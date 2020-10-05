Garcia grabs share of lead at Sanderson Farms

Reuters





Sergio Garcia, seeking his first PGA Tour win since the 2017 Masters, on Saturday earned a share of the third-round lead at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi, while putting with his eyes closed.

Garcia, who has missed three of his last four cuts, used a sizzling stretch around the turn and steady finish to card a bogey-free, six-under-par 66 that brought him to 14 under on the week at the Country Club of Jackson.

That left the Spaniard in a three-way share of the lead with Australian Cameron Davis (63) and American J.T. Poston (69) and one shot clear of Brandt Snedeker (67) and Norway’s Kristoffer Ventura (68).

C.T Pan of Taiwan plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, on Thursday last week. Photo: AFP

After his round, Garcia was asked about his decision to go with the no-look strokes on the greens.

“I’ve done it for quite a while now in practice and obviously in most of my tournaments. It’s just a personal thing that I feel like it helps me, and that’s why I do it,” he said.

Garcia, who began the day five shots back of overnight leader Keegan Bradley (73), birdied his second hole and then turned it up a notch with four birdies over a five-hole stretch around the turn before another at the 15th.

Poston went out late and had the outright lead with three holes to play but made a bogey at the par-four 16th where he was unable to get up and down from a greenside bunker.

Taiwan’s C.T. Pan finished tied for 14th at nine-under-par, carding a 68.

The Miaoli-born player, who won his first PGA Tour title last year at the RBC Heritage, sank an 18-foot birdie on the par-4 18th.

Additional reporting by staff writer