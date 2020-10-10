French champion Arnaud Demare on Thursday outsprinted the peloton on the sixth stage for his second win of this year’s Giro d’Italia.
The Groupama-FDJ rider dominated the sprint in Matera, while Portugal’s Joao Almeida retained the leader’s pink jersey, finishing in the peloton to maintain his 43-second lead over Basque rider Pello Bilbao.
Demare crossed the line several bike lengths clear of Australian Michael Matthews and home hope Fabio Felline.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The 188km stage was marked by a four-man breakaway, which built up a near nine-minute advantage on the peloton at one point.
Approaching the final 30km the gap was down to 90 seconds, with James Whelan the last man standing of the breakaway quartet.
The Australian was caught with 14km remaining, with a strong headwind then thwarting any solo bids for the stage win.
Peter Sagan’s Bora-Hansgrohe dictated the pace, but the three-time former world champion had to settle for eighth place.
Demare launched his decisive stage-winning move in the historic city in the southern Basilicata region having survived the fast pace set by Sagan’s teammate Matteo Fabbri up a short, but sharp climb 2km from the line.
“It was steep, I lost a few places, but I wasn’t blown away,” Demare said.
“Magnificent,” he said after his third career Giro stage victory.
“Today, I could barely raise my arms,” added the 29-year-old, who had to dig deep to sneak home in Sicily on Tuesday.
The French rider said he had scrapped plans to leave the race early to line up in the rescheduled classics.
“I’ll go to the end,” Demare said. “It was a difficult choice between the Giro and the classics, but I like the adventure, to go off for three weeks.”
CLOSE COACHES: The American initially said that her father moved seats to help her after she dropped the first set, but later said: ‘He just sat there — and it worked’ After Sofia Kenin dropped the opening set in the French Open’s fourth round on Monday, her father, Alexander, who is also her coach, switched seats in the stands, plopping himself down right next to her opponent’s coach. Whether the elder Kenin’s move, so noticeable in the sea of empty beige seats at Court Philippe Chatrier, actually influenced the outcome cannot be known — the chair umpire did give a warning for coaching, which is not allowed during Grand Slam matches; the Australian Open champion said that her father merely helped by “motivating” — things did turn around soon afterward. Never before a
PROBE OPENED: Prosecutors said that they were investigating alleged match-fixing in a women’s doubles match, accusing a group of ‘active and passive corruption’ Having finished his quarter-final match yesterday at 1:26am local time in cold, windy conditions, Rafael Nadal questioned French Open organizers’ decision to schedule no fewer than five matches on the same court over the day. The 12-time Roland Garros champion was scheduled last on the main court and when he started his match the temperature was 13°C with a cold wind sweeping the clay off the court, whose roof was left open throughout. “The weather ... it’s too cold to play tennis. I know football [soccer] players do it all the time, but they’re always moving, while us tennis players, we stop,
UNDERDOGS PREVAIL: Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to make the last 16, while world No. 186 Altamier defeated seventh seed Berrettini to advance Top seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova yesterday crashed out of the French Open as they suffered only their second defeat of the season on the clay courts in Paris. The Taiwanese-Czech duo were stunned 6-4, 7-5 by 14th seeds Alexa Guarachi of Chile and Desirae Krawczyk of the US in 1 hour, 25 minutes in the third round of the women’s doubles on Court 14 at Roland Garros. The reigning Wimbledon champions won only 52 percent of points on their first serve, while their opponents won 64 percent and converted five of six break points, as they denied Hsieh and Strycova
STAYING ALIVE: Kevin Kiermaier’s tie-breaking three-run homer brough the Tampa Bay Rays within one win of the American League Championship after defeating the Yankees Taiwanese teen pitcher Chen Po-yu on Wednesday signed a free agent deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, the MLB club announced. The 19-year-old right-hander received a US$1.25 million signing bonus, making him one of Pittsburgh’s highest-paid international amateur signees, according to a post on the MLB’s Web site. Chen was scouted by the Pirates for three years before being signed to a deal, it said. Last year, the Taoyuan native pitched for Taiwan’s under-18 world champion team, starting twice at the U-18 Baseball World Cup in games against Panama and South Korea, earning a two-inning save in the gold-medal game against the