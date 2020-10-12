SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





MOTORSPORT

Codriver dies in crash

Rally codriver Laura Salvo died on Saturday after her car crashed during the Rally Vidreiro in Portugal, despite efforts to resuscitate her, and the event was called off as a result. The 21-year-old was codriving for Miguel Socias as part of the Peugeot Rally Cup Iberica. “Peugeot Sport wishes to express their sincerest condolences to the family and friends of codriver Laura Salvo,” Peugeot Sport wrote on Twitter. Medics attempted to resuscitate the Spaniard, but she died at the scene before she could be taken to hospital, organizers said in a statement. On Twitter, Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz wrote: “Very shocked by the news... All my support and affection to her family and friends.”

ATHLETICS

Hassan breaks record

Ethiopian-born Dutch runner Sifan Hassan on Saturday smashed Paula Radcliffe’s long-standing European record for the women’s 10,000m on Saturday. Hassan, who won double gold in the 1,500m and 10,000m at last year’s world championships in Doha, timed 29 minutes, 36.67 seconds after 25 laps in rainy conditions at Hengelo, the Netherlands. It obliterated by more than 24 seconds the previous record of 30 minutes, 1.09 seconds set by Britain’s Radcliffe in 2002. Only seven other female runners have been below the 30 minute mark, and Hassan becomes the first European to do so. Hassan is the world-record holder for the 5km road race and the mile, both set in 2019, as well as the one-hour run, set in Brussels last month.

RUGBY LEAGUE

Jennings fails drug test

Experienced Australian rugby league center Michael Jennings has said he is “completely shocked” after failing a drug test and vowed to clear his name. The Parramatta Eels star, who has played for both Australia and Tonga, was provisionally suspended on Saturday after returning a positive A-sample for ligandrol and ibutamoren, which are prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency. The 32-year-old has a right to have his B-sample analyzed, but faces a potential career-ending four-year ban — the standard penalty for athletes who test positive for anabolic agents. “I am totally against any form of cheating in sport and am completely shocked to find myself in this position,” he said in a statement late on Saturday. “I will do everything I can to clear my name.” Ibutamoren is a growth hormone, while ligandrol helps build muscle. “I would never do anything to jeopardize my standards, my reputation or the legacy I leave, especially for my son,” he added.

FOOTBALL

NFL suspends reporter

NFL Network has suspended reporter Ian Rapoport for a breach of network policy. Rapoport on Friday night announced the suspension to his 2.3 million followers on Twitter. “Recently, I posted something to my social channels without clearance from NFL Network, which went against its guidelines. As a result, I will be off-air until Oct. 22,” Rapoport said in his statement. “I respect and understand the decision made by the network and am deeply sorry for my mistake.” The New York Post reported that Rapoport was suspended for posting a video ad for a men’s grooming product that the network had not authorized.