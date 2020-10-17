Tennis player Sam Querrey of the US fled Russia in a private jet despite testing positive for COVID-19 and being ordered to quarantine, officials said on Thursday.
The 33-year-old Querrey left Saint Petersburg with his wife, Abby, and nine-month-old son, Ford, following his removal from the Saint Petersburg Open ATP tournament after an initial negative test on Wednesday last week was followed by a positive test for him and “his family members” on Sunday.
Under ATP health protocols, Querrey was told to isolate in his hotel room before plans were made for the family to move to a private apartment in the city.
Photo: AP
However, tournament officials claimed that attempts to check on the health of Querrey, his wife and baby were thwarted.
“The sportsman never opened the door of his room — neither on October 12, justifying his refusal by the fact that his child was sleeping, nor on October 13, despite prior agreement,” a statement by the tournament organizers said.
Querrey was to undergo another COVID-19 test on Thursday.
“However, instead of acting in accordance with the ATP rules and the tournament sanitary protocol, at 5:45am on October 13, Sam Querrey along with his family left the hotel without informing the reception — as was filmed by the hotel security cameras,” the statement said.
Querrey told an ATP representative that he had flown out of Russia on a private jet.
“The ATP representative passed this information to the tournament management after doctors made a repeat abortive attempt to examine the family,” it said.
The tournament said that having followed the recommended protocols, it was up to the ATP to decide if Querrey should face a sanction.
Querrey arrived in Saint Petersburg having been knocked out of the first round of the French Open by Russia’s Andrey Rublev.
Nico Hulkenberg was enjoying a leisurely coffee in Cologne, Germany, on Saturday when Racing Point Formula One team principal Otmar Szafnauer called and turned the German driver’s weekend upside down. Canadian Lance Stroll, the race regular and son of the team’s owner, had reported sick at the Nuerburgring and Szafnauer needed a quick replacement — literally. Hulkenberg had stood in for Stroll’s teammate Sergio Perez on two occasions in August after the Mexican tested positive for COVID-19, and was familiar with the car and circuit. Dropped by Renault last year, the 33-year-old had been due to drive to the Nuerburgring later anyway as
Rafael Nadal on Sunday said that the prospect of winning a 13th French Open and taking his Grand Slam total to a record-equaling 20 had seemed even beyond his powers of endurance in the buildup to the tournament. The 34-year-old Spaniard demolished Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 to go level with Roger Federer’s all-time men’s record of major titles. It was his 100th win at Roland Garros against just two defeats since his 2005 debut as he became the oldest champion in Paris since Andres Gimeno in 1972. However, world No. 2 Nadal had arrived in the French capital having played just one
The mother of a young Liverpool fan who wrote to Juergen Klopp regarding his worries about moving schools on Monday said that the family had been “blown away” by the manager’s thoughtful reply. Lewis Balfe, 11, wrote to Klopp in August about the anxiety he was feeling over starting a new school last month. “He’s really excited and I was completely blown away, because I thought you might get a standard response from the club or you might get some acknowledgement, but I didn’t think you’d get a letter so personal,” Milena Balfe told Britain’s Press Association news agency. In the letter, Klopp,
Tennis player Sam Querrey of the US fled Russia in a private jet despite testing positive for COVID-19 and being ordered to quarantine, officials said on Thursday. The 33-year-old Querrey left Saint Petersburg with his wife, Abby, and nine-month-old son, Ford, following his removal from the Saint Petersburg Open ATP tournament after an initial negative test on Wednesday last week was followed by a positive test for him and “his family members” on Sunday. Under ATP health protocols, Querrey was told to isolate in his hotel room before plans were made for the family to move to a private apartment in the