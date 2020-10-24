Holding an 11-point lead with less than five minutes to play, the New York Giants were on the verge of a second straight win and getting back in the National Football Conference East race.
They blew it, which is probably what one would expect from a team who opened the season by losing five straight games under new coach Joe Judge.
Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes in the final five minutes as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New York Giants 22-21 for their eighth straight win over their turnpike rivals to the north.
“We definitely let one get away,” said Giants tight end Evan Engram, who dropped a third-down pass just before the 2 minute warning that would have allowed New York to keep possession and possibly run out the clock.
“It’s just not a good feeling,” Engram said. “We played a great fourth quarter and at the end we didn’t finish.”
The Giants opened a 21-10 lead on a short touchdown pass from Daniel Jones to Sterling Shepard, who was returning to the lineup after missing four games with a turf toe injury. Jones finished with two TD passes, an 80 yard run to set up a score, an interception and a lost fumble.
As usual, they only had themselves to blame. They gave up touchdown drives of 68 and 75 yards, saw Engram make a monstrous drop and finally saw Wentz find Boston Scott on an 18 yard pass for the game winner on a first-and-goal play with 40 seconds to go.
Safety Jabrill Peppers had the coverage on the running back who was coming out of the backfield and blamed himself.
“It was a good ball, but that’s a play I have to make, no ifs ands and buts about it,” Peppers said.
Peppers said that the loss was heartbreaking, especially with the division being wide open. Coming into the week, Dallas led with a 2-4 record.
“It hurts,” Peppers said. “We had a phenomenal chance in this game to win and we shot ourselves up.”
It was a combination of bad plays and penalties that led to the loss and gave Philadelphia (2-4-1) the win. The Giants were whistled for nine penalties in the game.
“We’ve got to control the things we can control and that comes down to the penalties and the turnovers,” Judge said. “We have to do a better job at that as a team to make sure we give ourselves the opportunities to capitalize on the work we’re putting in.”
The Taichung Warriors yesterday collapsed in the final at the 15th Taiwan Annual Cricket Cup in Chiayi City, but Chetan Sharma’s 50 scripted a near-unbelievable resurgence to snatch the trophy from the Taiwan Stars. Sharma’s 4-24 restricted the Stars to 130-6, but the reply was a disaster as the Warriors fell to 25-7 after six overs. However, Sharma undid all the work of opening bowlers Amir Sohail and Abrar Hussain (both 3-14) to guide them to a two-wicket win. The result reversed their group-stage encounter at the eight-team, two-day competition at the Yunsan baseball fields. In the semi-finals, Sohail took 4-21 as the Stars
British challenger INEOS Team UK yesterday launched their second America’s Cup sailboat in Auckland, New Zealand, a day after US syndicate American Magic also revealed their second-generation racer. The black-hulled monohull, christened Britannia, was lowered gently into the water outside the Team UK base after a small naming ceremony. Britannia, which is to be helmed by four-time Olympic sailing gold medalist Ben Ainslie in the challenger series starting in January next year, appeared to mark a major development over the team’s first-generation sailboat. “Today marks a landmark moment for all of us,” Ainslie said. “A huge amount of hard work and dedication has
Taiwanese swimmer Eddie Wang on Saturday broke the 200m short course butterfly world junior record at the opening meet of the International Swimming League season in Budapest, Hungary. The 18-year-old, who was representing the Cali Condors, a San Francisco-based professional swimming club, finished third in 1 minute, 50.79 seconds. Wang finished behind winner Tom Shields of the LA Current (1:50.43) and runner-up Chad le Clos of Energy Standard (1:50.48). Wang’s time broke the 2012 world junior record of 1:51.30 set by former Japanese national team captain Daiya Seto. It also broke his national record of 1:52.38, set at the 2018 FINA World Cup meeting
The All Blacks might have unearthed the next Jonah Lomu after 21-year-old Caleb Clarke yesterday proved to be a one-man demolition squad in the All Blacks’ 27-7 whipping of Australia in Auckland, New Zealand. Clarke, the son of former All Black Eroni Clarke, takes an uncomplicated approach to using his 1.84m, 107kg frame. “When you get the ball, just run. You don’t have to think about anything,” he said after his first Test start, after making his debut off the bench last week in the drawn first Bledisloe Cup Test. As the All Blacks lifted their aggression and accuracy in Auckland, much of