US Sassuolo on Sunday moved second in Serie A behind leaders AC Milan after a thrilling 4-3 win at Bologna, as AS Roma also staged a comeback against promoted Benevento to prevail 5-2.
Roberto de Zerbi’s Sassuolo had been trailing 3-1 after an hour, but three substitutions, including a first start for French midfielder Maxime Lopez, rescued three points for the visitors.
Francesco Caputo set up Filip Djuricic to make it 3-2 after 64 minutes and six minutes later Caputo nodded in the equalizer following a poor clearance from Rodrigo Palacio.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu handed Sassuolo their third win this season after accidentally turning into his own net with 20 minutes to go.
“It was a wonderful fightback from two goals down, but we haven’t done anything yet. There are difficult matches ahead,” De Zerbi said.
In Rome, Edin Dzeko scored twice as the capital side earned back-to-back wins, despite an early scare after Gianluca Caprari put Benevento ahead after five minutes.
Pedro got his first goal at the Stadio Olimpico after half an hour, with Dzeko scoring four minutes later.
A Jordan Veretout penalty, a second Dzeko goal after 76 minutes and an impressive solo run from Carles Perez before the final whistle sealed the victory.
“We always had control of the game, with little danger,” Roma coach Paulo Fonseca said.
In Udine, Ignacio Pusetto’s late winner earned a first victory of the season for Udinese, 3-2 over a Parma side missing seven players due to COVID-19.
ACF Fiorentina threw away a two-goal lead, before settling for a 2-2 draw at promoted Spezia.
In Turin, an Andrea Belotti brace was not enough to secure a first win of the season for Torino, who slumped 3-2 to Cagliari.
The Taichung Warriors yesterday collapsed in the final at the 15th Taiwan Annual Cricket Cup in Chiayi City, but Chetan Sharma’s 50 scripted a near-unbelievable resurgence to snatch the trophy from the Taiwan Stars. Sharma’s 4-24 restricted the Stars to 130-6, but the reply was a disaster as the Warriors fell to 25-7 after six overs. However, Sharma undid all the work of opening bowlers Amir Sohail and Abrar Hussain (both 3-14) to guide them to a two-wicket win. The result reversed their group-stage encounter at the eight-team, two-day competition at the Yunsan baseball fields. In the semi-finals, Sohail took 4-21 as the Stars
British challenger INEOS Team UK yesterday launched their second America’s Cup sailboat in Auckland, New Zealand, a day after US syndicate American Magic also revealed their second-generation racer. The black-hulled monohull, christened Britannia, was lowered gently into the water outside the Team UK base after a small naming ceremony. Britannia, which is to be helmed by four-time Olympic sailing gold medalist Ben Ainslie in the challenger series starting in January next year, appeared to mark a major development over the team’s first-generation sailboat. “Today marks a landmark moment for all of us,” Ainslie said. “A huge amount of hard work and dedication has
Tennis player Sam Querrey of the US fled Russia in a private jet despite testing positive for COVID-19 and being ordered to quarantine, officials said on Thursday. The 33-year-old Querrey left Saint Petersburg with his wife, Abby, and nine-month-old son, Ford, following his removal from the Saint Petersburg Open ATP tournament after an initial negative test on Wednesday last week was followed by a positive test for him and “his family members” on Sunday. Under ATP health protocols, Querrey was told to isolate in his hotel room before plans were made for the family to move to a private apartment in the
The All Blacks might have unearthed the next Jonah Lomu after 21-year-old Caleb Clarke yesterday proved to be a one-man demolition squad in the All Blacks’ 27-7 whipping of Australia in Auckland, New Zealand. Clarke, the son of former All Black Eroni Clarke, takes an uncomplicated approach to using his 1.84m, 107kg frame. “When you get the ball, just run. You don’t have to think about anything,” he said after his first Test start, after making his debut off the bench last week in the drawn first Bledisloe Cup Test. As the All Blacks lifted their aggression and accuracy in Auckland, much of