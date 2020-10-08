LeBron James woke up from his gameday nap on Tuesday and decided it was time to send his Los Angeles Lakers teammates a message.
He grabbed his phone and told the Lakers they were facing a must-win game.
“I felt that vibe. I felt that pressure,” James said. “I felt like, for me personally, this was one of the biggest games of my career.”
Photo: AP
Message delivered.
James and the Lakers are back in control of the NBA Finals, one win away from the franchise’s 17th championship.
James finished with 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, Anthony Davis’ three-pointer with 39.5 seconds left finally settled matters as the Lakers beat the Miami Heat 102-96 in Game 4.
Photo: AFP
The Lakers lead 3-1 and can win the title when the series resumes tomorrow.
“Big-time play. Big-time moment,” James said of Davis’ three-pointer. “Not only for A.D, but for our ballclub and for our franchise.”
Davis finished with 22 points, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 15 and Danny Green added 10 for the Lakers, who did not trail at any point in the final 20-plus minutes.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The Lakers are now 56-0 this season when leading going into the fourth quarter.
Jimmy Butler scored 22 points for Miami, who got 21 from Tyler Herro, 17 from Duncan Robinson and 15 from Bam Adebayo — who returned after missing two games with a neck injury.
“I just loved seeing our guys compete. I love how they respond in between those four lines,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “This was a throwback game and there were some moments of truth there at the end, and probably the bottom line is they won those moments of truth.”
He is right. Whenever Miami had something going, the Lakers snuffed it out.
James’ three-pointer with 8 minutes, 18 seconds remaining in the third period put the Lakers up 55-54 and set the tone for the way the rest of the night was going to go — LA leading, Miami chasing.
“Like I always say, they’re a really, really, really good team and we’ve got to play damn near perfect to beat them,” Butler said. “We didn’t do that tonight... We’ll watch this, learn from it, but we can’t lose another one.”
The Lakers were up by seven with 2:27 left in the third after a three-pointer by Davis; Miami scored the next six to get within one.
Herro made a three early in the fourth to get Miami within one again; the Heat promptly fouled Markieff Morris on a three-point try, and he made all three shots.
Butler scored inside to tie the game with 6:27 left; James scored the next five points himself, including a three-point play where he ended up flat on his back after spinning the ball perfectly off the glass for a score on a drive while taking contact.
“You have to credit our guys’ competitive spirit,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “They were flying around and just competing at an extremely high level that end of the floor.”
A bounce here, a bounce there. Those were the differences late, and the Lakers made their own breaks.
Butler had a corner three that would have given Miami the lead rim out with 3:05 left; Caldwell-Pope made a corner three at the other end seven seconds later and the Lakers were up 93-88.
Miami then turned the ball over on a shot-clock violation; Caldwell-Pope scored on a drive for a seven-point lead.
James said the job is not done, but he knows that the Lakers are on the brink.
“I love what we did tonight,” James said.
CLOSE COACHES: The American initially said that her father moved seats to help her after she dropped the first set, but later said: ‘He just sat there — and it worked’ After Sofia Kenin dropped the opening set in the French Open’s fourth round on Monday, her father, Alexander, who is also her coach, switched seats in the stands, plopping himself down right next to her opponent’s coach. Whether the elder Kenin’s move, so noticeable in the sea of empty beige seats at Court Philippe Chatrier, actually influenced the outcome cannot be known — the chair umpire did give a warning for coaching, which is not allowed during Grand Slam matches; the Australian Open champion said that her father merely helped by “motivating” — things did turn around soon afterward. Never before a
UNDERDOGS PREVAIL: Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to make the last 16, while world No. 186 Altamier defeated seventh seed Berrettini to advance Top seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova yesterday crashed out of the French Open as they suffered only their second defeat of the season on the clay courts in Paris. The Taiwanese-Czech duo were stunned 6-4, 7-5 by 14th seeds Alexa Guarachi of Chile and Desirae Krawczyk of the US in 1 hour, 25 minutes in the third round of the women’s doubles on Court 14 at Roland Garros. The reigning Wimbledon champions won only 52 percent of points on their first serve, while their opponents won 64 percent and converted five of six break points, as they denied Hsieh and Strycova
PROBE OPENED: Prosecutors said that they were investigating alleged match-fixing in a women’s doubles match, accusing a group of ‘active and passive corruption’ Having finished his quarter-final match yesterday at 1:26am local time in cold, windy conditions, Rafael Nadal questioned French Open organizers’ decision to schedule no fewer than five matches on the same court over the day. The 12-time Roland Garros champion was scheduled last on the main court and when he started his match the temperature was 13°C with a cold wind sweeping the clay off the court, whose roof was left open throughout. “The weather ... it’s too cold to play tennis. I know football [soccer] players do it all the time, but they’re always moving, while us tennis players, we stop,
The name of the former baseball commissioner who never had a black player in the MLB during his long reign is being pulled off all future Most Valuable Player (MVP) plaques after more than 75 years. Kenesaw Mountain Landis would not be depicted on the annual awards presented by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA), the group said on Friday. The decision came after 89 percent of its membership last week voted for his removal. “We will no longer be associated with the Landis name, and the MVP plaques will be nameless in 2020,” association president Paul Sullivan wrote. “Hopefully, when some sense