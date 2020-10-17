Querrey facing sanction after fleeing Russia

AFP, SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia





Tennis player Sam Querrey of the US fled Russia in a private jet despite testing positive for COVID-19 and being ordered to quarantine, officials said on Thursday.

The 33-year-old Querrey left Saint Petersburg with his wife, Abby, and nine-month-old son, Ford, following his removal from the Saint Petersburg Open ATP tournament after an initial negative test on Wednesday last week was followed by a positive test for him and “his family members” on Sunday.

Under ATP health protocols, Querrey was told to isolate in his hotel room before plans were made for the family to move to a private apartment in the city.

However, tournament officials claimed that attempts to check on the health of Querrey, his wife and baby were thwarted.

“The sportsman never opened the door of his room — neither on October 12, justifying his refusal by the fact that his child was sleeping, nor on October 13, despite prior agreement,” a statement by the tournament organizers said.

Querrey was to undergo another COVID-19 test on Thursday.

“However, instead of acting in accordance with the ATP rules and the tournament sanitary protocol, at 5:45am on October 13, Sam Querrey along with his family left the hotel without informing the reception — as was filmed by the hotel security cameras,” the statement said.

Querrey told an ATP representative that he had flown out of Russia on a private jet.

“The ATP representative passed this information to the tournament management after doctors made a repeat abortive attempt to examine the family,” it said.

The tournament said that having followed the recommended protocols, it was up to the ATP to decide if Querrey should face a sanction.

Querrey arrived in Saint Petersburg having been knocked out of the first round of the French Open by Russia’s Andrey Rublev.