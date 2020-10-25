IOC says does not want ‘marketplace of demonstrations’

AFP, LONDON and Reuters, TOKYO





International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach on Saturday warned against allowing the Games to “descend into a marketplace of demonstrations” after criticism of a rule banning protests by athletes.

Bach said he learned first-hand about the “political impotence of sport” when West Germany boycotted the 1980 Games over the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

“The athletes personify the values of excellence, solidarity and peace. They express this inclusiveness and mutual respect also by being politically neutral on the field of play and during the ceremonies,” Bach wrote in the Guardian.

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach adjusts his mask at a cycling event in Imola, Italy, on Sept. 26. Photo: AP

“At times, this focus on sport needs to be reconciled with the freedom of speech that all athletes also enjoy at the Olympic Games,” he wrote. “This is the reason there are rules for the field of play and the ceremonies protecting this spirit of sport.”

“The unifying power of the Games can only unfold if everyone shows respect for and solidarity to one another,” he wrote. “Otherwise, the Games will descend into a marketplace of demonstrations of all kinds, dividing and not uniting the world.”

In Japan, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike yesterday inaugurated the Aquatics Center for next year’s rescheduled Olympics, seven months after it was supposed to open.

The center was due to officially open on March 22, but that event was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two days later the entire Tokyo Games was postponed until next year.

Organizers hope to welcome the world’s top swimmers and divers to the center next year, as well as up to 15,000 fans.

However, a decision is yet to be made over whether supporters will be allowed into venues during the Games.

“There have been some unexpected things such as the postponement, but we need to hold a successful Games,” Koike said. “I really hope that the wonderful swimmers can unleash their powers and the world’s top swimmers exhibit great performances at this center.”