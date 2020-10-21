Genoa on Monday held on for a 0-0 draw away to Hellas Verona in Serie A, despite losing 13 players from their squad following a COVID-19 outbreak at the club.
Goalkeeper Mattia Perin, who was the first player to become infected and has since recovered, put in an excellent performance as he kept the hosts at bay, capped by a save from Davide Faraoni’s header late in the game.
Genoa were hit by the outbreak three weeks ago and, at one stage, 17 players and five members of staff had tested positive.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Their previous match at home to Torino was postponed.
They still had 13 players missing on Monday, including some who were still positive and others who had recovered, but were not fit to play.
“There is one word for it — teamwork” Perin said after the match. “We’ve really had a difficult time with players who trained very little, including myself, but we decided not to look for excuses, to be compact and try not to repeat last year’s season.”
“We’re aware that our goal is to stay up, but we must also hope to surprise our fans, for the people who are suffering and cheering us on,” he said.
Genoa, who narrowly avoided relegation last season, have four points from three games, while Verona have seven from four.
The Taichung Warriors yesterday collapsed in the final at the 15th Taiwan Annual Cricket Cup in Chiayi City, but Chetan Sharma’s 50 scripted a near-unbelievable resurgence to snatch the trophy from the Taiwan Stars. Sharma’s 4-24 restricted the Stars to 130-6, but the reply was a disaster as the Warriors fell to 25-7 after six overs. However, Sharma undid all the work of opening bowlers Amir Sohail and Abrar Hussain (both 3-14) to guide them to a two-wicket win. The result reversed their group-stage encounter at the eight-team, two-day competition at the Yunsan baseball fields. In the semi-finals, Sohail took 4-21 as the Stars
British challenger INEOS Team UK yesterday launched their second America’s Cup sailboat in Auckland, New Zealand, a day after US syndicate American Magic also revealed their second-generation racer. The black-hulled monohull, christened Britannia, was lowered gently into the water outside the Team UK base after a small naming ceremony. Britannia, which is to be helmed by four-time Olympic sailing gold medalist Ben Ainslie in the challenger series starting in January next year, appeared to mark a major development over the team’s first-generation sailboat. “Today marks a landmark moment for all of us,” Ainslie said. “A huge amount of hard work and dedication has
Tennis player Sam Querrey of the US fled Russia in a private jet despite testing positive for COVID-19 and being ordered to quarantine, officials said on Thursday. The 33-year-old Querrey left Saint Petersburg with his wife, Abby, and nine-month-old son, Ford, following his removal from the Saint Petersburg Open ATP tournament after an initial negative test on Wednesday last week was followed by a positive test for him and “his family members” on Sunday. Under ATP health protocols, Querrey was told to isolate in his hotel room before plans were made for the family to move to a private apartment in the
The All Blacks might have unearthed the next Jonah Lomu after 21-year-old Caleb Clarke yesterday proved to be a one-man demolition squad in the All Blacks’ 27-7 whipping of Australia in Auckland, New Zealand. Clarke, the son of former All Black Eroni Clarke, takes an uncomplicated approach to using his 1.84m, 107kg frame. “When you get the ball, just run. You don’t have to think about anything,” he said after his first Test start, after making his debut off the bench last week in the drawn first Bledisloe Cup Test. As the All Blacks lifted their aggression and accuracy in Auckland, much of