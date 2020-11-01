Diego Maradona celebrated his 60th birthday on Friday with a comprehensive league victory for the club he coaches, cake presented to him inside a shuttered stadium and a 100m-long billboard erected in his honor in the center of Buenos Aires.
Although he had been reported to be self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who displayed COVID-19 symptoms, Maradona appeared at his club’s stadium on Friday evening.
The Gimnasia y Esgrima coach unexpectedly turned up ahead of their game against Patronato, the first match in a season that began on Friday after a seven-month hiatus amid the pandemic.
Photo: Reuters
Officials presented him with a plaque, he was given several birthday cakes and fans who gathered outside the ground sang Happy Birthday and let off fireworks.
“It’s a special day,” head of the Argentine Football Association Claudio Tapia told local TV. “We’re very happy to be able to salute a player as great as Diego.”
Maradona left the ground before Gimnasia kicked off their closed-doors match and he missed their 3-0 victory.
Earlier in the day, friends sent tributes to the flamboyant player best known for leading Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title.
A billboard with Maradona’s face was unveiled on Buenos Aires’ central Avenida alongside the obelisk where fans traditionally gather to celebrate major victories.
On Instagram, soccer greats — former Brazil striker Ronaldo Nazario, manager Jose Mourinho and former Italy captain Franco Baresi among them — shared their best wishes.
“I start my 60th with these marvelous messages that you’ve all sent me,” Maradona said in response. “Thanks for your love and your friendship. This is the best present you could have given me.”
China wants to unite its 1.4 billion people through soccer, while also using the sport as “a bridge to work with the rest of the world,” Chinese Football Association secretary-general Liu Yi told reporters in an interview published yesterday. Liu spoke about what lies behind the country’s push to become a major soccer power by 2050. Under Chinese President Xi Jinping — who is described by state media as an “avid soccer fan” — the world’s most populous country has grand plans to host and even one day win a World Cup. Liu spoke about “using football to motivate the whole nation.” “Football is
‘JOB NOT DONE’: The outfielder, who hit a homer and stole two bases, said that players ‘have to be good at all aspects of game all the time and not take plays off’ Los Angeles outfielder Mookie Betts put himself in rarefied company with a standout performance in the Dodgers’ Game 1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in the 116th World Series on Tuesday. Betts sparked the Dodgers’ four-run fifth inning with a walk and two stolen bases, joining Babe Ruth as the only players in World Series history to record such an inning. After walking to lead off the inning, Betts stole second base. After Corey Seager walked, Betts reached third on a double steal, giving the Dodgers runners on second and third with one out. Betts took an aggressive stance off the bag
TENNIS Federer eyes Australia Roger Federer is practicing pain-free after undergoing two knee surgeries this year and said that he expects to return to the circuit at the Australian Open in January. The 39-year-old Swiss reached the semi-finals at Melbourne Park at the start of the year, but missed the rest of the season after undergoing a second arthroscopic procedure on his right knee. “I’m on the right track,” he told German-language magazine Schweizer Illustrierte. “I’m gradually coming back, but I’m going to take my time and don’t want to put any pressure on myself. I will only take part in a
Marcus Rashford once again sank Paris Saint-Germain after netting the decisive goal in a 2-1 Champions League win in the French capital. Rashford, who scored the winning spot-kick when United knocked PSG out two seasons ago, drilled home a low shot three minutes from the end, which won a thrilling Group H contest at a near-empty Parc des Princes. United had taken the lead in the 23rd minute when Bruno Fernandes slotted home from the spot at the second attempt, but Anthony Martial inexplicably headed Neymar’s corner into his own net 10 minutes after the break. The rest of the match was an