Paralympian Leeper ruled unable to run in Olympics

AFP, PARIS





The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday ruled against US Paralympian Blake Leeper’s attempt to compete in next year’s Tokyo Olympic Games wearing prosthetic legs.

The 31-year-old Leeper, who was born without lower legs, won silver in the 400m and bronze in the 200m in the T43 class at the 2012 London Paralympic Games, but wanted to emulate South African Oscar Pistorius, nicknamed “the Blade Runner,” who competed in the Olympics that year.

Leeper was appealing a decision by World Athletics, formerly the IAAF, in February last year to ban him from competing with his blade-shaped prostheses.

Blake Leeper waves to spectators before competing in the US Athletic Championships men’s 400m in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 27 last year. Photo: AP

While the CAS said in its ruling that it upheld Leeper’s argument that the World Athletics rule was “unlawful and invalid,” it also decided that the prosthetics gave him a “competitive advantage.”

Leeper’s lawyer reacted to the ruling by accusing CAS of racism.

The CAS said that it was unfair that the World Athletics’ rule “places the burden of proof upon an athlete,” but it agreed with the intention to allow disabled athletes to compete without using “mechanical aids that do more than compensate for the effect of their disability.”

After hearing expert witnesses, the CAS said that it had “concluded that the running-specific prostheses used by Blake Leeper, indeed, gave him an overall competitive advantage in the 400m event over an athlete not using such a mechanical aid since they enabled him to run at a height that was several inches taller than his maximum possible height if he had intact biological legs.”

Leeper broke Pistorius’ world record in the T43 400m in 2017.

Leeper’s lawyer, Jeffrey Kessler, was unhappy that the CAS had accepted their challenge on principal, but still found against the runner.

Kessler said that the height data used was racist, telling the Inside the Games Web site that the CAS was “authorizing an even more insidious form of racial discrimination — against black disabled athletes — by finding that their prosthetic limbs are subject to artificial height limitations based solely on the body proportions of Caucasian and Asian athletes.”

Kessler said that he planned to take the case to civil court.

World Athletics responded that it rejected the “new allegation from Mr Leeper’s legal team that the finding that he ‘runs tall’ is based on a ‘racist’ Paralympic rule.”

“The 15cm disparity found in Mr Leeper’s case between his prosthetic leg length and his natural leg length is not due to racial differences in body dimensions,” it said.