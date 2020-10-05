Sergio Garcia, seeking his first PGA Tour win since the 2017 Masters, on Saturday earned a share of the third-round lead at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi, while putting with his eyes closed.
Garcia, who has missed three of his last four cuts, used a sizzling stretch around the turn and steady finish to card a bogey-free, six-under-par 66 that brought him to 14 under on the week at the Country Club of Jackson.
That left the Spaniard in a three-way share of the lead with Australian Cameron Davis (63) and American J.T. Poston (69) and one shot clear of Brandt Snedeker (67) and Norway’s Kristoffer Ventura (68).
Photo: AFP
After his round, Garcia was asked about his decision to go with the no-look strokes on the greens.
“I’ve done it for quite a while now in practice and obviously in most of my tournaments. It’s just a personal thing that I feel like it helps me, and that’s why I do it,” he said.
Garcia, who began the day five shots back of overnight leader Keegan Bradley (73), birdied his second hole and then turned it up a notch with four birdies over a five-hole stretch around the turn before another at the 15th.
Poston went out late and had the outright lead with three holes to play but made a bogey at the par-four 16th where he was unable to get up and down from a greenside bunker.
Taiwan’s C.T. Pan finished tied for 14th at nine-under-par, carding a 68.
The Miaoli-born player, who won his first PGA Tour title last year at the RBC Heritage, sank an 18-foot birdie on the par-4 18th.
Additional reporting by staff writer
Taiwan Steel on Sunday took sole possession of the top of the Taiwan Football Premier League standings for the first time this season after a 9-2 thrashing of Taipower in a title showdown in which man-of-the-match Marc Fenelus scored four goals and provided two assists. In a match billed as the season’s key battle between the league’s two leading teams, both on 36 points, Taipower’s players wilted under the pressure and got blown away by an outstanding display from Taiwan Steel, who cruised to their ninth consecutive victory. Taiwan Steel opened the scoring within five minutes in the rain in Taoyuan when
Taiwan’s Jason Jung was knocked out of the first round of the French Open in straight sets on Sunday, while Andy Murray said it was going to be “difficult” for the former world No. 1 to reach his level of old after he also fell to a lopsided defeat by fellow three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka. Jung fell to a 7-5, 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/3) defeat to Argentina’s Federico Coria in 3 hours, 19 minutes at Roland Garros, despite hitting 55 winners. Jung served for both the first and second sets, then failed to convert two set points at 5-4 in
BACK IN FULL SWING: Apart from two wins in the qualifiers in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in February, the match was Hsieh Su-wei’s first singles victory of the season Taiwanese No. 1 Hsieh Su-wei on Monday defeated world No. 143 Barbara Haas to advance to the second round of the French Open on a rain-affected day at Roland Garros in Paris. Hsieh defeated the Austrian qualifier 6-3, 7-6 (7/1) in 1 hour, 34 minutes on the clay courts in the French capital. The Taiwanese world No. 63 saved five of eight break points and converted four of four, hitting 17 winners and taking advantage of her opponent’s 39 unforced errors to improve her career record against Haas to 2-1, after they claimed a victory apiece in their previous encounters in 2017. Apart
BOWING OUT: Jelena Ostapenko swept Karolina Pliskova out of the tournament, ending a miserable year for the Czech star who struggled at the Australian Open and US Open Top seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova yesterday advanced to the second round of the women’s doubles at the French Open as the duo began their bid for a second Grand Slam trophy. The Taiwanese-Czech pairing survived a scare in the second set when they fell 0-3 behind, but rallied to defeat Maria Sanchez of the US and Astra Sharma of Australia 6-1, 6-4 in 69 minutes on Court 3 at Roland Garros in Paris. Taiwan’s Hsieh bounced back from the disappointment of a 6-1, 6-4 defeat to Polish 19-year-old Iga Swiatek in the second round of the singles on Wednesday, while