Cuban rookie Randy Arozarena gave the Tampa Bay Rays something to feel good about in their loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the World Series on Friday.
The 25-year-old sensation belted his eighth home run of the playoffs against Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning, rewriting some Major League Baseball records in the process.
He tied the record for most home runs in a single post-season, matching the mark of eight held by Barry Bonds (2002), Carlos Beltran (2004) and Nelson Cruz (2011).
Photo: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY
With his 23rd hit of the post-season, he broke the single post-season rookie record set by former New York Yankees great Derek Jeter in 1996.
He is just three hits shy of the single post-season record for hits by any player — 26 set by Pablo Sandoval in 2014.
Arozarena said that passing Jeter’s record meant more to him.
Photo: AFP
“It’s good to be up in a group with those big hitters, but now I stand alone with the hits,” he said. “Of course it’s good to pass the hit record, but what really means more is the win and to hopefully get some victories for the team.”
Arozarena also has the most total bases in a single post-season with 52.
