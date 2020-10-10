Scotland prevail in shoot-out, but Ireland crash out

AFP, LONDON





Scotland on Thursday won their first-ever penalty shoot-out to beat Israel in the Euro 2020 playoff semi-finals, but there was spot-kick heartbreak for the Republic of Ireland, as they lost out to Slovakia.

Northern Ireland host Slovakia next month for a place at the postponed tournament next year after they also prevailed on penalties after a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Scotland are now one game away from their first major tournament in 22 years when they travel to Serbia on Nov. 12, but were pushed all the way after neither side could find the net in 120 minutes at Hampden Park.

Scotland’s Oli McBurnie, left, shoots past Israel’s Eitan Tibi in their UEFA Euro 2020 playoff at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

“It its another step forward to hopefully making a bit of history for the country,” Scotland coach Steve Clarke said. “Qualification is still in our hands. We know we’ve got a tough game, but it is one that we’ll look forward to. I can feel there is something building. It’s another game unbeaten and you can feel the elation in the dressing room.”

Clarke’s preparations were thrown into chaos on Wednesday when three key players were ruled out.

Stuart Armstrong tested positive for COVID-19, while Kieran Tierney and Ryan Christie were forced into self-isolation for being in close contact with the Southampton midfielder.

The creativity offered by Armstrong and Christie was badly missed as Scotland labored to breakdown an Israel team who had won just one of their past 10 internationals, including a 1-1 draw when they visited Hampden in the UEFA Nations League last month.

Manchester United’s Scott McTominay spurned the best chance of the game when he headed wide when completely unmarked from a corner just before halftime and Liam Cooper’s header hit the post in the last action of extra-time.

However, McTominay redeemed himself in the shoot-out, as all five of Scotland’s penalty-takers found the net, while David Marshall saved from Eran Zahavi.

“Saving the first penalty breaks them a bit and gave us confidence,” Marshall said. “The last four penalties from us were a real high standard — the lads have practiced every day. It’s more relief than anything.”

Serbia stand between Scotland and a place at Euro 2020 after Sergej Milinkovic-Savic upstaged Norway’s Erling Braut Haaland by scoring twice in a 2-1 victory for the visitors in Oslo.

The SS Lazio midfielder’s first effort was canceled out by Mathias Normann two minutes from time, but Milinkovic-Savic’s deft chip from a narrow angle in extra-time proved a worthy winner.

The Republic of Ireland failed to capitalize on Slovakia’s own problems with COVID-19 absentees as Stephen Kenny’s men were left to rue a host of huge chances after a 0-0 draw in Bratislava.

Allan Browne and Tottenham Hotpsur’s Matt Doherty then failed to score from the penalty spot and Slovakia made no mistakes to win 4-2 in the shoot-out.

“It’s a hard one to take at the minute and it is heartbreaking,” Republic of Ireland captain Shane Duffy said.

Northern Ireland upset the odds by coming from behind to beat Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Rade Krunic opened the scoring early on for the hosts, but Niall McGinn’s equalizer gave Ian Baraclough’s men something to hold on to.

They then kept their heads to win the shoot-out 4-3 as Haris Hajradinovic and Edin Visca missed for the hosts.

“We didn’t start anywhere near the way we wanted to, but then we got to grips with it and everything fell into place,” said Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis, who became his nation’s most-capped player on his 120th appearance.

Gylfi Sigurdsson’s double ensured Iceland beat Romania 2-1 to set up a final against Hungary, who were 3-1 winners in Bulgaria.

Kosovo’s dreams of reaching a first major tournament came to end as they were beaten 2-1 by North Macedonia, who face Georgia after they defeated Belarus 1-0.