Indiscipline among England players is becoming a concern for Gareth Southgate.
“We’ve had an incredible chain of things to deal with,” Southgate said, reflecting on the challenges after an unwelcome landmark night in the team’s history.
Harry Maguire being red carded during the game and Reece James being dismissed for dissent after Wednesday’s 1-0 loss to Denmark meant that two England players were sent off in the same game for the first time in the team’s 148-year history.
Photo: AP
On-field misconduct brought an end to a third consecutive gathering of the England squad and that has left Southgate grappling with off-field issues.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it took almost 10 months for the squad to gather again — and Maguire never even got to check in to the hotel.
On a farcical day at the end of August, Maguire was selected by Southgate for last month’s UEFA Nations League games even as the Manchester United captain was being tried in absentia in Greece after a holiday melee.
However, once the verdict came in hours later — he was found guilty of assaulting a police officer and attempted bribery — Maguire was dropped from the England trips to Iceland and Denmark.
It was meant to put England players on notice of the standards expected of them, but the message did not get through to Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood, who celebrated making their England debuts in Iceland by meeting up with women at their Reykjavik hotel.
Medical precautions forced Southgate to send Foden and Greenwood home — they were dropped for this month’s triple header.
Maguire’s second rash challenge, which came in the opening 30 minutes against Denmark, left England having to play most of the match with 10 players.
There was sympathy, not scorn, from Southgate.
“He is having a difficult period and in these periods, you learn a lot about yourself, you learn a lot about other people,” Southgate said. “You learn who is there for you in those difficult times. He will come through it. He will be a better player and a stronger man for it. He knows there will be criticism after this and you have to accept that.”
Neither has Maguire had an easy start to the season at Manchester United, where the world’s most expensive defender was in the lineup that lost 6-1 to Tottenham Hotspur before the international break.
Maguire must await the outcome of an appeal process against the conviction and a suspended 21-month sentence in Greece.
“He has got a little spell at the moment, where a lot of things are going against him,” Southgate said. “But he has got to show the resilience I know that he has to come through that.”
It is only a month until England plays another three games in this congested pandemic-hit season. It is an opportunity for the squad to regain its self-control.
