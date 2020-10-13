Mike Zunino on Sunday drove in the winning run and Diego Castillo thwarted two comeback bids as the Tampa Bay Rays edged Houston 2-1 in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series.
“We take pride in our pitching and our defense, and it was good for us to show that tonight,” Zunino said.
The Astros are in their fourth consecutive championship series, while the Rays are playing for a World Series berth for only the second time in their history.
Photo: Robert Hanashiro-USA Today
Houston opened the scoring on Jose Altuve’s solo homer in the first inning, but Tampa Bay equalized on Randy Arozarena’s solo homer in the fourth.
The Rays plated the deciding run in the fifth inning when Willy Adames walked, advanced to second and third on ground-outs, and scored on Zunino’s single to centerfield.
“With a guy in scoring position, I was just trying to get something up high in the zone,” Zunino said. “I was lucky enough to get some contact on it.”
Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell, a 27-year-old left-hander, allowed one run on six hits, with two walks and two strikeouts over five innings.
“They made me work a lot,” Snell said. “They made it really tough. The bullpen held it down like always, but a lot more work to be done.”
John Curtiss and Ryan Thompson each pitched an inning of shutout relief, then Castillo closed down the Astros in tricky situations in the eighth and ninth innings, delivering Tampa Bay’s 60th consecutive victory when leading after seven innings.
The Astros tagged Rays relief pitcher Aaron Loup to start the eighth. Houston’s Michael Brantley was hit by a pitch, took second on a wild pitch and, after a one-out Carlos Correa walk, took third on a bases-loading single by Kyle Tucker.
That prompted Tampa Bay to bring in Dominican right-hander Castillo, whose first pitch — a 156kph sinker — enticed Yuli Gurriel to hit into an inning-ending double play to second baseman Brandon Lowe, halting the Astros threat and keeping the Rays ahead.
“It hurts to lose these one-run games,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “You don’t have any chance if you don’t get any opportunities. We had a heck of a lot of chances tonight and they just got away.”
In the bottom of the eighth, Tampa Bay’s Yandy Diaz opened with a single and Manuel Margot walked with two outs, but Kevin Kiermaier popped up to end the threat, the Rays falling to one-for-eight at the plate with runners in scoring position.
“There’s no margin for error and our guys take that approach every time they take the field,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.
In the ninth, Castillo surrendered a one-out single to Josh Reddick and George Springer advanced the runner into scoring position on a ground-out, only to have Castillo strike out Altuve to end the game.
CLOSE COACHES: The American initially said that her father moved seats to help her after she dropped the first set, but later said: ‘He just sat there — and it worked’ After Sofia Kenin dropped the opening set in the French Open’s fourth round on Monday, her father, Alexander, who is also her coach, switched seats in the stands, plopping himself down right next to her opponent’s coach. Whether the elder Kenin’s move, so noticeable in the sea of empty beige seats at Court Philippe Chatrier, actually influenced the outcome cannot be known — the chair umpire did give a warning for coaching, which is not allowed during Grand Slam matches; the Australian Open champion said that her father merely helped by “motivating” — things did turn around soon afterward. Never before a
PROBE OPENED: Prosecutors said that they were investigating alleged match-fixing in a women’s doubles match, accusing a group of ‘active and passive corruption’ Having finished his quarter-final match yesterday at 1:26am local time in cold, windy conditions, Rafael Nadal questioned French Open organizers’ decision to schedule no fewer than five matches on the same court over the day. The 12-time Roland Garros champion was scheduled last on the main court and when he started his match the temperature was 13°C with a cold wind sweeping the clay off the court, whose roof was left open throughout. “The weather ... it’s too cold to play tennis. I know football [soccer] players do it all the time, but they’re always moving, while us tennis players, we stop,
STAYING ALIVE: Kevin Kiermaier’s tie-breaking three-run homer brough the Tampa Bay Rays within one win of the American League Championship after defeating the Yankees Taiwanese teen pitcher Chen Po-yu on Wednesday signed a free agent deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, the MLB club announced. The 19-year-old right-hander received a US$1.25 million signing bonus, making him one of Pittsburgh’s highest-paid international amateur signees, according to a post on the MLB’s Web site. Chen was scouted by the Pirates for three years before being signed to a deal, it said. Last year, the Taoyuan native pitched for Taiwan’s under-18 world champion team, starting twice at the U-18 Baseball World Cup in games against Panama and South Korea, earning a two-inning save in the gold-medal game against the
Nico Hulkenberg was enjoying a leisurely coffee in Cologne, Germany, on Saturday when Racing Point Formula One team principal Otmar Szafnauer called and turned the German driver’s weekend upside down. Canadian Lance Stroll, the race regular and son of the team’s owner, had reported sick at the Nuerburgring and Szafnauer needed a quick replacement — literally. Hulkenberg had stood in for Stroll’s teammate Sergio Perez on two occasions in August after the Mexican tested positive for COVID-19, and was familiar with the car and circuit. Dropped by Renault last year, the 33-year-old had been due to drive to the Nuerburgring later anyway as