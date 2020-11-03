Ronaldo scores brace as Juve get back on track

‘CRISTIANO IS BACK’: The Portuguese striker had tested positive for COVID-19 for 19 days after being on international duty with Portugal, missing four matches

AFP, MILAN, Italy





Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday came off the bench to score a brace on his return from COVID-19 as Juventus got back to winning ways in Serie A with a 4-1 victory against promoted Spezia.

The champions ended a run of three consecutive draws to move third in Serie A, four points behind leaders AC Milan, who beat Udinese 2-1 earlier in the day thanks to a spectacular late winner from Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

US Sassuolo overtook Juventus to reclaim second spot, two points behind Milan, after a 2-0 win over SSC Napoli, their first ever success at the Stadio San Paolo.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus, top, scores past Spezia goalkeeper Ivan Provedel in their Serie A match at the Stadio Dino Manuzzi in Cesena, Italy, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Ronaldo replaced Paulo Dybala in the 56th minute in Cesena with the match level after Tommaso Pobega had canceled out Alvaro Morata’s opener for Juventus.

The Portuguese striker put Juve in front just three minutes later.

Adrien Rabiot grabbed a third on 68 minutes, with Ronaldo scoring a second from the penalty spot with 15 minutes to go for his fifth goal in three league games this season.

“Cristiano is back. This is the important thing,” said Ronaldo, who had been furious at missing last week’s UEFA Champions League 2-0 defeat by Lionel Messi’s Barcelona.

“I was stopped for a long time, even though I had no symptoms and felt good. Today I got back to doing what I like, playing football,” he said.

Ronaldo had tested positive for COVID-19 for 19 days after being on international duty with Portugal, missing four games. The nine-time defending champions had won their opener against UC Sampdoria in September, their only league victory on the pitch, before three draws.

Between those matches they were awarded a 3-0 victory after Napoli refused to travel to Turin on Oct. 4 because of COVID-19 cases.

Before Ronaldo took to the pitch, Juventus had labored against top-flight newcomers Spezia.

Morata netted after 15 minutes from Weston McKennie’s cross, but after seeing three goals disallowed for offside against Barca, he had another one ruled out nine minutes later.

Pobega’s deflected shot past Gianluigi Buffon pulled Spezia level after half an hour.

Ronaldo ran onto Morata’s through-ball before rounding the goalkeeper and tapping home to put Juventus back in front.

Rabiot also came off the bench to score, with a foul on Federico Chiesa giving Ronaldo his chance for a second on 75 minutes.

“In the second half we were well-placed on the pitch with the desire to win and Ronaldo gave us a hand,” Juve coach Andrea Pirlo said.

AC Milan extended their unbeaten streak as Ibrahimovic scored an acrobatic late winner to seal a win over lowly Udinese.

The 39-year-old has scored seven goals in four league games having missed the other two after contracting COVID-19.

“Mine was a beautiful goal, but the victory of the team counts more,” Ibrahimovic said.

The Swedish star set up Franck Kessie for the opener after 18 minutes, before Rodrigo de Paul pulled Udinese level three minutes after halftime from the penalty spot, beating Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma on his return from COVID-19.

Ibrahimovic snatched the three points seven minutes from time, with a stunning bicycle-kick past goalkeeper Juan Musso.

Ibrahimovic has now scored in six consecutive Serie A games, to match a record he achieved with Milan in 2012.

In Naples, a Manuel Locatelli penalty just before the hour mark and a late Maxime Lopez goal gave Sassuolo a first win over Napoli in five years.

“We could have done more. We were lackluster and frantic,” Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso said as his fifth-placed side missed the chance to move second.

AS Roma were seventh after a 2-0 win at home against ACF Fiorentina, with Leonardo Spinazzola and Pedro Rodriguez scoring in either half.

City rivals SS Lazio fought back to beat struggling Torino 4-3, despite trailing four minutes into stoppage-time in Turin.

Lazio were 3-2 down before Ciro Immobile, returning from a COVID-19 scare, converted a penalty, with Felipe Caicedo tapping in the winner three minutes later to floor Torino, who sit second from bottom and are without a win this season.

Sampdoria and Genoa settled for a point each in a 1-1 derby stalemate.