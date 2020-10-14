The Giro d’Italia was yesterday thrown into chaos when two teams, another overall contender and one more elite rider withdrew from the race following a series of positive tests for COVID-19.
Mitchelton-Scott and Team Jumbo-Visma left the race before stage 10.
Four Mitchelton-Scott staff members tested positive. That came after Mitchelton-Scott team leader Simon Yates withdrew before Saturday’s eighth stage after also contracting COVID-19.
Photo: AFP
Dutch contender Steven Kruijswijk of Jumbo-Visma and Michael Matthews of Team Sunweb also tested positive for COVID-19 amid 571 tests for all riders and staff members coinciding with Monday’s rest day.
Kruijswijk and Matthews were withdrawn from the event, then Jumbo-Visma announced minutes before the 10th stage started that it was withdrawing its team — although the stage began with the 20 remaining teams.
In addition, one Ineos Grenadiers staff member and another staff member at AG2R La Mondiale came back positive and were put into isolation.
Race director Mauro Vegni had acknowledged concern over the tests. He suggested last week that the race would not have a winner if it does not finish as planned in Milan on Oct. 25.
“Unfortunately, we received the news on Monday evening that we have returned a number of positive COVID-19 results to members of our staff after our third round of tests in three days,” Mitchelton-Scott general manager Brent Copeland said. “As a social responsibility to our riders and staff, the peloton and the race organization we have made the clear decision to withdraw from the Giro d’Italia.”
Italy has been recording about 5,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, prompting the government to consider more restrictions after last week making wearing masks outdoors mandatory.
Stage 10 of the Giro was being raced in the central Abruzzo region, over a 177km leg from Lanciano to Tortoreto.
“Thankfully, those impacted remain asymptomatic or with mild symptoms, but as an organization the health of all of our riders and staff is our main priority, and we are now focused on safely transporting them to areas where they are most comfortable to conduct a period of quarantine,” Copeland said.
Kruijswijk stood 11th overall, 1 minute, 24 seconds behind race leader Joao Almeida. He has recorded three career top-10 finishes in the Giro.
“Within the team we take a lot of measures to avoid contamination and I just feel fit. I can’t believe I got it. It is a very big disappointment to get this news,” Kruijswijk said. “It is a pity that I have to leave the Giro this way.”
Matthews was not in overall contention — he was nearly 1 hour behind Almeida — but he is a punchy rider and strong sprinter who was aiming for stage victories.
The Australian rider has won a total of eight stages in the three Grand Tours.
Sunweb said that Matthews “is currently asymptomatic, feels healthy and after receiving the results early this morning, he is now in quarantine.”
Sunweb added that all of its other riders and staff members returned negative tests.
“The team will continue to closely monitor all within their bubble, operating with as much discipline as possible, doing the maximum it can,” Sunweb said.
PROBE OPENED: Prosecutors said that they were investigating alleged match-fixing in a women’s doubles match, accusing a group of ‘active and passive corruption’ Having finished his quarter-final match yesterday at 1:26am local time in cold, windy conditions, Rafael Nadal questioned French Open organizers’ decision to schedule no fewer than five matches on the same court over the day. The 12-time Roland Garros champion was scheduled last on the main court and when he started his match the temperature was 13°C with a cold wind sweeping the clay off the court, whose roof was left open throughout. “The weather ... it’s too cold to play tennis. I know football [soccer] players do it all the time, but they’re always moving, while us tennis players, we stop,
STAYING ALIVE: Kevin Kiermaier’s tie-breaking three-run homer brough the Tampa Bay Rays within one win of the American League Championship after defeating the Yankees Taiwanese teen pitcher Chen Po-yu on Wednesday signed a free agent deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, the MLB club announced. The 19-year-old right-hander received a US$1.25 million signing bonus, making him one of Pittsburgh’s highest-paid international amateur signees, according to a post on the MLB’s Web site. Chen was scouted by the Pirates for three years before being signed to a deal, it said. Last year, the Taoyuan native pitched for Taiwan’s under-18 world champion team, starting twice at the U-18 Baseball World Cup in games against Panama and South Korea, earning a two-inning save in the gold-medal game against the
Nico Hulkenberg was enjoying a leisurely coffee in Cologne, Germany, on Saturday when Racing Point Formula One team principal Otmar Szafnauer called and turned the German driver’s weekend upside down. Canadian Lance Stroll, the race regular and son of the team’s owner, had reported sick at the Nuerburgring and Szafnauer needed a quick replacement — literally. Hulkenberg had stood in for Stroll’s teammate Sergio Perez on two occasions in August after the Mexican tested positive for COVID-19, and was familiar with the car and circuit. Dropped by Renault last year, the 33-year-old had been due to drive to the Nuerburgring later anyway as
Rafael Nadal on Sunday said that the prospect of winning a 13th French Open and taking his Grand Slam total to a record-equaling 20 had seemed even beyond his powers of endurance in the buildup to the tournament. The 34-year-old Spaniard demolished Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 to go level with Roger Federer’s all-time men’s record of major titles. It was his 100th win at Roland Garros against just two defeats since his 2005 debut as he became the oldest champion in Paris since Andres Gimeno in 1972. However, world No. 2 Nadal had arrived in the French capital having played just one