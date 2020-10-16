A plan to transform English soccer, engineered by Liverpool and Manchester United, was rejected by Premier League rivals at a meeting on Wednesday.
Liverpool and United worked with the English Football League (EFL) on a plan that would have provided more cash for the three professional divisions below the Premier League, but it was denounced by critics as a power grab by the wealthy elite to strengthen their control and split of television revenue.
The plan — known as Project Big Picture — was criticized by the government and Premier League leadership ahead of Wednesday’s video call between clubs.
Photo: Action Images
The Premier League said that its 20 clubs “unanimously agreed that Project Big Picture will not be endorsed or pursued by the Premier League, or the FA [Football Association].”
The governing body had threatened to block any changes that it did not approve by using its “special share” in the Premier League, which was created as a breakaway in 1992.
However, public discord since EFL chairman Rick Parry made the secret plans public has spurred the Premier League into working on what it calls a “strategic plan for the future structures and financing of English football.”
The divisions that the plan created were highlighted by the Premier League statement pledging an “open and transparent process,” but chief executive Richard Masters would not say what Liverpool and United said at the meeting.
“There was an acknowledgment in the room that English football’s model is a huge success, but that it hasn’t been reviewed or modernized for a long time,” Masters said. “Perhaps some systemic issues have built up that need dealing with. A lot of the things we’ve been talking about — league structure, calendar construction, governance, financial regulation, broadcasting and commercial — will all be part of our review process.”
Liverpool and United have said nothing publicly about their role in the radical strategy, leaving Parry to be their public spokesman.
“Clearly there’s some frustration a proposal that hadn’t had any input from the Premier League, from our clubs, has been pushed so hard in public,” Masters said.
Nico Hulkenberg was enjoying a leisurely coffee in Cologne, Germany, on Saturday when Racing Point Formula One team principal Otmar Szafnauer called and turned the German driver’s weekend upside down. Canadian Lance Stroll, the race regular and son of the team’s owner, had reported sick at the Nuerburgring and Szafnauer needed a quick replacement — literally. Hulkenberg had stood in for Stroll’s teammate Sergio Perez on two occasions in August after the Mexican tested positive for COVID-19, and was familiar with the car and circuit. Dropped by Renault last year, the 33-year-old had been due to drive to the Nuerburgring later anyway as
Rafael Nadal on Sunday said that the prospect of winning a 13th French Open and taking his Grand Slam total to a record-equaling 20 had seemed even beyond his powers of endurance in the buildup to the tournament. The 34-year-old Spaniard demolished Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 to go level with Roger Federer’s all-time men’s record of major titles. It was his 100th win at Roland Garros against just two defeats since his 2005 debut as he became the oldest champion in Paris since Andres Gimeno in 1972. However, world No. 2 Nadal had arrived in the French capital having played just one
The mother of a young Liverpool fan who wrote to Juergen Klopp regarding his worries about moving schools on Monday said that the family had been “blown away” by the manager’s thoughtful reply. Lewis Balfe, 11, wrote to Klopp in August about the anxiety he was feeling over starting a new school last month. “He’s really excited and I was completely blown away, because I thought you might get a standard response from the club or you might get some acknowledgement, but I didn’t think you’d get a letter so personal,” Milena Balfe told Britain’s Press Association news agency. In the letter, Klopp,
IN ADVERSITY: The series victory capped not only an emotional season for the Lakers with the loss of Kobe Bryant, but an NBA season of uncertainty and upheaval The Los Angeles Lakers, fueled by superstar LeBron James’ triple-double, on Sunday dominated the Miami Heat 106-93 to win a record-equaling 17th NBA championship, their first in a decade. James added another chapter to an epic career, delivering 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists as he captured his fourth NBA title with a third team. He earned NBA Finals Most Valuable Player honors for a fourth time and said that the accomplishment had a special flavor with the Lakers. “This is a historic franchise and to be a part of this is something that I’ll be able to talk about, and my