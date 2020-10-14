The mother of a young Liverpool fan who wrote to Juergen Klopp regarding his worries about moving schools on Monday said that the family had been “blown away” by the manager’s thoughtful reply.
Lewis Balfe, 11, wrote to Klopp in August about the anxiety he was feeling over starting a new school last month.
“He’s really excited and I was completely blown away, because I thought you might get a standard response from the club or you might get some acknowledgement, but I didn’t think you’d get a letter so personal,” Milena Balfe told Britain’s Press Association news agency.
In the letter, Klopp, who guided Liverpool to their first English title of the Premier League era last season, wrote: “Can I start by telling you a secret? I get nervous.”
“To be totally honest, I would be worried if I did not get nervous because when it happens it gives me the chance to turn that energy into something positive,” the German wrote. “I know it might be strange for a boy of your age to think that the Liverpool manager can feel the way that you do but I do.”
“From your letter it is clear that you are very thoughtful and also very caring and when you have these qualities it is very hard to avoid getting nervous,” Klopp wrote. “You asked me what I do when my players feel this way and the answer is simple — I remind them of how important they are to me and how much I believe in them and I have no doubt that it will be exactly the same for your family with you.”
“You do not need to worry about bad things happening. As you know, I lost more than a few finals and this isn’t a good feeling but with the help of my family and friends I kept going and in the end we were able to enjoy some really good times,” he wrote. “If I had dwelled on the bad moments I know that this would not have been possible so please be positive about yourself and look forward to the brilliant time that I know you will have growing up.”
Klopp also thanked Lewis for backing the English champions.
“Your support means a lot to me and to everyone at LFC [Liverpool Football Club] so I hope that this letter shows that we support you too,” he wrote.
PROBE OPENED: Prosecutors said that they were investigating alleged match-fixing in a women’s doubles match, accusing a group of ‘active and passive corruption’ Having finished his quarter-final match yesterday at 1:26am local time in cold, windy conditions, Rafael Nadal questioned French Open organizers’ decision to schedule no fewer than five matches on the same court over the day. The 12-time Roland Garros champion was scheduled last on the main court and when he started his match the temperature was 13°C with a cold wind sweeping the clay off the court, whose roof was left open throughout. “The weather ... it’s too cold to play tennis. I know football [soccer] players do it all the time, but they’re always moving, while us tennis players, we stop,
STAYING ALIVE: Kevin Kiermaier’s tie-breaking three-run homer brough the Tampa Bay Rays within one win of the American League Championship after defeating the Yankees Taiwanese teen pitcher Chen Po-yu on Wednesday signed a free agent deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, the MLB club announced. The 19-year-old right-hander received a US$1.25 million signing bonus, making him one of Pittsburgh’s highest-paid international amateur signees, according to a post on the MLB’s Web site. Chen was scouted by the Pirates for three years before being signed to a deal, it said. Last year, the Taoyuan native pitched for Taiwan’s under-18 world champion team, starting twice at the U-18 Baseball World Cup in games against Panama and South Korea, earning a two-inning save in the gold-medal game against the
Nico Hulkenberg was enjoying a leisurely coffee in Cologne, Germany, on Saturday when Racing Point Formula One team principal Otmar Szafnauer called and turned the German driver’s weekend upside down. Canadian Lance Stroll, the race regular and son of the team’s owner, had reported sick at the Nuerburgring and Szafnauer needed a quick replacement — literally. Hulkenberg had stood in for Stroll’s teammate Sergio Perez on two occasions in August after the Mexican tested positive for COVID-19, and was familiar with the car and circuit. Dropped by Renault last year, the 33-year-old had been due to drive to the Nuerburgring later anyway as
Rafael Nadal on Sunday said that the prospect of winning a 13th French Open and taking his Grand Slam total to a record-equaling 20 had seemed even beyond his powers of endurance in the buildup to the tournament. The 34-year-old Spaniard demolished Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 to go level with Roger Federer’s all-time men’s record of major titles. It was his 100th win at Roland Garros against just two defeats since his 2005 debut as he became the oldest champion in Paris since Andres Gimeno in 1972. However, world No. 2 Nadal had arrived in the French capital having played just one