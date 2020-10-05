Swiss Skydiver on Saturday held off Authentic in a thrilling finish, becoming just the sixth filly to win the Preakness Stakes in a dramatic end to a topsy-turvy Triple Crown year.
Trained by Kenny McPeek and ridden by Robby Albarado, Swiss Skydiver edged to the lead as they headed into the final turn, then held off a fierce challenge from Kentucky Derby winner Authentic, whose trainer Bob Baffert was denied a record eighth Preakness win.
“She’s just such a special filly,” McPeek said of the determined chestnut filly that romped to victory in the Alabama Stakes before running second in the Kentucky Oaks.
Photo: AFP
He knew some questioned his decision to put Swiss Skydiver up against the colts in the 1 3/16-mile Preakness, he said.
She justified his faith, becoming the first filly since Rachel Alexandra in 2009 — and just the second female since 1924.
She was the first filly to run in the Preakness since Ria Antonia finished last in 2014.
“She continues to get stronger and it’s amazing,” McPeek said. “I’ve been doing this for 35 years and you’re around horses and sometimes you run them and they come back tired.”
“She never gets tired. If anything, she makes me tired dragging me around the barn every day,” he added.
The Baffert-trained Thousand Words and Authentic, ridden by Johnny Velazquez, dueled for the lead early, but Albarado slipped Swiss Skydiver past them as they were turning for home.
“I had an opportunity,” Albarado said. “I took advantage of the rail. Johnny stayed off the fence there, made a conscious decision to move at that time. Give or take now. If I make that move now or I wait and get smothered.”
Swiss Skydiver, who went off at odds of 11-1, held her ground as the two thundered away from the rest of the field down the stretch, finally getting her nose across the wire first.
Jesus’ Team, a 40-1 longshot trained by Jose D’Angelo and ridden by Jevian Toledo, was a distant third.
Pimlico, which usually features a raucous crowd of 100,000, was virtually empty, with just owners, trainers and workers in attendance amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 had already turned the Triple Crown, which normally starts with the Kentucky Derby on the first Saturday in May, upside down with the Belmont Stakes opening the action on June 20 and the Kentucky Derby held in last month.
Belmont winner Tiz the Law, pipped by Authentic in the Kentucky Derby, opted out of the Preakness in preparation for the Breeders’ Cup Classic.
Baffert was vying to become the first trainer to win the Preakness.
He shares the record with 19th-century trainer R. Wyndham Walden.
Baffert’s most recent Preakness win remains Justify’s 2018 triumph on the way to the Triple Crown.
Taiwan Steel on Sunday took sole possession of the top of the Taiwan Football Premier League standings for the first time this season after a 9-2 thrashing of Taipower in a title showdown in which man-of-the-match Marc Fenelus scored four goals and provided two assists. In a match billed as the season’s key battle between the league’s two leading teams, both on 36 points, Taipower’s players wilted under the pressure and got blown away by an outstanding display from Taiwan Steel, who cruised to their ninth consecutive victory. Taiwan Steel opened the scoring within five minutes in the rain in Taoyuan when
Taiwan’s Jason Jung was knocked out of the first round of the French Open in straight sets on Sunday, while Andy Murray said it was going to be “difficult” for the former world No. 1 to reach his level of old after he also fell to a lopsided defeat by fellow three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka. Jung fell to a 7-5, 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/3) defeat to Argentina’s Federico Coria in 3 hours, 19 minutes at Roland Garros, despite hitting 55 winners. Jung served for both the first and second sets, then failed to convert two set points at 5-4 in
BACK IN FULL SWING: Apart from two wins in the qualifiers in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in February, the match was Hsieh Su-wei’s first singles victory of the season Taiwanese No. 1 Hsieh Su-wei on Monday defeated world No. 143 Barbara Haas to advance to the second round of the French Open on a rain-affected day at Roland Garros in Paris. Hsieh defeated the Austrian qualifier 6-3, 7-6 (7/1) in 1 hour, 34 minutes on the clay courts in the French capital. The Taiwanese world No. 63 saved five of eight break points and converted four of four, hitting 17 winners and taking advantage of her opponent’s 39 unforced errors to improve her career record against Haas to 2-1, after they claimed a victory apiece in their previous encounters in 2017. Apart
BOWING OUT: Jelena Ostapenko swept Karolina Pliskova out of the tournament, ending a miserable year for the Czech star who struggled at the Australian Open and US Open Top seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova yesterday advanced to the second round of the women’s doubles at the French Open as the duo began their bid for a second Grand Slam trophy. The Taiwanese-Czech pairing survived a scare in the second set when they fell 0-3 behind, but rallied to defeat Maria Sanchez of the US and Astra Sharma of Australia 6-1, 6-4 in 69 minutes on Court 3 at Roland Garros in Paris. Taiwan’s Hsieh bounced back from the disappointment of a 6-1, 6-4 defeat to Polish 19-year-old Iga Swiatek in the second round of the singles on Wednesday, while