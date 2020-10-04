Taiwanese-Czech duo Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova yesterday advanced to the third round of the women’s doubles at the French Open with a 7-5, 6-1 defeat of Czech-Dutch pairing Marie Bouzkova and Arantxa Rus on the clay courts in Paris.
The top seeds won 71 percent of points on their first serve, saved two of three break points and converted four of 11 in 1 hour, 26 minutes on Court 13 at Roland Garros.
Hsieh, the world’s No. 1-ranked player in women’s doubles, and Strycova, ranked No. 2, next face 14th seeds Alexa Guarachi of Chile and Desirae Krawczyk of the US in the third round after they rallied from a set down to defeat US pairing Lauren Davis and Sabrina Santamaria 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 on Friday.
Reigning Wimbledon champions Hsieh and Strycova, who are eyeing a second Grand Slam title in the French capital, are yet to drop a set since their return to the court following the COVID-19 suspension after cruising to the Internazionali BNL d’Italia title in Rome last month.
They now have a 23-1 win-loss record this season.
In the women’s singles on Friday, Simona Halep’s title defense continued against US teenager Amanda Anisimova, winning 6-0, 6-1 in less than an hour.
“I was playing really bad,” said Anisimova, who made 32 unforced errors, 25 more than the No. 1-seeded Halep. “It’s been one of the worst matches I have played in a while. I was just making mistakes all over the place.”
Halep in the fourth round was to play Iga Swiatek, who ousted Hsieh in the second round.
In the men’s singles on Friday, Lorenzo Sonego and 27th-seeded American Taylor Fritz engaged in quite a tiebreaker, the longest ever played in a men’s singles match at the French Open and tied for the second-longest at any Grand Slam tournament.
Each man held more than a half-dozen sets points over 30 minutes and 36 points.
It finally ended when Sonego took the last two points with drop shots and ended the match, winning 7-6 (7/5), 6-3, 7-6 (19/17) to get to the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.
Yesterday, Andrey Rublev strolled into the fourth round with a facile 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 win over South African Kevin Anderson.
Rublev, seeded 13th at Roland Garros, had lost his only previous meeting against two-time Grand Slam finalist Anderson at the 2015 US Open, but did not face a single breakpoint against the 34-year-old on Court Simonne Mathieu.
Others to reach the third round, which was ongoing at press time last night, were Dominic Thiem, Sebastian Korda, Hugo Gaston, Rafael Nadal, Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev and Diego Schwartzman.
