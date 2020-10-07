SOCCER
Man United sign Cavani
Manchester United on Monday swooped for Edinson Cavani among four signings, but Arsenal completed the biggest deal of transfer deadline day with the arrival of midfielder Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid. Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek had been the only addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad prior to Monday’s arrival of Cavani, Alex Telles, Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri. Cavani, 33, has been a free agent since leaving Paris Saint-Germain in June and signed a one-year deal with the option for a second season. “Manchester United is one of the greatest clubs in the world, so it is a real honor to be here,” Cavani said. “I’ve worked really hard during the time off and I feel eager to compete and represent this incredible club.” Partey has been a long-term target for the Gunners. “We have been watching Thomas for a while, so we’re now delighted to add such a high quality player to our squad,” Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said. “He is a dynamic midfielder with great energy.”
SOCCER
Chiesa moves to Juventus
Juventus have signed ACF Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa in a 50 million euro (US$47.2 million) deal. The Serie A champions said the deal involved a two-season loan, worth 10 million euros, followed by an obligation to buy for a further 40 million euros, plus up to 10 million euros more based on “further performance objectives.”
RUGBY UNION
Coles cleared to play
Veteran All Blacks hooker Dane Coles has been cleared for selection for the season-opening Test against the Wallabies, while midfielder Ngani Laumape has joined the squad in Wellington, the team said yesterday. Coles was considered a doubt for Sunday’s Bledisloe Cup opener while recovering from a calf strain, but coach Ian Foster said he had rejoined the group on Monday. “So the signs are good for a full training week,” Foster told reporters. Laumape was added as an injury replacement for Braydon Ennor, but is not expected to play in Wellington or the second Bledisloe Cup match in Auckland as he continues his recovery from a broken arm.
CRICKET
Ashwin issues warning
Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said he made an exception for Aaron Finch on Monday, but would not hesitate to run out batsmen if they stray out of the crease at the non-striker’s end in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ashwin and Delhi head coach Ricky Ponting remain at loggerheads over such a dismissal of the non-striking batsman, which, although legal, is considered by many to be against the spirit of the game. Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Finch prematurely left the non-striker’s end even before Ashwin had released the ball in Monday’s IPL contest in Dubai. Ashwin did not to run the batsman out, but later issued a warning on Twitter. “Let’s make it clear!! First and final warning for 2020. I am making it official and don’t blame me later on,” the India spinner wrote, also tagging Ponting. Ponting remains opposed to “Mankading,” which was named after India bowler Vinoo Mankad, who ran out Australia’s Bill Brown in similar fashion in 1947. The former Australia captain before the tournament said that he would not allow “Mankading” by any Delhi players. Delhi triumphed by 59 runs in Monday’s contest.
UNDERDOGS PREVAIL: Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to make the last 16, while world No. 186 Altamier defeated seventh seed Berrettini to advance Top seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova yesterday crashed out of the French Open as they suffered only their second defeat of the season on the clay courts in Paris. The Taiwanese-Czech duo were stunned 6-4, 7-5 by 14th seeds Alexa Guarachi of Chile and Desirae Krawczyk of the US in 1 hour, 25 minutes in the third round of the women’s doubles on Court 14 at Roland Garros. The reigning Wimbledon champions won only 52 percent of points on their first serve, while their opponents won 64 percent and converted five of six break points, as they denied Hsieh and Strycova
CLOSE COACHES: The American initially said that her father moved seats to help her after she dropped the first set, but later said: ‘He just sat there — and it worked’ After Sofia Kenin dropped the opening set in the French Open’s fourth round on Monday, her father, Alexander, who is also her coach, switched seats in the stands, plopping himself down right next to her opponent’s coach. Whether the elder Kenin’s move, so noticeable in the sea of empty beige seats at Court Philippe Chatrier, actually influenced the outcome cannot be known — the chair umpire did give a warning for coaching, which is not allowed during Grand Slam matches; the Australian Open champion said that her father merely helped by “motivating” — things did turn around soon afterward. Never before a
The name of the former baseball commissioner who never had a black player in the MLB during his long reign is being pulled off all future Most Valuable Player (MVP) plaques after more than 75 years. Kenesaw Mountain Landis would not be depicted on the annual awards presented by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA), the group said on Friday. The decision came after 89 percent of its membership last week voted for his removal. “We will no longer be associated with the Landis name, and the MVP plaques will be nameless in 2020,” association president Paul Sullivan wrote. “Hopefully, when some sense
BOWING OUT: Jelena Ostapenko swept Karolina Pliskova out of the tournament, ending a miserable year for the Czech star who struggled at the Australian Open and US Open Top seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova yesterday advanced to the second round of the women’s doubles at the French Open as the duo began their bid for a second Grand Slam trophy. The Taiwanese-Czech pairing survived a scare in the second set when they fell 0-3 behind, but rallied to defeat Maria Sanchez of the US and Astra Sharma of Australia 6-1, 6-4 in 69 minutes on Court 3 at Roland Garros in Paris. Taiwan’s Hsieh bounced back from the disappointment of a 6-1, 6-4 defeat to Polish 19-year-old Iga Swiatek in the second round of the singles on Wednesday, while