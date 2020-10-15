Titans cool off red-hot Bills in clash of unbeaten teams

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Ryan Tannehill threw for three touchdowns as the Tennessee Titans won the battle of unbeaten teams with a 42-16 victory over Buffalo in a rare Tuesday NFL contest that was rescheduled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The short-handed Titans have four consecutive wins to start the season led by their stellar offense and their 122 points over that span is the most in franchise history.

The game, between two of the top teams in the American Football Conference, was originally slated to be played on Sunday, but remained in jeopardy after two dozen people in the Tennessee organization tested positive for the virus over the past 20 days.

Buffalo Bills defensive end Darryl Johnson, center, tackles Tennessee Titans cornerback Kareem Orr, left, during their NFL game in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday. Photo: AP

It was the Titans’ first game in 16 days after their outbreak postponed their Week 4 home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tannehill completed 21 of 28 passes for 195 yards, while wideout A.J. Brown returned from an injury to reel in seven catches for 82 yards and a touchdown in just the third Tuesday game in NFL history.

Running back Derrick Henry rushed for 57 yards and two touchdowns.

The Titans have seven players on the COVID-19 list: defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, receivers Corey Davis and Adam Humphries, cornerback Kristian Fulton, linebacker Kamalei Correa, tight end MyCole Pruitt and fullback Khari Blasingame.

Brown had not played since Week 1, when he sustained a bone bruise on his knee. He made five catches for 39 yards in the Titans’ season opener.

The Bills, who suffered their first defeat after getting off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2008, were unable to take advantage of the Titans’ depleted roster in front of a sparse crowd of 8,400 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Third-year quarterback Josh Allen completed 26-of-41 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns and he also had a pair of interceptions.