Taiwan’s World No. 2 Chou Tien-chen smashed his way into the semi-finals in the men’s singles at the Danisa Denmark Open on Friday after a seven-month hiatus from international competition amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The second-seeded Chou has had an impressive run since the restart and proved to be a formidable opponent against fifth-seeded former champion Srikanth Kidambi of India at the Odense Sports Park, pocketing a 20-22, 21-13, 21-16 victory in a quarter-final match that lasted 62 minutes.
Kidambi, ranked No. 14 in the world, previously clinched the men’s singles title at the Denmark Open in 2017.
Photo: AP
A slow start gave the Indian a 7-10 lead before Chou caught up with five consecutive points raising the score to 12-10 in the first set.
The Taiwanese shuttler showed his physical prowess by moving strongly around the court, putting pressure on his opponent, who was exposed on the backhand.
Chou did his best to not let Kidambi claim the net as the Indian tried to pin the Taiwanese ace in the backcourt before setting himself up for a powerful smash. Good defense by both created long rallies, with one counting as many as 45 shots.
Photo: AFP
Despite Chou polishing his game toward the end of the first set, it was Kidambi who pocketed it.
Chou put on a stunning performance in the second set by refusing to play to the tune of his opponent, creating good angles for cross-court shots.
Chou added power-packed smashes that put Kidambi’s stamina to the test, while a few too many unforced errors from the Indian’s racket practically handed the set to Chou, who made quick some swift cross-court saves.
In the deciding set, Chou stuck to his plan of digging deep and taking sharp shots in the front court.
In what was almost a replay of the second set, Chou dominated the deciding round, with the last shot landing on the line a cue for his customary roar upon victory.
The win gave Chou a head-to-head record of 6-1 against Kidambi, dating to their first meeting at the Hong Kong Open in 2014, where Kidambi won.
Chou was to play third-seeded World No. 3 Anders Antonsenin of Denmark in the semi-finals. That match began shortly before press time last night.
Chou’s previous matches at the tournament were a 21-16, 21-11 first-round win over Victor Svendsen of Denmark and a 21-8, 21-16 victory over Nhat Nguyen of Ireland in the quarter-finals.
Tennis player Sam Querrey of the US fled Russia in a private jet despite testing positive for COVID-19 and being ordered to quarantine, officials said on Thursday. The 33-year-old Querrey left Saint Petersburg with his wife, Abby, and nine-month-old son, Ford, following his removal from the Saint Petersburg Open ATP tournament after an initial negative test on Wednesday last week was followed by a positive test for him and “his family members” on Sunday. Under ATP health protocols, Querrey was told to isolate in his hotel room before plans were made for the family to move to a private apartment in the
Nico Hulkenberg was enjoying a leisurely coffee in Cologne, Germany, on Saturday when Racing Point Formula One team principal Otmar Szafnauer called and turned the German driver’s weekend upside down. Canadian Lance Stroll, the race regular and son of the team’s owner, had reported sick at the Nuerburgring and Szafnauer needed a quick replacement — literally. Hulkenberg had stood in for Stroll’s teammate Sergio Perez on two occasions in August after the Mexican tested positive for COVID-19, and was familiar with the car and circuit. Dropped by Renault last year, the 33-year-old had been due to drive to the Nuerburgring later anyway as
Rafael Nadal on Sunday said that the prospect of winning a 13th French Open and taking his Grand Slam total to a record-equaling 20 had seemed even beyond his powers of endurance in the buildup to the tournament. The 34-year-old Spaniard demolished Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 to go level with Roger Federer’s all-time men’s record of major titles. It was his 100th win at Roland Garros against just two defeats since his 2005 debut as he became the oldest champion in Paris since Andres Gimeno in 1972. However, world No. 2 Nadal had arrived in the French capital having played just one
The mother of a young Liverpool fan who wrote to Juergen Klopp regarding his worries about moving schools on Monday said that the family had been “blown away” by the manager’s thoughtful reply. Lewis Balfe, 11, wrote to Klopp in August about the anxiety he was feeling over starting a new school last month. “He’s really excited and I was completely blown away, because I thought you might get a standard response from the club or you might get some acknowledgement, but I didn’t think you’d get a letter so personal,” Milena Balfe told Britain’s Press Association news agency. In the letter, Klopp,