James inspires Lakers to restore advantage

AP, LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida





LeBron James woke up from his gameday nap on Tuesday and decided it was time to send his Los Angeles Lakers teammates a message.

He grabbed his phone and told the Lakers they were facing a must-win game.

“I felt that vibe. I felt that pressure,” James said. “I felt like, for me personally, this was one of the biggest games of my career.”

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, and Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder vie for a rebound during their NBA Finals game in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Tuesday. Photo: AP

Message delivered.

James and the Lakers are back in control of the NBA Finals, one win away from the franchise’s 17th championship.

James finished with 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, Anthony Davis’ three-pointer with 39.5 seconds left finally settled matters as the Lakers beat the Miami Heat 102-96 in Game 4.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James lies on the court during their game against the Miami Heat in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

The Lakers lead 3-1 and can win the title when the series resumes tomorrow.

“Big-time play. Big-time moment,” James said of Davis’ three-pointer. “Not only for A.D, but for our ballclub and for our franchise.”

Davis finished with 22 points, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 15 and Danny Green added 10 for the Lakers, who did not trail at any point in the final 20-plus minutes.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, puts up a shot after being fouled in Game 4 of their NBA Finals series against the Miami Heat in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The Lakers are now 56-0 this season when leading going into the fourth quarter.

Jimmy Butler scored 22 points for Miami, who got 21 from Tyler Herro, 17 from Duncan Robinson and 15 from Bam Adebayo — who returned after missing two games with a neck injury.

“I just loved seeing our guys compete. I love how they respond in between those four lines,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “This was a throwback game and there were some moments of truth there at the end, and probably the bottom line is they won those moments of truth.”

He is right. Whenever Miami had something going, the Lakers snuffed it out.

James’ three-pointer with 8 minutes, 18 seconds remaining in the third period put the Lakers up 55-54 and set the tone for the way the rest of the night was going to go — LA leading, Miami chasing.

“Like I always say, they’re a really, really, really good team and we’ve got to play damn near perfect to beat them,” Butler said. “We didn’t do that tonight... We’ll watch this, learn from it, but we can’t lose another one.”

The Lakers were up by seven with 2:27 left in the third after a three-pointer by Davis; Miami scored the next six to get within one.

Herro made a three early in the fourth to get Miami within one again; the Heat promptly fouled Markieff Morris on a three-point try, and he made all three shots.

Butler scored inside to tie the game with 6:27 left; James scored the next five points himself, including a three-point play where he ended up flat on his back after spinning the ball perfectly off the glass for a score on a drive while taking contact.

“You have to credit our guys’ competitive spirit,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “They were flying around and just competing at an extremely high level that end of the floor.”

A bounce here, a bounce there. Those were the differences late, and the Lakers made their own breaks.

Butler had a corner three that would have given Miami the lead rim out with 3:05 left; Caldwell-Pope made a corner three at the other end seven seconds later and the Lakers were up 93-88.

Miami then turned the ball over on a shot-clock violation; Caldwell-Pope scored on a drive for a seven-point lead.

James said the job is not done, but he knows that the Lakers are on the brink.

“I love what we did tonight,” James said.