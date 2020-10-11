LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were ready for their coronation, but Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat had other ideas.
The key to closing out the Heat for a first NBA title in a decade today would be focusing not on lifting the trophy, but on winning a single game, Lakers superstar James said after their loss in Game 5 on Friday.
“Listen, at the end of the day, you don’t predetermine anything and you take the game as it’s going and you play,” said James, who scored 40 points in the loss.
Photo: AP
“You play each quarter, you play each possession and you live with the results,” he said.
“You don’t think about what could happen at the end of the game and things of that nature. You don’t get caught up in the aftermath,” he said.
“You have to live in the moment and prepare yourself each and every possession, because if you start to wander and your mind starts to go, you make a mistake,” he said. “One thing about this team that we are playing, they make you pay for every mistake.”
The Lakers took the court in the NBA’s quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida, looking every inch a team poised to finish off their underdog rivals.
They opted for their black “Mamba” uniforms in honor of late Lakers great Kobe Bryant — kit in which they were undefeated in four contests.
Star forward Anthony Davis, playing in his first championship series, sported gold shoes for the occasion, but the gold Larry O’Brien Trophy stayed in its case as Butler out-dueled James down the stretch.
Now the Heat have the chance to match a feat only one other team has managed before and rally from a 3-1 deficit to win the championship series.
James himself was the protagonist when the Cleveland Cavaliers battled back from 3-1 down to topple the Golden State Warriors in 2016.
He said that this Heat team, seeded a lowly fifth in the Eastern Conference and missing key contributor Goran Dragic who was injured in Game 1, have the same ability as those Warriors to capitalize on every Lakers miscue.
“It’s the same as when I was playing against Golden State all those years, you make a mistake, they make you pay,” James said. “So we have to understand that.”
He said the Lakers must also stay “even-keeled.”
“You stay in the moment,” he said. “How we make the adjustments and how we learn from tonight, tomorrow in our film session and when we get together and prepare ourselves for Sunday, will show the difference.”
CLOSE COACHES: The American initially said that her father moved seats to help her after she dropped the first set, but later said: ‘He just sat there — and it worked’ After Sofia Kenin dropped the opening set in the French Open’s fourth round on Monday, her father, Alexander, who is also her coach, switched seats in the stands, plopping himself down right next to her opponent’s coach. Whether the elder Kenin’s move, so noticeable in the sea of empty beige seats at Court Philippe Chatrier, actually influenced the outcome cannot be known — the chair umpire did give a warning for coaching, which is not allowed during Grand Slam matches; the Australian Open champion said that her father merely helped by “motivating” — things did turn around soon afterward. Never before a
PROBE OPENED: Prosecutors said that they were investigating alleged match-fixing in a women’s doubles match, accusing a group of ‘active and passive corruption’ Having finished his quarter-final match yesterday at 1:26am local time in cold, windy conditions, Rafael Nadal questioned French Open organizers’ decision to schedule no fewer than five matches on the same court over the day. The 12-time Roland Garros champion was scheduled last on the main court and when he started his match the temperature was 13°C with a cold wind sweeping the clay off the court, whose roof was left open throughout. “The weather ... it’s too cold to play tennis. I know football [soccer] players do it all the time, but they’re always moving, while us tennis players, we stop,
UNDERDOGS PREVAIL: Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to make the last 16, while world No. 186 Altamier defeated seventh seed Berrettini to advance Top seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova yesterday crashed out of the French Open as they suffered only their second defeat of the season on the clay courts in Paris. The Taiwanese-Czech duo were stunned 6-4, 7-5 by 14th seeds Alexa Guarachi of Chile and Desirae Krawczyk of the US in 1 hour, 25 minutes in the third round of the women’s doubles on Court 14 at Roland Garros. The reigning Wimbledon champions won only 52 percent of points on their first serve, while their opponents won 64 percent and converted five of six break points, as they denied Hsieh and Strycova
STAYING ALIVE: Kevin Kiermaier’s tie-breaking three-run homer brough the Tampa Bay Rays within one win of the American League Championship after defeating the Yankees Taiwanese teen pitcher Chen Po-yu on Wednesday signed a free agent deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, the MLB club announced. The 19-year-old right-hander received a US$1.25 million signing bonus, making him one of Pittsburgh’s highest-paid international amateur signees, according to a post on the MLB’s Web site. Chen was scouted by the Pirates for three years before being signed to a deal, it said. Last year, the Taoyuan native pitched for Taiwan’s under-18 world champion team, starting twice at the U-18 Baseball World Cup in games against Panama and South Korea, earning a two-inning save in the gold-medal game against the