SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





SOCCER

John Ogu calls for boycott

Nigeria midfielder John Ogu has called for a boycott of their upcoming games to protest police brutality amid ongoing violence in Lagos. People have been demonstrating nationwide for weeks against a police unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad. The unit was disbanded on Oct. 11, but the protests have persisted and rights group Amnesty International said soldiers and police killed at least 12 people in Lekki and Alausa. The army denied that soldiers were at the site of the shooting. “There are games coming up and if we boycott these games I’m sure they’ll know we’ve made a statement... I believe most of my colleagues understand where I’m coming from,” Ogu told the BBC. “What’s the point in representing the country if this is what the politicians, the people we’re representing, can do to us? I feel like this is the best thing to do now until they get back to their senses and listen to us.”

RUGBY UNION

Farrell working on tackling

England captain Owen Farrell is spending extra time in training with strength and conditioning head Jon Clarke to improve his tackling technique ahead of his return from a ban, head coach Eddie Jones has said. Farrell is set to feature in tomorrow’s game against the Barbarians after completing a five-match suspension he received last month for a dangerous high tackle playing for club side Saracens against Wasps. “Owen’s always working on his tackle technique. I went to the gym ... and I was walking through before we were going to catch up and he was there doing some extra work with Jon Clarke,” Jones told British media. “That’s a constant work-on for not only Owen, but a lot of our players.”

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Singapore to allow fans

Singapore is to allow fans at a sports event for the first time in months when limited numbers attend a One Championship MMA fight card next week, organizers said yesterday. Up to 250 mask-wearing fans are to be allowed at the One: Inside the Matrix event on Friday next week after testing negative in antigen tests for COVID-19. The event is to feature six fights at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, which holds up to 12,000 spectators.

YACHTING

David Barnes dies

Former New Zealand America’s Cup skipper and three-time sailing world champion David Barnes has died. He was 62. Barnes’ death was confirmed by Hamish Wilcox, with whom he won three world championships in the 470 class during the 1980s. Yachting New Zealand yesterday said that the sailing community “lost a revolutionary figure this morning.” The helmsman was involved in six America’s Cup campaigns from 1985 to 2003 — three for New Zealand and others for Australian, British and American teams. He skippered New Zealand’s “big-boat” Cup challenger in San Diego in 1988. Barnes was a helmsman of New Zealand’s 1987 America’s Cup challenger KZ7, the first yacht in the Cup’s then favored 12m class to be built in fiberglass. Barnes and Wilcox won the 470 world championships in 1981, 1983 and 1984, becoming the first New Zealanders to win a world championship in an Olympic class. His career was shortened by issues related to multiple sclerosis.