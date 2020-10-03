Bill to overhaul US Olympic system passes US House

Reuters





Legislation that would trigger a massive overhaul of the US Olympic system offering athletes greater protection and more input into decisionmaking was on Thursday unanimously passed by the US House of Representatives and sent to the White House for US President Donald Trump’s signature.

Arising from the Larry Nassar gymnastics sex abuse scandal, the Empowering Olympic, Paralympic and Amateur Athletes Act calls for increased funding for the US Center for SafeSport and more athlete representation on the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) board and national governing bodies.

If both fail to follow up on reforms, new mechanisms would be in place to allow the US Congress to dissolve the USOPC board and decertify governing bodies.

The bill, introduced by senators Jerry Moran and Richard Blumenthal, followed an 18-month investigation that found Nassar, the former team doctor for USA Gymnastics, was able to assault hundreds of girls and women because of a lack of transparency and accountability among US Olympic officials, coaches and trainers.

“The very institutions charged with protecting these athletes failed countless times, choosing to ignore or cover up abuse, rather than defend and protect athletes and survivors,” Moran and Blumenthal said in a joint statement.

“Today, the House passed our Olympic reform legislation, advancing critical changes and effective safeguards to protect our Olympic, Paralympic and amateur athletes,” they said.

The Nassar scandal, which triggered lawsuits and mass resignations within the USOPC and USA Gymnastics over the organizational failures to adequately respond to the abuse, has led to congressional oversight, which would receive regular reports and audits.