Astros rally to defeat Athletics 10-5

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Carlos Correa blasted two homers as the Houston Astros used a four-run sixth inning to come from behind to beat the Oakland Athletics 10-5 in the opening game of their American League Division Series on Monday.

Jose Altuve hit the go-ahead two-run single in the sixth, while George Springer added four hits for the Astros, who won in their first playoff game at Dodger Stadium since beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the controversial 2017 World Series.

The Astros moved within two wins from their fourth consecutive appearance in the American League Championship Series.

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and center fielder George Springer celebrate after Game 1 of their playoff series against the Oakland Athletics at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday. Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY

The turning point in the contest came on a single to left field followed by an error.

Trailing 5-3 in the sixth inning with two outs, A’s shortstop Marcus Semien made a fielding error on a grounder by Astros Josh Reddick.

After a Martin Maldonado single, Springer connected on an RBI double.

Altuve followed with a go-ahead single to shallow left field that scored Maldonado and Springer for a 6-5 lead. Michael Brantley made it 7-5 on a single to center field to score Altuve.

Right-handed pitcher Lance McCullers got off to a shaky start for the Astros, giving up five runs on eight hits over four-plus innings with a walk and five strikeouts.

A’s starter Chris Bassitt also went four-plus innings, giving up three runs on nine hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

A’s right-hander J.B. Wendelken gave up four unearned runs in two-thirds of an inning to take the loss.

Houston left-hander Blake Taylor was credited with the win after getting three outs in the fifth inning.