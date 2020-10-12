Nico Hulkenberg was enjoying a leisurely coffee in Cologne, Germany, on Saturday when Racing Point Formula One team principal Otmar Szafnauer called and turned the German driver’s weekend upside down.
Canadian Lance Stroll, the race regular and son of the team’s owner, had reported sick at the Nuerburgring and Szafnauer needed a quick replacement — literally.
Hulkenberg had stood in for Stroll’s teammate Sergio Perez on two occasions in August after the Mexican tested positive for COVID-19, and was familiar with the car and circuit.
Dropped by Renault last year, the 33-year-old had been due to drive to the Nuerburgring later anyway as part of his duties with broadcaster RTL.
“It was even wilder and crazier than last time,” he told Sky Sports television of his latest comeback — or #hulkenback as he tagged it on Twitter.
“I was sat with a friend having a coffee at 11am when I see that Otmar rings me and he says: ‘Hulkenberg hurry, we need you here,’” he said. “I stepped in the car and came here and the rest is history.”
The circuit is about an hour from Cologne by road and Hulkenberg also needed to take and pass a COVID-19 test once he had parked his Porsche.
Last time Hulkenberg was so unprepared he had to borrow a set of Stroll’s overalls. This time he used the Canadian’s car as well.
With no practice at a circuit he last raced on in 2013, and with the Racing Point upgraded since his last outing, qualifying was always going to be hard.
Szafnauer set a target of getting through the first phase, but even that proved a step too far.
“The car has moved on, there’s a couple of technical bits that are very different and give the driver a very different sensation, so I had to adjust around that a bit, just find my feet again,” Hulkenberg said.
“In four laps that’s not so easy. But all in all, even though we’re last, I’m quite pleased with the laps we produced just now,” he added.
Hulkenberg expected “a hell of a challenge” for yesterday, but remained hopeful.
“Obviously I have the experience, the four laps in the pocket now. Those will sink in and tomorrow we’ll just go racing and see what we get. You have to expect the unexpected and that’s just what happened again today,” he said.
Meanwhile, Valtteri Bottas on Saturday produced a blistering track record on his final qualifying lap to edge Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton and claim pole position for the Eifel Grand Prix.
Bottas clocked a best lap of one minute and 25.269 seconds to beat the championship leader by two-tenths of a second in cold conditions following only one practice session after Friday’s running was canceled due to fog.
Additional reporting by AFP
CLOSE COACHES: The American initially said that her father moved seats to help her after she dropped the first set, but later said: ‘He just sat there — and it worked’ After Sofia Kenin dropped the opening set in the French Open’s fourth round on Monday, her father, Alexander, who is also her coach, switched seats in the stands, plopping himself down right next to her opponent’s coach. Whether the elder Kenin’s move, so noticeable in the sea of empty beige seats at Court Philippe Chatrier, actually influenced the outcome cannot be known — the chair umpire did give a warning for coaching, which is not allowed during Grand Slam matches; the Australian Open champion said that her father merely helped by “motivating” — things did turn around soon afterward. Never before a
PROBE OPENED: Prosecutors said that they were investigating alleged match-fixing in a women’s doubles match, accusing a group of ‘active and passive corruption’ Having finished his quarter-final match yesterday at 1:26am local time in cold, windy conditions, Rafael Nadal questioned French Open organizers’ decision to schedule no fewer than five matches on the same court over the day. The 12-time Roland Garros champion was scheduled last on the main court and when he started his match the temperature was 13°C with a cold wind sweeping the clay off the court, whose roof was left open throughout. “The weather ... it’s too cold to play tennis. I know football [soccer] players do it all the time, but they’re always moving, while us tennis players, we stop,
STAYING ALIVE: Kevin Kiermaier’s tie-breaking three-run homer brough the Tampa Bay Rays within one win of the American League Championship after defeating the Yankees Taiwanese teen pitcher Chen Po-yu on Wednesday signed a free agent deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, the MLB club announced. The 19-year-old right-hander received a US$1.25 million signing bonus, making him one of Pittsburgh’s highest-paid international amateur signees, according to a post on the MLB’s Web site. Chen was scouted by the Pirates for three years before being signed to a deal, it said. Last year, the Taoyuan native pitched for Taiwan’s under-18 world champion team, starting twice at the U-18 Baseball World Cup in games against Panama and South Korea, earning a two-inning save in the gold-medal game against the
SSC Napoli risk a 3-0 forfeit for failing to turn up for their Serie A clash against Juventus amid a row over COVID-19 protocols in Italy on Sunday, allowing title rivals Atalanta BC and AC Milan to move top of Serie A ahead of Inter, who were held at SS Lazio. Gennaro Gattuso’s Napoli had been top of the league going into the weekend with two wins in as many games as they target a third Serie A title and first in 30 years, but Eljif Elmas and Piotr Zielinski’s positive COVID-19 tests forced the southerners into home isolation on the