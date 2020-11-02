Lucky loser Sonego beats Dan Evans to reach final

AFP, VIENNA





Lucy loser Lorenzo Sonego of Italy on Saturday followed up his shock win over world No. 1 Novak Djokovic by beating Britain’s Dan Evans to reach the Vienna ATP final.

Sonego had condemned Djokovic to his heaviest best-of-three-set loss in the quarter-finals, where the 17-time major winner claimed just three games.

The world No. 42, who described that as “the best victory of my life,” saw off Evans 6-3, 6-4 and was to face red-hot Russian Andrey Rublev in yesterday’s final.

Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego swings for the ball during his semi-final match against Dan Evans of Britain in their Erste Bank Open singles match in Vienna, Austria, on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“I’m really happy. After yesterday it was not easy playing against Evans because he has a good talent,” Sonego said.

“He has a good backhand and it was not easy, but today I won and I am so happy,” he said.

Sonego, 25, had initially lost in the final round of qualifying in the Austrian capital to Aljaz Bedene six days earlier, but entered the draw as a lucky loser when Diego Schwartzman withdrew.

World No. 8 Rublev made the final when South Africa’s Kevin Anderson retired with a leg injury at 6-4, 4-1 down.

Rublev, chasing a fifth title of this truncated season, has won 18 of his past 19 matches.

“I came here thinking that I have nothing to lose. I already did a really great season, so I came here to enjoy, to do my best, to fight for every point, every match, and now here I am in the final,” the 23-year-old said.

“I want to keep thinking in the same way and we’ll see what’s going to happen tomorrow,” he added.

Rublev, the fifth seed, eliminated defending champion Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals on Friday and has not dropped a set this week.

He has also yet to drop serve.