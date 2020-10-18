Gareth Bale is expected to make his second Tottenham Hotspur debut against West Ham United today, but Jose Mourinho on Friday said that even the Welsh star’s place is not guaranteed as he revels in the squad depth at his disposal.
Meanwhile, on the field, Liverpool and Everton yesterday played out a 2-2 draw.
Bale has returned to north London on a season-long loan from Real Madrid after seven years of highs and lows since joining the Spanish giants for a then-world-record fee.
Photo: AP
He scored in two Champions League finals as Madrid won the competition four times in his first five seasons.
However, Bale’s performances also attracted plenty of criticism, while he struggled with injuries and the adaptation to life in Spain.
Injury has also delayed his Tottenham return on the field, but the familiar surroundings have made the 31-year-old more relaxed after his Madrid misery and he has been pictured in the stands supporting his new teammates.
Photo: AFP
Mourinho said that Sergio Reguilon, who also moved from Madrid to Spurs last month, commented that Bale looks a “different guy” from the shy figure in the Spanish capital.
However, questions remain over whether he can emulate the success of his first spell with Tottenham, when he developed into one of the world’s best players.
In the final season before his big move, Bale scored 26 goals, but that was not enough to secure a place in the Champions League as Andre Villas-Boas’ side finished fifth.
During his time in Spain, Spurs became Champions League regulars, reaching the final for the first time last year.
This season is the first in five years Tottenham are not in Europe’s top club competition, but a Champions League return is the least they expect after bringing back Bale to form a potentially thrilling front three alongside Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.
Kane and Son have combined spectacularly to thrash Manchester United 6-1 and Southampton 5-2 already this season.
Injuries to both hampered Spurs’ chances of making the top four last season, but Mourinho is confident he now has the squad to challenge on multiple fronts.
Despite the club’s rise in recent years, Tottenham have still not won a trophy since 2008.
“We have a squad where every player has to fight a lot and play very well to deserve a place in the team,” Mourinho said.
“The squad is so good, so strong. We have so many options that I refuse to say this player is a first choice,” he said. “I can feel even in the players this feeling I love. They are happy but they are worried. They are happy that the squad is good, that people are coming to make the squad better, but at the same time they are worried about themselves: ‘Am I going to play or not going to play?’ This is the kind of feeling you have in the top teams and we are having that now.”
Bale has plenty of experience of those demands from his time at Madrid, which is regarded as bittersweet at best, despite winning 13 trophies.
“By going to Madrid, winning trophies and going far with the national team, I feel like I have that winning mentality of how to win trophies,” Bale said on his return.
“You don’t realize it until you’re there and in those situations in finals, knowing how to deal with the situation, the nerves, the pressure,” he said.
On the field in the Premier League yesterday, Liverpool were foiled by the video referee as they were held to a derby draw with Everton at Goodison Park after a late effort from Jordan Henderson was ruled out.
Sadio Mane scored in the third minute, firing home a low cross from Andy Robertson.
Everton equalized through Michael Keane, who rose at the near post to power a header past goalkeeper Adrian.
Mohamed Salah restored Liverpool’s lead in the 72nd minute, pouncing on a headed clearance from Yerry Mina and drilling a drive home.
Everton got back on level terms when James Rodriguez sent Lucas Digne down the left and his perfectly floated cross was headed home by a leaping Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Liverpool thought they had won the game in stoppage time through Henderson, but a replay ruled that Mane had been narrowly offside.
Tennis player Sam Querrey of the US fled Russia in a private jet despite testing positive for COVID-19 and being ordered to quarantine, officials said on Thursday. The 33-year-old Querrey left Saint Petersburg with his wife, Abby, and nine-month-old son, Ford, following his removal from the Saint Petersburg Open ATP tournament after an initial negative test on Wednesday last week was followed by a positive test for him and “his family members” on Sunday. Under ATP health protocols, Querrey was told to isolate in his hotel room before plans were made for the family to move to a private apartment in the
Nico Hulkenberg was enjoying a leisurely coffee in Cologne, Germany, on Saturday when Racing Point Formula One team principal Otmar Szafnauer called and turned the German driver’s weekend upside down. Canadian Lance Stroll, the race regular and son of the team’s owner, had reported sick at the Nuerburgring and Szafnauer needed a quick replacement — literally. Hulkenberg had stood in for Stroll’s teammate Sergio Perez on two occasions in August after the Mexican tested positive for COVID-19, and was familiar with the car and circuit. Dropped by Renault last year, the 33-year-old had been due to drive to the Nuerburgring later anyway as
Rafael Nadal on Sunday said that the prospect of winning a 13th French Open and taking his Grand Slam total to a record-equaling 20 had seemed even beyond his powers of endurance in the buildup to the tournament. The 34-year-old Spaniard demolished Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 to go level with Roger Federer’s all-time men’s record of major titles. It was his 100th win at Roland Garros against just two defeats since his 2005 debut as he became the oldest champion in Paris since Andres Gimeno in 1972. However, world No. 2 Nadal had arrived in the French capital having played just one
The mother of a young Liverpool fan who wrote to Juergen Klopp regarding his worries about moving schools on Monday said that the family had been “blown away” by the manager’s thoughtful reply. Lewis Balfe, 11, wrote to Klopp in August about the anxiety he was feeling over starting a new school last month. “He’s really excited and I was completely blown away, because I thought you might get a standard response from the club or you might get some acknowledgement, but I didn’t think you’d get a letter so personal,” Milena Balfe told Britain’s Press Association news agency. In the letter, Klopp,