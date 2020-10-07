SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





SOCCER

Man United sign Cavani

Manchester United on Monday swooped for Edinson Cavani among four signings, but Arsenal completed the biggest deal of transfer deadline day with the arrival of midfielder Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid. Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek had been the only addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad prior to Monday’s arrival of Cavani, Alex Telles, Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri. Cavani, 33, has been a free agent since leaving Paris Saint-Germain in June and signed a one-year deal with the option for a second season. “Manchester United is one of the greatest clubs in the world, so it is a real honor to be here,” Cavani said. “I’ve worked really hard during the time off and I feel eager to compete and represent this incredible club.” Partey has been a long-term target for the Gunners. “We have been watching Thomas for a while, so we’re now delighted to add such a high quality player to our squad,” Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said. “He is a dynamic midfielder with great energy.”

SOCCER

Chiesa moves to Juventus

Juventus have signed ACF Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa in a 50 million euro (US$47.2 million) deal. The Serie A champions said the deal involved a two-season loan, worth 10 million euros, followed by an obligation to buy for a further 40 million euros, plus up to 10 million euros more based on “further performance objectives.”

RUGBY UNION

Coles cleared to play

Veteran All Blacks hooker Dane Coles has been cleared for selection for the season-opening Test against the Wallabies, while midfielder Ngani Laumape has joined the squad in Wellington, the team said yesterday. Coles was considered a doubt for Sunday’s Bledisloe Cup opener while recovering from a calf strain, but coach Ian Foster said he had rejoined the group on Monday. “So the signs are good for a full training week,” Foster told reporters. Laumape was added as an injury replacement for Braydon Ennor, but is not expected to play in Wellington or the second Bledisloe Cup match in Auckland as he continues his recovery from a broken arm.

CRICKET

Ashwin issues warning

Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said he made an exception for Aaron Finch on Monday, but would not hesitate to run out batsmen if they stray out of the crease at the non-striker’s end in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ashwin and Delhi head coach Ricky Ponting remain at loggerheads over such a dismissal of the non-striking batsman, which, although legal, is considered by many to be against the spirit of the game. Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Finch prematurely left the non-striker’s end even before Ashwin had released the ball in Monday’s IPL contest in Dubai. Ashwin did not to run the batsman out, but later issued a warning on Twitter. “Let’s make it clear!! First and final warning for 2020. I am making it official and don’t blame me later on,” the India spinner wrote, also tagging Ponting. Ponting remains opposed to “Mankading,” which was named after India bowler Vinoo Mankad, who ran out Australia’s Bill Brown in similar fashion in 1947. The former Australia captain before the tournament said that he would not allow “Mankading” by any Delhi players. Delhi triumphed by 59 runs in Monday’s contest.