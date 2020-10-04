Add US Open champion Dominic Thiem and the man he beat at the French Open on Friday, No. 28 seed Casper Ruud, to the growing chorus of players who think electronic line-calling should come to clay-court tennis.
It is not a new idea, but there are questions about the accuracy of that sort of system on clay, where the red dust shifts, making it harder for the machine to be as right as it can be on hard courts.
Still, just in the past couple of days at Roland Garros, top-10 seeds Stefanos Tsitsipas and Denis Shapovalov have raised the issue, as did 2018 semi-finalist Marco Checcinato, who grumbled about it during the third set of his third-round loss on Friday.
Photo: AFP
“Today in my match there was a mistake — in my favor actually,” two-time French Open runner-up Thiem said after beating Ruud 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.
“Casper showed me the mark on his phone after the match,” he said.
Thiem played at a tournament in Brazil where a system fine-tuned for use on clay, specifically, was tested.
Photo: AP
“There were not any issues,” he said. “So I hope that next year, we will have it in every clay-court tournament.”
After Ruud disputed a couple of calls with the chair umpire, some buddies back home in Norway who were watching the match took a picture of one of the ball marks on the TV screen and sent it to his phone.
“It was quite clearly out,” Ruud said.
On Thursday, Denis Shapovalov found himself on the receiving end of a seemingly wrong call by the umpire on a crucial point during his second-round loss.
Serving for victory at 5-4 in the fifth set against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena, the Canadian ninth seed was up 30-15, when a ball, which seemed to have landed outside the line, was ruled to be in by the umpire.
It could have been two matchpoints for Shapovalov if the call went in his favor, but he ended up losing the match 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 3-6, 8-6 after five hours.
Shapovalov vented his frustration in a Twitter post, accompanied with a screengrab showing the ball had landed outside the line, asking: “When will we have Hawkeye on clay?”
Taiwan Steel on Sunday took sole possession of the top of the Taiwan Football Premier League standings for the first time this season after a 9-2 thrashing of Taipower in a title showdown in which man-of-the-match Marc Fenelus scored four goals and provided two assists. In a match billed as the season’s key battle between the league’s two leading teams, both on 36 points, Taipower’s players wilted under the pressure and got blown away by an outstanding display from Taiwan Steel, who cruised to their ninth consecutive victory. Taiwan Steel opened the scoring within five minutes in the rain in Taoyuan when
Taiwan’s Jason Jung was knocked out of the first round of the French Open in straight sets on Sunday, while Andy Murray said it was going to be “difficult” for the former world No. 1 to reach his level of old after he also fell to a lopsided defeat by fellow three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka. Jung fell to a 7-5, 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/3) defeat to Argentina’s Federico Coria in 3 hours, 19 minutes at Roland Garros, despite hitting 55 winners. Jung served for both the first and second sets, then failed to convert two set points at 5-4 in
BACK IN FULL SWING: Apart from two wins in the qualifiers in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in February, the match was Hsieh Su-wei’s first singles victory of the season Taiwanese No. 1 Hsieh Su-wei on Monday defeated world No. 143 Barbara Haas to advance to the second round of the French Open on a rain-affected day at Roland Garros in Paris. Hsieh defeated the Austrian qualifier 6-3, 7-6 (7/1) in 1 hour, 34 minutes on the clay courts in the French capital. The Taiwanese world No. 63 saved five of eight break points and converted four of four, hitting 17 winners and taking advantage of her opponent’s 39 unforced errors to improve her career record against Haas to 2-1, after they claimed a victory apiece in their previous encounters in 2017. Apart
TEAM BLUNDER: Race stewards issued Lewis Hamilton with two penalties for making practice starts outside the specified area, which Mercedes had told him he could do Valtteri Bottas yesterday won the Russian Grand Prix for Mercedes after teammate and championship leader Lewis Hamilton collected two time penalties for infringements before the race had even started. Hamilton, who started on pole position in Sochi hoping for a 91st Formula One victory to equal Ferrari great Michael Schumacher’s all-time record, finished third behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. The Briton’s lead over Bottas shrunk to a still healthy 44 points after 10 of 17 races, with the Finn collecting a bonus point for driving the fastest lap. “Never give up. It’s a good day,” said Bottas, who addressed his critics in more