Gunners their first league win at Old Trafford since 2006.
Photo: Reuters
United have now failed to win any of their four home league games this season, with the three defeats including a humiliating 6-1 rout against Spurs.
It is the Red Devils’ worst start to a home league campaign since 1972-1973, leaving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team languishing just six points above the relegation zone in 15th place.
After an encouraging end to last season when they secured a top-four finish, United have had an inconsistent start to the new campaign, with the highs of UEFA Champions League wins over Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig canceled out by a series of poor league performances.
“We weren’t at the races. We were too sloppy and too many passes went astray,” Solskjaer said. “Home and away form is out the window with no fans in the stadium. You can’t look at that. It doesn’t really mean too much, but we need to get points on the board.”
Arsenal moved up to ninth, just a point off third, thanks to their first win away at a “Big Six” rival in 30 attempts.
Mikel Arteta’s men were deserved winners, having dominated for long periods and hit the bar through Willian in the first half.
“I’m delighted because we played with a lot of courage and big personality,” Arteta said. “Every striker needs goals and in these moments we have to create more for Auba. He has scored the crucial goal and it is going to lift his confidence.”
Spurs moved up to second as Bale came off the bench to break Brighton’s resolve in a controversial clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Harry Kane’s early penalty put Jose Mourinho’s men in front, before the visitors were denied a spot-kick for a pull on Leandro Trossard by Matt Doherty.
Brighton’s bright display got the slice of luck they needed to level 11 minutes into the second half when referee Graham Scott allowed Tariq Lamptey’s equalizer to stand after what appeared a clear foul on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the buildup, despite reviewing the incident on the monitor.
However, Bale got the hosts and Scott off the hook when he powered home a header 17 minutes from time.
“It’s a great feeling,” Bale said. “I just want to come on and make an impact for the team. I haven’t played a lot of football. It’s taken time, I’m being patient and working hard when I get chances.”
Everton spurned the chance to go back to the top of the table on goal-difference as they were beaten 2-1 at Newcastle United.
Carlo Ancelotti’s side succumbed to a limp defeat as Callum Wilson scored twice in the second half, before Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s late reply.
It was a difficult day for Ancelotti, who dropped England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in favor of Robin Olsen after a turbulent start to the season.
Southampton moved up to fourth as James Ward-Prowse celebrated his 26th birthday by scoring two fine free-kicks in a 4-3 win against Aston Villa.
Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side lost their first two matches this season, but they have bounced back impressively to win four of their past five games.
Another Ward-Prowse free-kick created the opening goal, scored by Jannik Vestergaard, to open the floodgates.
Ward-Prowse curled a stunning free-kick past Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in the 33rd minute, then netted another on the stroke of halftime.
Danny Ings bagged Southampton’s fourth, but later had to be replaced after a knee injury.
Tyrone Mings, Ollie Watkins and Jack Grealish pulled goals back for Villa, who slipped to seventh.
APPEAL REJECTED: Hsieh had not shown sufficient commitment to competitions, the ITF said, citing her absence from the Fed Cup and the 2016 Olympic Games Taiwan’s chance to win a medal in tennis at the Tokyo Olympic Games suffered a major blow after women’s doubles world No. 1 Hsieh Su-wei was ruled ineligible for the Games by the sport’s governing body. The 34-year-old Hsieh announced in a Facebook post that the International Tennis Federation (ITF) had rejected her appeal to gain eligibility for next year’s COVID-19-delayed Olympics. Hsieh said that even though her ranking qualified her for the Games, she was deemed ineligible due to “a mistake involving the Fed Cup” held in March. Hsieh is ranked No. 66 in women’s singles and No. 1 in women’s doubles.
EXTRA INNING: A pitching duel between starters Esmil Rogers for the Brothers and the Lions’ Brock Dykxhoorn kept the game at one run apiece until the final frame Veteran outfielder Pan Wu-hsiung blasted a three-run homer in the 10th inning to give the Uni-President Lions a 4-2 win in Game 1 of the Taiwan Series against the CTBC Brothers at the Taichung Intercontinental Stadium last night. The game was tied 1-1 after nine innings and there was an explosion of run-scoring in the extra frame on both sides, leading to a dramatic finish first up in the best-of-seven series. The Tainan-based Lions led the way at the top of 10th, when with one out, Taiwanese-Argentine slugger Lin An-ko and outfielder Tang Chao-ting struck for consecutive singles to put runners on
Two of the US’ best athletes are getting married after Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird on Saturday announced their engagement. The couple boast an impressive list of achievements. Rapinoe has won two FIFA Women’s World Cups and an Olympic gold medal with the US national team, and last year picked up the Ballon d’Or Feminin for the world’s best women’s player. Bird is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. This month, the 40-year-old won her fourth WNBA title to go alongside her four Olympic gold medals with Team USA. She has also carved out a successful career in Russia, winning five
Vice President William Lai yesterday visited a Uni-President Lions practice at the Tainan Municipal Stadium, as the team prepare for tomorrow’s Taiwan Series opener against the CTBC Brothers in Taichung. The former Tainan mayor gave the Lions a pineapple, a symbol of prosperity and good fortune, to wish the team success in the best-of-seven series. “I have only one request... You must win the championship title,” Lai said. Lions closer Chen Yun-wen presented Lai with a jersey, featuring the words “Tainan” on the front, on behalf of the team, along with club chairman Tu Chung-cheng and general manager Su Tai-an. Although a native of