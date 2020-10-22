SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





TENNIS

Federer eyes Australia

Roger Federer is practicing pain-free after undergoing two knee surgeries this year and said that he expects to return to the circuit at the Australian Open in January. The 39-year-old Swiss reached the semi-finals at Melbourne Park at the start of the year, but missed the rest of the season after undergoing a second arthroscopic procedure on his right knee. “I’m on the right track,” he told German-language magazine Schweizer Illustrierte. “I’m gradually coming back, but I’m going to take my time and don’t want to put any pressure on myself. I will only take part in a tournament when I am 100 percent fit. At the moment, it looks like I can make my comeback at the Australian Open in January.”

SOCCER

European plans slammed

The Football Supporters’ Association (FSA) said a report that Europe’s top teams are in talks to become founding members of a new competition shows that “billionaire owners are out of control” and proves that the sport cannot regulate itself. A Sky News report said that more than 12 teams from the top five leagues — in England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain — are in negotiations over what has been dubbed the European premier league, with a provisional start date in 2022. “The latest reports of plots ... to create a European super league, expose the myth that billionaire owners care about the English football pyramid, or indeed anything other than their own greed,” the FSA said in a statement. “This has to be the last nail in the coffin of the idea that football can be relied upon to regulate itself. These billionaire owners are out of control. Decisive action is now needed to protect the game we love.”

RUGBY UNION

Lions to play Japan

The British and Irish Lions yesterday said that they would host Japan in Edinburgh in June ahead of their tour of South Africa. The Lions, who traditionally tour Australia, New Zealand or South Africa every four years, would be playing Japan for the first time, with the match to be held at Murrayfield on June 26. It would mark just the third time that the Lions have played on home soil following games in Cardiff against Argentina in 2005 and a Rest of the World XV in 1986. “We saw Japan play some excellent rugby during the World Cup and they will come to Edinburgh fully motivated to win,” Lions head coach Warren Gatland said.

RUGBY UNION

RA confident despite exit

Rugby Australia (RA) were stunned by South Africa’s withdrawal from the Rugby Championship, but are confident that it can deal with the financial hit stemming from their absence, chairman Hamish McLennan said yesterday. South Africa Rugby pulled the world champions out of the southern hemisphere competition last week, citing concerns over player welfare, leaving a three-nation tournament and a hole in the finances of hosts Australia. “We’ll find a way through it,” McLennan told reporters at the launch of Australia’s indigenous jersey. “We were surprised because South Africa did agree to the tournament and the scheduling, so we were disappointed that they pulled out. It will cost us quite a lot of money, but we’ll find a way through it ... we’ve proven so far that we’re a pretty resilient organization.”