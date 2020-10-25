SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





SOCCER

Guardiola backs Aguero

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Friday said that striker Sergio Aguero would not hesitate to apologize to a lineswoman if she is unhappy about the Argentine putting his hand on her shoulder during last weekend’s 1-0 Premier League win over Arsenal. Aguero was criticized on social media and by pundits for putting his hand on Sian Massey-Ellis’ shoulder while he disputed a throw-in that she had awarded to Arsenal. Ahead of City’s league trip to West Ham United yesterday, Guardiola was asked in a news conference if Aguero should have spoken to the official later and apologized. “I didn’t speak to Sergio about this, but I’m pretty sure if she felt bad he’ll apologize without a problem. All the people looking from outside judge, but I know the intention from Sergio,” Guardiola said. “He put his hands in a normal way like he does to me on or off the pitch or when I hug him when there’s a substitution or when sometimes he touches the referee as well or an opponent.”

CRICKET

Kapil Dev ‘recovering’

India legend Kapil Dev on Friday said that he was “well on the road to recovery” after undergoing emergency cardiac surgery in New Delhi. The 61-year-old, who led India to their first World Cup title in 1983, was rushed to a hospital in the capital after complaining of chest pain. “Kapil Dev suffered a heart attack. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed in the middle of night,” said a hospital statement carried by the Press Trust of India. “Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in a couple of days.” In a brief statement on Instagram and Twitter, Dev thanked fans for their outpouring of support, but did not offer specifics on what had happened. “Thank you everyone for all the love and concern. I am overwhelmed with the good wishes and well on the road to recovery,” he said.

RUGBY UNION

Scotland defeat Georgia

Scotland warmed up for their Six Nations finale by pushing around Georgia by 48-7 in an empty Murrayfield on Friday. The first Test in the northern hemisphere since March saw Scotland score eight tries, three of them off lineout drives. Separately, the Barbarians match against England at Twickenham today has been canceled because of breaches of COVID-19 protocols. A Rugby Football Union (RFU) investigation found that Barbarians players left their hotel on Tuesday and Wednesday without permission and without informing organizers about their whereabouts.

CYCLING

Josef Cerny wins stage

Czech cyclist Josef Cerny made a solo break at the end of Friday’s 19th stage of the Giro d’Italia, which was radically shortened after a rider protest in lashing rain forced organizers to more than half its distance to 124km. Cerny covered the curtailed course like a time trial at a remarkable average speed of more than 49kph. He powered through the final 23km alone to win a farewell victory for the CCC team sponsor. Wilco Kelderman retained the overall lead by a handful of seconds. Eight kilometers into the event’s longest stage, the organizers neutralized the race and the riders got back on their team buses. Australia’s Adam Hansen told reporters that the riders were refusing to race and wanted to find a solution. “We weren’t ready to race in those conditions, so we negotiated with the organizer to shorten the stage so that it could actually happen,” Hansen said.