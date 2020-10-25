Up 2-1 in the World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers have math on their side against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Here is one number, courtesy of closer Kenley Jansen, that could mean as much as any: 95.2.
After slumping for weeks with slipping velocity and toothless bite on his signature cutter, the big man at the back of LA’s bullpen delivered his hardest fastball in more than a month while closing out a Game 3 victory on Friday.
Photo: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY
The 95.2mph (153.2km) fastball that struck out All-Star Austin Meadows in the ninth was Jansen’s hardest since Sept. 2.
Despite allowing a homer to Randy Arozarena, the right-hander looked as if he has overcome the struggles that briefly cost him the closer’s job that he has held for years.
Thirty-eight of 59 previous teams who won Game 3 for a 2-1 lead in a World Series wound up lifting the trophy. Holding that advantage will be much easier if the Dodgers’ longtime closer has his best stuff.
Jansen has been a bullpen fixture for LA during their run of eight straight National League West titles, but the 33-year-old’s stuff began to back up in 2018, the same season he was sidelined by an irregular heartbeat that prompted corrective heart surgery that November.
The right-hander has been good — if not quite great — for the past two years.
He became wholly unreliable early in this post-season. His velocity sagged late last month, and he topped out at just 91.3mph in his first playoff outing, a wild-card-round game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 30 in which he escaped with a save, despite poor stuff and command.
A week later, he allowed two runs and nearly blew a three-run lead against the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the NL Division Series. He was removed from the game and from the closer’s job entirely.
Jansen did not pitch at all in LA’s next three games, taking a week off in which he and the coaching staff studied his mechanics and tried to get him on track.
He re-emerged with a scoreless, 10-pitch outing during a blowout win against the Atlanta Braves in the NL Championship Series — albeit, without cracking 92mph.
Two nights later in Game 5, he struck out the side in the ninth inning of a non-save situation against the Braves, reaching 94.5mph.
He earned the save in Game 6, going 1-2-3 in the ninth with similar velocity.
Given five days off, Jansen returned on Friday with even more in the tank.
The homer aside, it was as promising an appearance as Jansen could have had.
The Taichung Warriors yesterday collapsed in the final at the 15th Taiwan Annual Cricket Cup in Chiayi City, but Chetan Sharma’s 50 scripted a near-unbelievable resurgence to snatch the trophy from the Taiwan Stars. Sharma’s 4-24 restricted the Stars to 130-6, but the reply was a disaster as the Warriors fell to 25-7 after six overs. However, Sharma undid all the work of opening bowlers Amir Sohail and Abrar Hussain (both 3-14) to guide them to a two-wicket win. The result reversed their group-stage encounter at the eight-team, two-day competition at the Yunsan baseball fields. In the semi-finals, Sohail took 4-21 as the Stars
Taiwanese swimmer Eddie Wang on Saturday broke the 200m short course butterfly world junior record at the opening meet of the International Swimming League season in Budapest, Hungary. The 18-year-old, who was representing the Cali Condors, a San Francisco-based professional swimming club, finished third in 1 minute, 50.79 seconds. Wang finished behind winner Tom Shields of the LA Current (1:50.43) and runner-up Chad le Clos of Energy Standard (1:50.48). Wang’s time broke the 2012 world junior record of 1:51.30 set by former Japanese national team captain Daiya Seto. It also broke his national record of 1:52.38, set at the 2018 FINA World Cup meeting
The All Blacks might have unearthed the next Jonah Lomu after 21-year-old Caleb Clarke yesterday proved to be a one-man demolition squad in the All Blacks’ 27-7 whipping of Australia in Auckland, New Zealand. Clarke, the son of former All Black Eroni Clarke, takes an uncomplicated approach to using his 1.84m, 107kg frame. “When you get the ball, just run. You don’t have to think about anything,” he said after his first Test start, after making his debut off the bench last week in the drawn first Bledisloe Cup Test. As the All Blacks lifted their aggression and accuracy in Auckland, much of
A team made up mostly of Guatemalans who live and work in Taiwan were on Sunday crowned winners of the women’s Copa America Taiwan soccer tournament after defeating a Paraguayan team in the final in New Taipei City. Guatemala defeated Paraguay 3-1 in a final that kept hundreds of spectators on the edge of their seats at Fu Jen Catholic University Stadium. The two teams attacked at will early in the match as both looked to take an early lead, but it was Paraguay who went in front after a cleverly worked free-kick was headed into the net. In the second half, Guatemala