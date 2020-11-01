Djokovic handed heaviest loss, but says goal reached

AFP, VIENNA





Novak Djokovic on Friday shrugged off his heaviest defeat by insisting that he had achieved his goal of wrapping up the year-end world No. 1 spot for a record-equaling sixth time.

Djokovic was stunned 6-2, 6-1 by Italian lucky loser Lorenzo Sonego in the quarter-finals of the Vienna ATP tournament.

However, having won two rounds in the Austrian capital, 33-year-old Djokovic is virtually guaranteed to equal Pete Sampras’ record of securing the year-ending top ranking for the sixth time.

Lorenzo Sonego returns to Novak Djokovic at the Vienna ATP tournament on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“Clinching the year-end No. 1 had an effect on me,” Djokovic told a news conference. “I have done what I came here for, securing the No. 1. And I’m completely fine with today’s result. I’m healthy and looking forward to a strong finish in London” the season-ending ATP Finals.

Italian Sonego, ranked 42 and who had intially lost in qualifying last weekend, is the first lucky loser ever to beat Djokovic.

The only other time Djokovic had won just three games was at the 2005 Australian Open at the hands of Marat Safin.

“He just blew me off the court, that’s all,” Djokovic told atptour.com. “He was better in every segment of the game. It was a pretty bad match from my side, but amazing from his side.”

Djokovic can only be denied the end of year world No. 1 ranking if Nadal takes an unlikely wild card into the Sofia tournament this month.

Kevin Anderson and Andrey Rublev were to play the first semi-final in Austria after press time last night, with Lorenzo Sonego and Dan Evans to follow.

Additional reporting by staff writer