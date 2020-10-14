Giro thrown into chaos by positive COVID-19 tests

AP, ROME





The Giro d’Italia was yesterday thrown into chaos when two teams, another overall contender and one more elite rider withdrew from the race following a series of positive tests for COVID-19.

Mitchelton-Scott and Team Jumbo-Visma left the race before stage 10.

Four Mitchelton-Scott staff members tested positive. That came after Mitchelton-Scott team leader Simon Yates withdrew before Saturday’s eighth stage after also contracting COVID-19.

Team Jumbo-Visma rider Steven Kruijswijk of the Netherlands crosses the finish line in the ninth stage of the Giro d’Italia in Roccaraso on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Dutch contender Steven Kruijswijk of Jumbo-Visma and Michael Matthews of Team Sunweb also tested positive for COVID-19 amid 571 tests for all riders and staff members coinciding with Monday’s rest day.

Kruijswijk and Matthews were withdrawn from the event, then Jumbo-Visma announced minutes before the 10th stage started that it was withdrawing its team — although the stage began with the 20 remaining teams.

In addition, one Ineos Grenadiers staff member and another staff member at AG2R La Mondiale came back positive and were put into isolation.

Race director Mauro Vegni had acknowledged concern over the tests. He suggested last week that the race would not have a winner if it does not finish as planned in Milan on Oct. 25.

“Unfortunately, we received the news on Monday evening that we have returned a number of positive COVID-19 results to members of our staff after our third round of tests in three days,” Mitchelton-Scott general manager Brent Copeland said. “As a social responsibility to our riders and staff, the peloton and the race organization we have made the clear decision to withdraw from the Giro d’Italia.”

Italy has been recording about 5,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, prompting the government to consider more restrictions after last week making wearing masks outdoors mandatory.

Stage 10 of the Giro was being raced in the central Abruzzo region, over a 177km leg from Lanciano to Tortoreto.

“Thankfully, those impacted remain asymptomatic or with mild symptoms, but as an organization the health of all of our riders and staff is our main priority, and we are now focused on safely transporting them to areas where they are most comfortable to conduct a period of quarantine,” Copeland said.

Kruijswijk stood 11th overall, 1 minute, 24 seconds behind race leader Joao Almeida. He has recorded three career top-10 finishes in the Giro.

“Within the team we take a lot of measures to avoid contamination and I just feel fit. I can’t believe I got it. It is a very big disappointment to get this news,” Kruijswijk said. “It is a pity that I have to leave the Giro this way.”

Matthews was not in overall contention — he was nearly 1 hour behind Almeida — but he is a punchy rider and strong sprinter who was aiming for stage victories.

The Australian rider has won a total of eight stages in the three Grand Tours.

Sunweb said that Matthews “is currently asymptomatic, feels healthy and after receiving the results early this morning, he is now in quarantine.”

Sunweb added that all of its other riders and staff members returned negative tests.

“The team will continue to closely monitor all within their bubble, operating with as much discipline as possible, doing the maximum it can,” Sunweb said.