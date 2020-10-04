Players join chorus for electronic officiating

AP and Reuters, PARIS





Add US Open champion Dominic Thiem and the man he beat at the French Open on Friday, No. 28 seed Casper Ruud, to the growing chorus of players who think electronic line-calling should come to clay-court tennis.

It is not a new idea, but there are questions about the accuracy of that sort of system on clay, where the red dust shifts, making it harder for the machine to be as right as it can be on hard courts.

Still, just in the past couple of days at Roland Garros, top-10 seeds Stefanos Tsitsipas and Denis Shapovalov have raised the issue, as did 2018 semi-finalist Marco Checcinato, who grumbled about it during the third set of his third-round loss on Friday.

Casper Ruud returns against Dominic Thiem during their men’s singles match at Roland Garros at the French Open in Paris on Friday. Photo: AFP

“Today in my match there was a mistake — in my favor actually,” two-time French Open runner-up Thiem said after beating Ruud 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.

“Casper showed me the mark on his phone after the match,” he said.

Thiem played at a tournament in Brazil where a system fine-tuned for use on clay, specifically, was tested.

Denis Shapovalov, left, and the umpire examine marks in the clay amid disagreement over a line call in the second-round match against Roberto Carballes Baena at the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on Thursday. Photo: AP

“There were not any issues,” he said. “So I hope that next year, we will have it in every clay-court tournament.”

After Ruud disputed a couple of calls with the chair umpire, some buddies back home in Norway who were watching the match took a picture of one of the ball marks on the TV screen and sent it to his phone.

“It was quite clearly out,” Ruud said.

On Thursday, Denis Shapovalov found himself on the receiving end of a seemingly wrong call by the umpire on a crucial point during his second-round loss.

Serving for victory at 5-4 in the fifth set against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena, the Canadian ninth seed was up 30-15, when a ball, which seemed to have landed outside the line, was ruled to be in by the umpire.

It could have been two matchpoints for Shapovalov if the call went in his favor, but he ended up losing the match 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 3-6, 8-6 after five hours.

Shapovalov vented his frustration in a Twitter post, accompanied with a screengrab showing the ball had landed outside the line, asking: “When will we have Hawkeye on clay?”