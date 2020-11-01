America’s Cup defenders Team New Zealand are to appeal an independent arbitration panel decision that would limit fans’ ability to watch next year’s races from Auckland’s waterfront.
The panel earlier this month effectively canceled the use of two of the five proposed race courses, which were closest to Auckland’s waterfront and allowed land-based spectators to watch the AC75 foiling monohulls compete.
Team NZ yesterday on Saturday said that they had presented a proposal to all three challenging syndicates — Italy’s Luna Rossa, Team INEOS UK and American Magic — which would allow the courses to be reinstated.
Photo: AFP
“That proposal made it clear that the defender would not sail in the area defined as Course B&C on the race days when the challengers couldn’t race there to eliminate any extra sailing time or perceived advantage the defender might have,” Team NZ said.
“Luna Rossa, without specified reasoning have sadly rejected this proposal, saying only that the defender’s proposal is far from fair and is not acceptable,” the team said.
“The defender will now refer the dispute to the arbitration panel requesting a formal mediation of the issue,” they said.
The independent panel said in its ruling that Auckland’s Harbourmaster had deemed the two courses suitable only for races in the final of the Challenger Series and the America’s Cup itself.
All three challenging syndicates said that only courses available for the entirety of the regatta should be used.
The New Zealand Herald earlier this week reported that Auckland Mayor Phil Goff attempted to mediate a resolution and urged the syndicates “collectively to do whatever you can to resolve the issues which have led to this outcome.”
China wants to unite its 1.4 billion people through soccer, while also using the sport as “a bridge to work with the rest of the world,” Chinese Football Association secretary-general Liu Yi told reporters in an interview published yesterday. Liu spoke about what lies behind the country’s push to become a major soccer power by 2050. Under Chinese President Xi Jinping — who is described by state media as an “avid soccer fan” — the world’s most populous country has grand plans to host and even one day win a World Cup. Liu spoke about “using football to motivate the whole nation.” “Football is
‘JOB NOT DONE’: The outfielder, who hit a homer and stole two bases, said that players ‘have to be good at all aspects of game all the time and not take plays off’ Los Angeles outfielder Mookie Betts put himself in rarefied company with a standout performance in the Dodgers’ Game 1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in the 116th World Series on Tuesday. Betts sparked the Dodgers’ four-run fifth inning with a walk and two stolen bases, joining Babe Ruth as the only players in World Series history to record such an inning. After walking to lead off the inning, Betts stole second base. After Corey Seager walked, Betts reached third on a double steal, giving the Dodgers runners on second and third with one out. Betts took an aggressive stance off the bag
TENNIS Federer eyes Australia Roger Federer is practicing pain-free after undergoing two knee surgeries this year and said that he expects to return to the circuit at the Australian Open in January. The 39-year-old Swiss reached the semi-finals at Melbourne Park at the start of the year, but missed the rest of the season after undergoing a second arthroscopic procedure on his right knee. “I’m on the right track,” he told German-language magazine Schweizer Illustrierte. “I’m gradually coming back, but I’m going to take my time and don’t want to put any pressure on myself. I will only take part in a
Marcus Rashford once again sank Paris Saint-Germain after netting the decisive goal in a 2-1 Champions League win in the French capital. Rashford, who scored the winning spot-kick when United knocked PSG out two seasons ago, drilled home a low shot three minutes from the end, which won a thrilling Group H contest at a near-empty Parc des Princes. United had taken the lead in the 23rd minute when Bruno Fernandes slotted home from the spot at the second attempt, but Anthony Martial inexplicably headed Neymar’s corner into his own net 10 minutes after the break. The rest of the match was an