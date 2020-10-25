International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach on Saturday warned against allowing the Games to “descend into a marketplace of demonstrations” after criticism of a rule banning protests by athletes.
Bach said he learned first-hand about the “political impotence of sport” when West Germany boycotted the 1980 Games over the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.
“The athletes personify the values of excellence, solidarity and peace. They express this inclusiveness and mutual respect also by being politically neutral on the field of play and during the ceremonies,” Bach wrote in the Guardian.
Photo: AP
“At times, this focus on sport needs to be reconciled with the freedom of speech that all athletes also enjoy at the Olympic Games,” he wrote. “This is the reason there are rules for the field of play and the ceremonies protecting this spirit of sport.”
“The unifying power of the Games can only unfold if everyone shows respect for and solidarity to one another,” he wrote. “Otherwise, the Games will descend into a marketplace of demonstrations of all kinds, dividing and not uniting the world.”
In Japan, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike yesterday inaugurated the Aquatics Center for next year’s rescheduled Olympics, seven months after it was supposed to open.
The center was due to officially open on March 22, but that event was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two days later the entire Tokyo Games was postponed until next year.
Organizers hope to welcome the world’s top swimmers and divers to the center next year, as well as up to 15,000 fans.
However, a decision is yet to be made over whether supporters will be allowed into venues during the Games.
“There have been some unexpected things such as the postponement, but we need to hold a successful Games,” Koike said. “I really hope that the wonderful swimmers can unleash their powers and the world’s top swimmers exhibit great performances at this center.”
The Taichung Warriors yesterday collapsed in the final at the 15th Taiwan Annual Cricket Cup in Chiayi City, but Chetan Sharma’s 50 scripted a near-unbelievable resurgence to snatch the trophy from the Taiwan Stars. Sharma’s 4-24 restricted the Stars to 130-6, but the reply was a disaster as the Warriors fell to 25-7 after six overs. However, Sharma undid all the work of opening bowlers Amir Sohail and Abrar Hussain (both 3-14) to guide them to a two-wicket win. The result reversed their group-stage encounter at the eight-team, two-day competition at the Yunsan baseball fields. In the semi-finals, Sohail took 4-21 as the Stars
Taiwanese swimmer Eddie Wang on Saturday broke the 200m short course butterfly world junior record at the opening meet of the International Swimming League season in Budapest, Hungary. The 18-year-old, who was representing the Cali Condors, a San Francisco-based professional swimming club, finished third in 1 minute, 50.79 seconds. Wang finished behind winner Tom Shields of the LA Current (1:50.43) and runner-up Chad le Clos of Energy Standard (1:50.48). Wang’s time broke the 2012 world junior record of 1:51.30 set by former Japanese national team captain Daiya Seto. It also broke his national record of 1:52.38, set at the 2018 FINA World Cup meeting
The All Blacks might have unearthed the next Jonah Lomu after 21-year-old Caleb Clarke yesterday proved to be a one-man demolition squad in the All Blacks’ 27-7 whipping of Australia in Auckland, New Zealand. Clarke, the son of former All Black Eroni Clarke, takes an uncomplicated approach to using his 1.84m, 107kg frame. “When you get the ball, just run. You don’t have to think about anything,” he said after his first Test start, after making his debut off the bench last week in the drawn first Bledisloe Cup Test. As the All Blacks lifted their aggression and accuracy in Auckland, much of
A team made up mostly of Guatemalans who live and work in Taiwan were on Sunday crowned winners of the women’s Copa America Taiwan soccer tournament after defeating a Paraguayan team in the final in New Taipei City. Guatemala defeated Paraguay 3-1 in a final that kept hundreds of spectators on the edge of their seats at Fu Jen Catholic University Stadium. The two teams attacked at will early in the match as both looked to take an early lead, but it was Paraguay who went in front after a cleverly worked free-kick was headed into the net. In the second half, Guatemala