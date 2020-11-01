Team NZ to appeal change to America’s Cup courses

Reuters, WELLINGTON





America’s Cup defenders Team New Zealand are to appeal an independent arbitration panel decision that would limit fans’ ability to watch next year’s races from Auckland’s waterfront.

The panel earlier this month effectively canceled the use of two of the five proposed race courses, which were closest to Auckland’s waterfront and allowed land-based spectators to watch the AC75 foiling monohulls compete.

Team NZ yesterday on Saturday said that they had presented a proposal to all three challenging syndicates — Italy’s Luna Rossa, Team INEOS UK and American Magic — which would allow the courses to be reinstated.

Team New Zealand chief executive officer Grant Dalton attends a ceremony alongside the America’s Cup in Auckland, New Zealand, on July 6, 2017. Photo: AFP

“That proposal made it clear that the defender would not sail in the area defined as Course B&C on the race days when the challengers couldn’t race there to eliminate any extra sailing time or perceived advantage the defender might have,” Team NZ said.

“Luna Rossa, without specified reasoning have sadly rejected this proposal, saying only that the defender’s proposal is far from fair and is not acceptable,” the team said.

“The defender will now refer the dispute to the arbitration panel requesting a formal mediation of the issue,” they said.

The independent panel said in its ruling that Auckland’s Harbourmaster had deemed the two courses suitable only for races in the final of the Challenger Series and the America’s Cup itself.

All three challenging syndicates said that only courses available for the entirety of the regatta should be used.

The New Zealand Herald earlier this week reported that Auckland Mayor Phil Goff attempted to mediate a resolution and urged the syndicates “collectively to do whatever you can to resolve the issues which have led to this outcome.”