Genoa battle to a 0-0 draw despite losing 13 players

Reuters





Genoa on Monday held on for a 0-0 draw away to Hellas Verona in Serie A, despite losing 13 players from their squad following a COVID-19 outbreak at the club.

Goalkeeper Mattia Perin, who was the first player to become infected and has since recovered, put in an excellent performance as he kept the hosts at bay, capped by a save from Davide Faraoni’s header late in the game.

Genoa were hit by the outbreak three weeks ago and, at one stage, 17 players and five members of staff had tested positive.

Hellas Verona’s Ivan Ilic, left, controls the ball against Genoa in their Serie A match at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Verona, Italy, on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Their previous match at home to Torino was postponed.

They still had 13 players missing on Monday, including some who were still positive and others who had recovered, but were not fit to play.

“There is one word for it — teamwork” Perin said after the match. “We’ve really had a difficult time with players who trained very little, including myself, but we decided not to look for excuses, to be compact and try not to repeat last year’s season.”

“We’re aware that our goal is to stay up, but we must also hope to surprise our fans, for the people who are suffering and cheering us on,” he said.

Genoa, who narrowly avoided relegation last season, have four points from three games, while Verona have seven from four.