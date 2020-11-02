Lucy loser Lorenzo Sonego of Italy on Saturday followed up his shock win over world No. 1 Novak Djokovic by beating Britain’s Dan Evans to reach the Vienna ATP final.
Sonego had condemned Djokovic to his heaviest best-of-three-set loss in the quarter-finals, where the 17-time major winner claimed just three games.
The world No. 42, who described that as “the best victory of my life,” saw off Evans 6-3, 6-4 and was to face red-hot Russian Andrey Rublev in yesterday’s final.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“I’m really happy. After yesterday it was not easy playing against Evans because he has a good talent,” Sonego said.
“He has a good backhand and it was not easy, but today I won and I am so happy,” he said.
Sonego, 25, had initially lost in the final round of qualifying in the Austrian capital to Aljaz Bedene six days earlier, but entered the draw as a lucky loser when Diego Schwartzman withdrew.
World No. 8 Rublev made the final when South Africa’s Kevin Anderson retired with a leg injury at 6-4, 4-1 down.
Rublev, chasing a fifth title of this truncated season, has won 18 of his past 19 matches.
“I came here thinking that I have nothing to lose. I already did a really great season, so I came here to enjoy, to do my best, to fight for every point, every match, and now here I am in the final,” the 23-year-old said.
“I want to keep thinking in the same way and we’ll see what’s going to happen tomorrow,” he added.
Rublev, the fifth seed, eliminated defending champion Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals on Friday and has not dropped a set this week.
He has also yet to drop serve.
China wants to unite its 1.4 billion people through soccer, while also using the sport as “a bridge to work with the rest of the world,” Chinese Football Association secretary-general Liu Yi told reporters in an interview published yesterday. Liu spoke about what lies behind the country’s push to become a major soccer power by 2050. Under Chinese President Xi Jinping — who is described by state media as an “avid soccer fan” — the world’s most populous country has grand plans to host and even one day win a World Cup. Liu spoke about “using football to motivate the whole nation.” “Football is
‘JOB NOT DONE’: The outfielder, who hit a homer and stole two bases, said that players ‘have to be good at all aspects of game all the time and not take plays off’ Los Angeles outfielder Mookie Betts put himself in rarefied company with a standout performance in the Dodgers’ Game 1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in the 116th World Series on Tuesday. Betts sparked the Dodgers’ four-run fifth inning with a walk and two stolen bases, joining Babe Ruth as the only players in World Series history to record such an inning. After walking to lead off the inning, Betts stole second base. After Corey Seager walked, Betts reached third on a double steal, giving the Dodgers runners on second and third with one out. Betts took an aggressive stance off the bag
TENNIS Federer eyes Australia Roger Federer is practicing pain-free after undergoing two knee surgeries this year and said that he expects to return to the circuit at the Australian Open in January. The 39-year-old Swiss reached the semi-finals at Melbourne Park at the start of the year, but missed the rest of the season after undergoing a second arthroscopic procedure on his right knee. “I’m on the right track,” he told German-language magazine Schweizer Illustrierte. “I’m gradually coming back, but I’m going to take my time and don’t want to put any pressure on myself. I will only take part in a
Marcus Rashford once again sank Paris Saint-Germain after netting the decisive goal in a 2-1 Champions League win in the French capital. Rashford, who scored the winning spot-kick when United knocked PSG out two seasons ago, drilled home a low shot three minutes from the end, which won a thrilling Group H contest at a near-empty Parc des Princes. United had taken the lead in the 23rd minute when Bruno Fernandes slotted home from the spot at the second attempt, but Anthony Martial inexplicably headed Neymar’s corner into his own net 10 minutes after the break. The rest of the match was an