Rams defeat Bears in clash of defenses

DECISIVE WIN: Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd had six tackles against the Chicago Bears, who had released him in the last off-season

AP, INGLEWOOD, California





The Los Angeles Rams on Monday could tell that outside linebacker Leonard Floyd was playing with an uncommon fury against his old team, the Chicago Bears, and the rest of the Rams defense followed his lead.

By the time that the Rams were done, Floyd had two sacks and the game ball — and Los Angeles had a decisive, energizing victory over another National Football Conference (NFC) contender.

Josh Reynolds and Gerald Everett caught touchdown passes from Jared Goff, and the Rams won a matchup of dominant defenses, beating the Bears 24-10.

Los Angeles Rams free safety John Johnson, left, breaks up a pass to Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller, center, in their NFL game at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Monday. Photo: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

“We proved that we were the better defense today,” Floyd said after a six-tackle performance in his first game against the Bears, since they released him in the last off-season.

After his first sack, Floyd jumped up and went toward the Bears sideline, shouting and gesticulating at the team that let him go.

Floyd knows that he landed in a good spot with the Rams (5-2), who remained unbeaten at the new SoFi Stadium and reasserted themselves in the conference hierarchy with a rebound performance one week after a rough loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

“I thought our defense was outstanding from start to finish,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “They did such a great job: some key stops, some key turnovers. Offensively, we did enough to get that lead and then really just run out the clock on that game.”

Goff passed for 219 yards for the Rams and Malcolm Brown rushed for a score, but their defense did the hardest work.

Taylor Rapp made an end-zone interception on a pass deflection by Troy Hill, while the Rams held the Bears (5-2) to 182 yards in the first three quarters and built a 24-3 lead.

Eddie Jackson returned a fumble 8 yards for the Bears’ only touchdown with 7 minutes, 30 seconds to play, but the Rams’ defense stayed in control, yielding 279 total yards and three points.

The Rams have won twice in three defense-dominated games between these longtime rivals over the past three seasons.

“The offense, we’ve got to get this stuff figured out,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said. “It’s not good enough, and to be outscored by your defense, obviously, is unacceptable, too — so that part is frustrating.”

Nick Foles passed for 261 yards for the Bears, who dropped out of the NFC North lead and fell to 3-1 on the road with their latest discouraging offensive performance.

The Bears have only managed 49 yards rushing and 175 yards on the ground in their past four games.

Jackson insisted the defense would not get discouraged by the offense’s struggles.

“It’s a team sport and we know the type of players we have on offense,” Jackson said. “We’ll put them against any defense any day. You’re going to come up short in some games ... but we’re going to continue to rally around one another and do our best.”

The Rams’ defense — coordinated by former Bears outside linebacker coach Brandon Staley — sacked Foles four times and picked off two of his passes, including Jalen Ramsey’s first interception of the season near midfield to clinch the victory with 3:13 to play.

Staley also was awarded a game ball by McVay, after the latest in a strong line of performances by his defense.

“The defense, we’re playing aggressive, we’re playing physical and we’re making all the right plays,” said linebacker Justin Hollins, who had a huge fourth-down sack in the red zone, after Aaron Donald flushed Foles from the pocket in the fourth quarter. “Everybody is on one page. We’re just one tight unit right now.”

The Rams led 10-3 at halftime after holding the Bears to 126 yards.

Reynolds made his 4-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter, but the Bears stopped two additional drives just outside field-goal range to keep the deficit manageable.

The Rams went up 17-3 midway through the third quarter on a touchdown drive capped by Brown’s 1-yard run.

The Bears mounted their best drive after that, but the 71-yard march ended when Hill deflected a pass in the end zone intended for Darnell Mooney and Rapp snagged it for an interception.

The Rams followed with a crisp 80-yard drive capped by a 12-yard touchdown catch-and-run by Everett, their big-play tight end.

The Bears showed life when Jackson returned Robert Woods’ fumble on a jet sweep for the sixth defensive touchdown of his four-year career, but the Bears could not ride any momentum.