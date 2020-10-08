Rafa Nadal questions scheduling

PROBE OPENED: Prosecutors said that they were investigating alleged match-fixing in a women’s doubles match, accusing a group of ‘active and passive corruption’

Reuters, PARIS





Having finished his quarter-final match yesterday at 1:26am local time in cold, windy conditions, Rafael Nadal questioned French Open organizers’ decision to schedule no fewer than five matches on the same court over the day.

The 12-time Roland Garros champion was scheduled last on the main court and when he started his match the temperature was 13°C with a cold wind sweeping the clay off the court, whose roof was left open throughout.

“The weather ... it’s too cold to play tennis. I know football [soccer] players do it all the time, but they’re always moving, while us tennis players, we stop, we come back, there’s the changeover,” Nadal told a news conference after his 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, 6-1 win against Italian teenager Jannik Sinner.

Diego Schwartzman celebrates after defeating Dominic Thiem in their men’s singles quarter-final at Roland Garros at the French Open in Paris on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

Play started at 10am on Tuesday with a rescheduled women’s fourth-round match before a quarter-final between Nadia Pogoroska and Elina Svitolina, a men’s quarter-final between Diego Schwartzman and Dominic Thiem that lasted 5 hours, 8 minutes, and another last-eight encounter between Iga Swiatek and Martina Trevisan.

Nadal started his match at 10:36pm. While such starting times are not unusual at the US Open and Australian Open, those tournaments are during the summer.

This year’s French Open was moved from its usual spot in May and June because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rafael Nadal returns against Jannik Sinner during their men’s singles quarter-final at the French Open in Paris on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“I really don’t know why they put five matches on the Chatrier today. That was a risk,” he said.

“I saw immediately yesterday when they sent me the schedule because there is a chance there is a couple of long matches,” he said. “That’s what happened. Little bit unlucky, of course.”

Nadal faces Schwartzman tomorrow after the Argentine played through the wind and rain, and into the night, defeating Thiem 7-6 (7/1), 5-7, 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/5), 6-2, contesting a total of 376 points.

Iga Swiatek reacts during her match against Martina Trevisan at the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on Tuesday. Photo: AP

Two points from defeat, Schwartzman found his way and emerged with a victory by taking the last four games against a fading Thiem.

“I mean, we both gave everything,” Thiem said. “The thing in tennis is that there is one loser, one winner. Despite [being] so disappointed, I’m still happy for him.”

“I was just so nervous,” Schwartzman said. “I saw the chance today.”

Schwartzman’s edginess was on display a few times. He could not believe it when chair umpire Louise Azemar Engzell appeared to get a call wrong in the first set.

He argued with her again later when she would not halt the match, despite a rain shower, saying: “How do you know it’s playable or not ... if you are sitting there, and we are playing?”

The other quarter-finals were to begin at or after press time last night, with Andrey Rublev to play Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic taking on Pablo Carreno Busta.

In the women’s singles yesterday, Swiatek had everything to lose when she walked out on court against Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan with the door to the final invitingly ajar.

However, the 19-year-old Pole produced a commanding display to win 6-3, 6-1 and move into the semi-finals, where another qualifier awaits, Argentine Nadia Podoroska.

Petra Kvitova also advanced, beating Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-3, as did Sofia Kenin, who defeated Danielle Collins 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.

Meanwhile, French prosecutors have opened an investigation into alleged match-fixing in a women’s doubles match.

The prosecutors’ office said that the investigation into “fraud in an organized group” and “active and passive corruption” was related to a doubles match on Wednesday last week in which Romanian pair Andreea Mitu and Patricia Maria Tig beat Russian Yana Sizikova and Madison Brengle of the US.

Mitu and Tig won 7-6 (10/8), 6-4, but were eliminated in the third round on Sunday.

In the quarter-finals on Tuesday, Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos defeated Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 7-5, while Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova ousted Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Additional reporting by staff reporter and AP