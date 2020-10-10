Demare claims second victory of Giro

AFP, MATERA, Italy





French champion Arnaud Demare on Thursday outsprinted the peloton on the sixth stage for his second win of this year’s Giro d’Italia.

The Groupama-FDJ rider dominated the sprint in Matera, while Portugal’s Joao Almeida retained the leader’s pink jersey, finishing in the peloton to maintain his 43-second lead over Basque rider Pello Bilbao.

Demare crossed the line several bike lengths clear of Australian Michael Matthews and home hope Fabio Felline.

France’s Arnaud Demare of Groupama-FDJ celebrates winning the sixth stage of the Giro d’Italia in Matera on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The 188km stage was marked by a four-man breakaway, which built up a near nine-minute advantage on the peloton at one point.

Approaching the final 30km the gap was down to 90 seconds, with James Whelan the last man standing of the breakaway quartet.

The Australian was caught with 14km remaining, with a strong headwind then thwarting any solo bids for the stage win.

Peter Sagan’s Bora-Hansgrohe dictated the pace, but the three-time former world champion had to settle for eighth place.

Demare launched his decisive stage-winning move in the historic city in the southern Basilicata region having survived the fast pace set by Sagan’s teammate Matteo Fabbri up a short, but sharp climb 2km from the line.

“It was steep, I lost a few places, but I wasn’t blown away,” Demare said.

“Magnificent,” he said after his third career Giro stage victory.

“Today, I could barely raise my arms,” added the 29-year-old, who had to dig deep to sneak home in Sicily on Tuesday.

The French rider said he had scrapped plans to leave the race early to line up in the rescheduled classics.

“I’ll go to the end,” Demare said. “It was a difficult choice between the Giro and the classics, but I like the adventure, to go off for three weeks.”