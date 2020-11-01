Birthday wishes pour in for Argentina’s Maradona

Reuters, BUENOS AIRES





Diego Maradona celebrated his 60th birthday on Friday with a comprehensive league victory for the club he coaches, cake presented to him inside a shuttered stadium and a 100m-long billboard erected in his honor in the center of Buenos Aires.

Although he had been reported to be self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who displayed COVID-19 symptoms, Maradona appeared at his club’s stadium on Friday evening.

The Gimnasia y Esgrima coach unexpectedly turned up ahead of their game against Patronato, the first match in a season that began on Friday after a seven-month hiatus amid the pandemic.

Diego Maradona is pictured ahead of a game at the Estadio Juan Carlos Zerillo in Buenos Aires on Friday. Photo: Reuters

Officials presented him with a plaque, he was given several birthday cakes and fans who gathered outside the ground sang Happy Birthday and let off fireworks.

“It’s a special day,” head of the Argentine Football Association Claudio Tapia told local TV. “We’re very happy to be able to salute a player as great as Diego.”

Maradona left the ground before Gimnasia kicked off their closed-doors match and he missed their 3-0 victory.

Earlier in the day, friends sent tributes to the flamboyant player best known for leading Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title.

A billboard with Maradona’s face was unveiled on Buenos Aires’ central Avenida alongside the obelisk where fans traditionally gather to celebrate major victories.

On Instagram, soccer greats — former Brazil striker Ronaldo Nazario, manager Jose Mourinho and former Italy captain Franco Baresi among them — shared their best wishes.

“I start my 60th with these marvelous messages that you’ve all sent me,” Maradona said in response. “Thanks for your love and your friendship. This is the best present you could have given me.”