Joshua hopes to see fans at Pulev fight

Reuters





World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is hopeful that boxing fans will be allowed at The O2 in London when he is to defend his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev on Dec. 12.

Joshua, 31, was scheduled to defend his belts against IBF mandatory challenger Pulev on June 20, but the fight was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rescheduled bout is to be the Briton’s first on home soil in more than two years, but he might have to compete behind closed doors.

Anthony Joshua displays his world heavyweight belts after his win against Andy Ruiz Jr at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia on Dec. 7 last year. Photo: Reuters

“The O2 is the original lion’s den, I have a lot of history with the arena, but without the fans something huge is missing,” Joshua said.

Plans for the return of fans at stadiums for elite sporting events from this month were put on hold by the British government amid a rise in virus cases in the UK.

“I am really hoping that, safety permitting, we might be able to bring some boxing fans in, but we will have to see,” Joshua said.

“I respect every opponent and I respect Pulev. I wish him well during his preparation,” he said.

Joshua regained his titles from Andy Ruiz Jr with a unanimous points victory in Saudi Arabia in December last year.

A shoulder injury forced Pulev out of a scheduled fight against Joshua at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium in October 2017, but he remains optimistic about pulling off a stunning victory.

“For a small country of Bulgaria to stand up for the heavyweight titles is a great accomplishment,” Pulev said.

“This fight is for my late father and all Bulgarians around the world. I’m coming to London to seize the heavyweight championship of the world,” he said.