The Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday punched their ticket to their second World Series in franchise history with a 4-2 win over the Houston Astros in a decisive Game Seven of the American League Championship Series.
Rookie Randy Arozarena clubbed a two-run homer in the first inning and starter Charlie Morton worked 5-2/3 solid innings for the Rays, who won the series 4-3 and await the winner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves clash, which was also headed to a Game Seven yesterday.
Arozarena has seven homers in the post-season, matching his total from the regular season. He was named the MVP of the American League Championship Series as the Rays celebrated their victory on the field at Petco Park in San Diego, California.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“He is the best player on the planet. It’s incredible,” Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier said of Arozarena.
Mike Zunino also slugged an early home run as the Rays salvaged their season and recovered from the shock of being in a winner-take-all showdown, after cruising to victories in the first three games before losing three straight.
“Every night we have a different hero. Except for Randy Arozarena. He’s the hero every night,” the Rays outfielder Austin Meadows said.
The Rays’ win prevented the Astros from becoming just the second team in MLB history to storm back from a 3-0 deficit.
Tampa Bay reached the World Series in 2008 before losing to the Philadelphia Phillies.
Morton allowed just two hits, struck out six batters and walked one against the Astros.
Houston ace Lance McCullers struck out seven, but allowed four hits, three runs and two home runs in just 3-2/3 innings of work.
Following a tumultuous offseason and a regular season in which they underperformed, the Astros regrouped in the post-season.
Their 2017 World Series championship lost much of its luster after an MLB probe found Houston illegally stole opponents’ signs that year.
“This group of guys is so special, the way we fought back from adversity,” Astros shortstop Carlos Correa said.
In the National League Championship Series, the Dodgers used another first-inning scoring burst to stay alive in the playoffs, beating the Braves 3-1 to force a decisive game.
The Dodgers are one win from advancing to their third World Series appearance in four years after pulling level at 3-3 in the best-of-seven series.
Game Seven is in the neutral site of Arlington, Texas, with a limited number of spectators allowed to attend because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our team is feeling very comfortable,” Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler said. “I expect the same feeling tomorrow.”
