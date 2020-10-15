Ryan Tannehill threw for three touchdowns as the Tennessee Titans won the battle of unbeaten teams with a 42-16 victory over Buffalo in a rare Tuesday NFL contest that was rescheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The short-handed Titans have four consecutive wins to start the season led by their stellar offense and their 122 points over that span is the most in franchise history.
The game, between two of the top teams in the American Football Conference, was originally slated to be played on Sunday, but remained in jeopardy after two dozen people in the Tennessee organization tested positive for the virus over the past 20 days.
Photo: AP
It was the Titans’ first game in 16 days after their outbreak postponed their Week 4 home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Tannehill completed 21 of 28 passes for 195 yards, while wideout A.J. Brown returned from an injury to reel in seven catches for 82 yards and a touchdown in just the third Tuesday game in NFL history.
Running back Derrick Henry rushed for 57 yards and two touchdowns.
The Titans have seven players on the COVID-19 list: defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, receivers Corey Davis and Adam Humphries, cornerback Kristian Fulton, linebacker Kamalei Correa, tight end MyCole Pruitt and fullback Khari Blasingame.
Brown had not played since Week 1, when he sustained a bone bruise on his knee. He made five catches for 39 yards in the Titans’ season opener.
The Bills, who suffered their first defeat after getting off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2008, were unable to take advantage of the Titans’ depleted roster in front of a sparse crowd of 8,400 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
Third-year quarterback Josh Allen completed 26-of-41 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns and he also had a pair of interceptions.
STAYING ALIVE: Kevin Kiermaier’s tie-breaking three-run homer brough the Tampa Bay Rays within one win of the American League Championship after defeating the Yankees Taiwanese teen pitcher Chen Po-yu on Wednesday signed a free agent deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, the MLB club announced. The 19-year-old right-hander received a US$1.25 million signing bonus, making him one of Pittsburgh’s highest-paid international amateur signees, according to a post on the MLB’s Web site. Chen was scouted by the Pirates for three years before being signed to a deal, it said. Last year, the Taoyuan native pitched for Taiwan’s under-18 world champion team, starting twice at the U-18 Baseball World Cup in games against Panama and South Korea, earning a two-inning save in the gold-medal game against the
Nico Hulkenberg was enjoying a leisurely coffee in Cologne, Germany, on Saturday when Racing Point Formula One team principal Otmar Szafnauer called and turned the German driver’s weekend upside down. Canadian Lance Stroll, the race regular and son of the team’s owner, had reported sick at the Nuerburgring and Szafnauer needed a quick replacement — literally. Hulkenberg had stood in for Stroll’s teammate Sergio Perez on two occasions in August after the Mexican tested positive for COVID-19, and was familiar with the car and circuit. Dropped by Renault last year, the 33-year-old had been due to drive to the Nuerburgring later anyway as
Rafael Nadal on Sunday said that the prospect of winning a 13th French Open and taking his Grand Slam total to a record-equaling 20 had seemed even beyond his powers of endurance in the buildup to the tournament. The 34-year-old Spaniard demolished Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 to go level with Roger Federer’s all-time men’s record of major titles. It was his 100th win at Roland Garros against just two defeats since his 2005 debut as he became the oldest champion in Paris since Andres Gimeno in 1972. However, world No. 2 Nadal had arrived in the French capital having played just one
The mother of a young Liverpool fan who wrote to Juergen Klopp regarding his worries about moving schools on Monday said that the family had been “blown away” by the manager’s thoughtful reply. Lewis Balfe, 11, wrote to Klopp in August about the anxiety he was feeling over starting a new school last month. “He’s really excited and I was completely blown away, because I thought you might get a standard response from the club or you might get some acknowledgement, but I didn’t think you’d get a letter so personal,” Milena Balfe told Britain’s Press Association news agency. In the letter, Klopp,