Formula One on Friday published a proposed program of a record 23 Grand Prix for next season, including one in Saudi Arabia.
The previous record for races in a season is 21. Twenty-two races were slated for this year, but COVID-19 lockdowns reduced that to 17.
Next year’s program reveals several sets of three races in successive weekends, something that is likely to stretch the teams.
Photo: AP
“It would represent a huge job for the mechanics,” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said. “This is 23 weeks away from home. We are approaching saturation point at which we would need two teams.”
While the drivers would need to be at every race, other teams are also thinking of switching their mechanics.
“We hope to set up a rotation system so that no one has to go to all the races,” Williams team principal Simon Roberts said.
Meanwhile, a proposed cap on driver salaries is under discussion, but still some way away, although teams are supportive of the idea, bosses said.
The idea has been bubbling away for some time and was put forward on Monday in a virtual meeting of the Formula One Commission.
It proposes a US$30 million cap from which teams would pay drivers starting from 2023.
They can spend more, but the excess would come out of what will be a US$135 million annual budget cap for all teams by 2023.
The budget cap, to be introduced next year at US$145 million before dropping to US$140 million for 2022, does not include driver salaries.
Horner said that nothing had been voted on regarding driver salaries and contracts agreed before any change in the rules would need to be respected.
“There’s no firm rules or regulations, it’s not been voted in, it’s not become part of either sporting, financial or other regulations,” he told reporters at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Italy’s Imola circuit.
On the track, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton (1 minute, 14.726 seconds) finished ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen (0.297 seconds back) in the only practice session today’s race.
Additional reporting by AP
China wants to unite its 1.4 billion people through soccer, while also using the sport as “a bridge to work with the rest of the world,” Chinese Football Association secretary-general Liu Yi told reporters in an interview published yesterday. Liu spoke about what lies behind the country’s push to become a major soccer power by 2050. Under Chinese President Xi Jinping — who is described by state media as an “avid soccer fan” — the world’s most populous country has grand plans to host and even one day win a World Cup. Liu spoke about “using football to motivate the whole nation.” “Football is
‘JOB NOT DONE’: The outfielder, who hit a homer and stole two bases, said that players ‘have to be good at all aspects of game all the time and not take plays off’ Los Angeles outfielder Mookie Betts put himself in rarefied company with a standout performance in the Dodgers’ Game 1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in the 116th World Series on Tuesday. Betts sparked the Dodgers’ four-run fifth inning with a walk and two stolen bases, joining Babe Ruth as the only players in World Series history to record such an inning. After walking to lead off the inning, Betts stole second base. After Corey Seager walked, Betts reached third on a double steal, giving the Dodgers runners on second and third with one out. Betts took an aggressive stance off the bag
TENNIS Federer eyes Australia Roger Federer is practicing pain-free after undergoing two knee surgeries this year and said that he expects to return to the circuit at the Australian Open in January. The 39-year-old Swiss reached the semi-finals at Melbourne Park at the start of the year, but missed the rest of the season after undergoing a second arthroscopic procedure on his right knee. “I’m on the right track,” he told German-language magazine Schweizer Illustrierte. “I’m gradually coming back, but I’m going to take my time and don’t want to put any pressure on myself. I will only take part in a
Marcus Rashford once again sank Paris Saint-Germain after netting the decisive goal in a 2-1 Champions League win in the French capital. Rashford, who scored the winning spot-kick when United knocked PSG out two seasons ago, drilled home a low shot three minutes from the end, which won a thrilling Group H contest at a near-empty Parc des Princes. United had taken the lead in the 23rd minute when Bruno Fernandes slotted home from the spot at the second attempt, but Anthony Martial inexplicably headed Neymar’s corner into his own net 10 minutes after the break. The rest of the match was an