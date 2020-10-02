SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





BASKETBALL

Nickname draws snickers

Former NBA center Andrew Bogut was left amused yesterday when the newest franchise in the Australian NBL announced its nickname. The team would be known as the Tasmania Jack Jumpers, named after a species of venomous ants, mostly found on the Australian island state. “Joking yeah? Good one. Got me good,” former NBA No. 1 draft pick Bogut wrote on Twitter in a reply to a post from another former Australian NBA player, Chris Anstey. “The NBL takes a great step back into Tasmania, then calls them the Jack Jumpers? My goodness,” Anstey wrote on Twitter. A team official had a different opinion of jack jumpers, which are known for their unique ability to jump. Their bite has in rare instances proven fatal. The team also produced a rather impressive animated video which promised the team would “strike fear with their venomous attack,” showed jumping ants crawling all over a map of Tasmania. The state has not had a team in the national competition since the Hobart Devils folded in 1996.

HOCKEY

Rangers buy out Lundqvist

Legendary New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist on Wednesday bade farewell to the franchise after the team bought out the final season of his seven-year contract. The Rangers confirmed that the 38-year-old Swede, regarded as one of the greatest goalies in NHL history, had been paid the final year of his contract extension inked in 2013. Lundqvist is free to sign with any team when the free agency period starts on Friday next week. Lundqvist, a member of Sweden’s 2006 Winter Olympics gold medal-winning team, went 459-310-96 with a 2.43 goals-against average during 887 games for New York.

BASKETBALL

Belarusian player jailed

A Minsk court on Wednesday sentenced Belarusian player Yelena Levchenko to 15 days in jail for participating in protests demanding the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Levchenko, a player on the women’s national team and a championship winner in the Russian, Lithuanian and Polish leagues, is one of the founding members of a movement among athletes calling for new presidential elections. She was detained on Wednesday morning at Minsk National Airport as she was about to fly out for planned medical treatment abroad. The Belarusian Foundation for Sports Solidarity called on athletes to boycott competitions after Levchenko’s arrest, while Minsk handball club Vityaz refused to host a scheduled Belarusian championship match in protest.

FOOTBALL

NFL delays game over virus

The NFL on Wednesday postponed Sunday’s Week 4 matchup between the Tennessee Titans and the Pittsburgh Steelers due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among Titans players and team personnel. The league is expected to reschedule the game for Monday or Tuesday night. Linebacker Kamalei Correa, defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley and practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson have all been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as the NFL shut down the Titans’ team facility. The Titans also reported five positive tests among team personnel, including outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen, who did not make the trip to Minnesota.