Brazil, Colombia given no trouble in qualifiers

Brazil and Colombia had no trouble on Friday beating two of the weakest South American teams to score their first wins in the opening round of World Cup qualifiers.

The matches took place without fans due to health protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brazil easily beat Bolivia 5-0 in rainy Sao Paulo, while Colombia scored all of their goals in a 3-0 victory in the first half in Barranquilla.

Brazil midfielder Neymar, right, is fouled by Bolivia’s Leonardo Zabala during their FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying match at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Friday. Photo: AP

After the first round, Brazil, Colombia, Uruguay and Argentina lead with three points. Peru and Paraguay have one. Ecuador, Chile, Venezuela and Bolivia have none.

All five matches in the second round are to be played on Tuesday: Peru versus Brazil, Bolivia against Argentina, Chile and Colombia, Ecuador versus Uruguay and Venezuela against Paraguay.

Neymar, who reported back pain ahead of the match and was only confirmed in the starting lineup at the last minute, had two assists.

He had more trouble with the pouring rain in Sao Paulo than with Bolivia’s chaotic defenders, who barely touched him during the match.

Defender Marquinhos opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a header.

Roberto Firmino netted the first of his two goals in the 30th minute, pushing the ball into an empty goal after a low cross from Renan Lodi.

Firmino made it 3-0 in the 49th minute, assisted by Neymar, putting the ball between the legs of goalkeeper Carlos Lampe.

Then 19-year-old striker Rodrygo scored his first for the national team with a header in the 66th minute.

Philippe Coutinho ended the rout in the 73rd minute with a header, also assisted by Neymar.

“The team took this very seriously, we were very respectful,” Brazil captain Casemiro said. “We still need to improve teamwork. Match by match we will get it.”

Brazil coach Tite said that the team would continue to play aggressively.

Bolivia left some of their players in La Paz, looking toward the clash against Argentina at altitude.

The team are in crisis due to a political dispute involving the country’s soccer body and major club teams.

The match in Barranquilla was marked by a serious left-ankle injury to Colombia defender Santiago Arias after he tackled Venezuela striker Darwin Machis in the first few minutes.

Machis was initially sent off, but video review reversed the decision after it became clear that the Venezuelan had not touched Arias.

In the 16th minute Colombia showed why they are one of the favorites for one of the four direct South American berths in the Qatar 2022 World Cup when Duvan Zapata calmly scored from close range after a low cross by Juan Cuadrado.

Ten minutes later Johan Mojica bulldozed through the Venezuela defense from the left and assisted Luis Muriel to add a second with a classy right-foot touch.

Muriel scored the third Colombia goal in first-half stoppage time. He dribbled past Jhon Chancellor and beat goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez with a hard left-foot shot.

Venezuela coach Jose Peseiro, who was in charge of the team for the first time, could not do much in the second half.

He met most of the players only days ago.

His predecessor, Rafael Dudamel, left the job at the beginning of the year after a dispute with the country’s soccer body.

“Since the first minute we imposed our game and that’s why we won,” Zapata said. “Also, a good team is one that defends well. Today that was the key. Holding our lines in the back allowed us to use our talent up front.”

The top four teams in the 10-team South American group qualify automatically for the finals in Qatar in 2022 and the fifth-placed side are to go into an inter-regional playoff.

Additional reporting by Reuters