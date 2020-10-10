In their first matches in almost a year, Argentina and Uruguay on Thursday won their opening 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers without doing much to impress their fans watching from home.
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez each scored from the penalty spot, but did little else to energize the empty stadiums of a region still hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Messi netted the only goal of Argentina’s victory over Ecuador at the La Bombonera, while Suarez opened the scoring in Uruguay’s 2-1 last-minute win over Chile in Montevideo.
Photo: AFP
In the other match, Paraguay were held to a 2-2 draw by Peru.
Messi did have more liberty with his national team than he has had at Barcelona, but despite the goal from the penalty spot in the 13th minute, he did not shine as expected and saw his two attacking teammates, Lautaro Martinez and Lucas Ocampo, waste opportunities.
Messi’s favorite partner with Argentina, striker Sergio Aguero, is injured.
“It was a tough year for all the world, for us Argentines. To be able to play and give some joy to people with this victory, beyond the match itself, is good, to take some of the stress off,” Messi said. “What matters is that we won and now we have to keep growing, as we have done since the Copa America last year.”
Messi, who is yet to win a trophy with his national team, had only two shots on goal.
Ecuador threatened Argentina’s lead at times during the second half, despite having little time to prepare under new coach Gustavo Alfaro.
Without Edinson Cavani, who missed selection because of his lack of action, Suarez was expected to be Uruguay’s key player against Chile and he seemed set for that after opening the scoring in the 39th minute with a penalty awarded by the video assistant referee.
However, Chile did not allow the new Atletico Madrid target man to dictate play and made it 1-1 in the 54th minute when veteran striker Alexis Sanchez beat Uruguay goalkeeper Martin Campana.
As coach Oscar Tabarez had predicted, Uruguay missed their supporters at the Estadio Centenario, but just as the few coaches and players in attendance thought the match would end in a draw, Maxi Gomez struck from the edge of the penalty-area in stoppage-time.
“There’s still a lot of uncertainty in these qualifiers, we just don’t know how it will be,” Tabarez said, in a reference to the pandemic. “To play without fans affects us a lot. As long as there is no attendance this will not be soccer.”
In his goal celebration, Suarez showed a shirt that wished goalkeeper Fernando Muslera well.
Muslera is recovering from a fractured leg and his mother died last month.
Peru’s Andre Carillo was the key figure of the match in Paraguay.
He opened the scoring in the 52nd minute with a powerful right-foot volley, kept the pressure on the hosts and made Peru believe they could leave Asuncion with a victory.
However, substitute Angel Romero netted a brace from close range, in the 66th and 81st minutes, to put Paraguay ahead, before Carillo’s powerful header in the 85th minute handed the visitors a point.
CLOSE COACHES: The American initially said that her father moved seats to help her after she dropped the first set, but later said: ‘He just sat there — and it worked’ After Sofia Kenin dropped the opening set in the French Open’s fourth round on Monday, her father, Alexander, who is also her coach, switched seats in the stands, plopping himself down right next to her opponent’s coach. Whether the elder Kenin’s move, so noticeable in the sea of empty beige seats at Court Philippe Chatrier, actually influenced the outcome cannot be known — the chair umpire did give a warning for coaching, which is not allowed during Grand Slam matches; the Australian Open champion said that her father merely helped by “motivating” — things did turn around soon afterward. Never before a
PROBE OPENED: Prosecutors said that they were investigating alleged match-fixing in a women’s doubles match, accusing a group of ‘active and passive corruption’ Having finished his quarter-final match yesterday at 1:26am local time in cold, windy conditions, Rafael Nadal questioned French Open organizers’ decision to schedule no fewer than five matches on the same court over the day. The 12-time Roland Garros champion was scheduled last on the main court and when he started his match the temperature was 13°C with a cold wind sweeping the clay off the court, whose roof was left open throughout. “The weather ... it’s too cold to play tennis. I know football [soccer] players do it all the time, but they’re always moving, while us tennis players, we stop,
UNDERDOGS PREVAIL: Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to make the last 16, while world No. 186 Altamier defeated seventh seed Berrettini to advance Top seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova yesterday crashed out of the French Open as they suffered only their second defeat of the season on the clay courts in Paris. The Taiwanese-Czech duo were stunned 6-4, 7-5 by 14th seeds Alexa Guarachi of Chile and Desirae Krawczyk of the US in 1 hour, 25 minutes in the third round of the women’s doubles on Court 14 at Roland Garros. The reigning Wimbledon champions won only 52 percent of points on their first serve, while their opponents won 64 percent and converted five of six break points, as they denied Hsieh and Strycova
STAYING ALIVE: Kevin Kiermaier’s tie-breaking three-run homer brough the Tampa Bay Rays within one win of the American League Championship after defeating the Yankees Taiwanese teen pitcher Chen Po-yu on Wednesday signed a free agent deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, the MLB club announced. The 19-year-old right-hander received a US$1.25 million signing bonus, making him one of Pittsburgh’s highest-paid international amateur signees, according to a post on the MLB’s Web site. Chen was scouted by the Pirates for three years before being signed to a deal, it said. Last year, the Taoyuan native pitched for Taiwan’s under-18 world champion team, starting twice at the U-18 Baseball World Cup in games against Panama and South Korea, earning a two-inning save in the gold-medal game against the