BASKETBALL
Nickname draws snickers
Former NBA center Andrew Bogut was left amused yesterday when the newest franchise in the Australian NBL announced its nickname. The team would be known as the Tasmania Jack Jumpers, named after a species of venomous ants, mostly found on the Australian island state. “Joking yeah? Good one. Got me good,” former NBA No. 1 draft pick Bogut wrote on Twitter in a reply to a post from another former Australian NBA player, Chris Anstey. “The NBL takes a great step back into Tasmania, then calls them the Jack Jumpers? My goodness,” Anstey wrote on Twitter. A team official had a different opinion of jack jumpers, which are known for their unique ability to jump. Their bite has in rare instances proven fatal. The team also produced a rather impressive animated video which promised the team would “strike fear with their venomous attack,” showed jumping ants crawling all over a map of Tasmania. The state has not had a team in the national competition since the Hobart Devils folded in 1996.
HOCKEY
Rangers buy out Lundqvist
Legendary New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist on Wednesday bade farewell to the franchise after the team bought out the final season of his seven-year contract. The Rangers confirmed that the 38-year-old Swede, regarded as one of the greatest goalies in NHL history, had been paid the final year of his contract extension inked in 2013. Lundqvist is free to sign with any team when the free agency period starts on Friday next week. Lundqvist, a member of Sweden’s 2006 Winter Olympics gold medal-winning team, went 459-310-96 with a 2.43 goals-against average during 887 games for New York.
BASKETBALL
Belarusian player jailed
A Minsk court on Wednesday sentenced Belarusian player Yelena Levchenko to 15 days in jail for participating in protests demanding the resignation of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Levchenko, a player on the women’s national team and a championship winner in the Russian, Lithuanian and Polish leagues, is one of the founding members of a movement among athletes calling for new presidential elections. She was detained on Wednesday morning at Minsk National Airport as she was about to fly out for planned medical treatment abroad. The Belarusian Foundation for Sports Solidarity called on athletes to boycott competitions after Levchenko’s arrest, while Minsk handball club Vityaz refused to host a scheduled Belarusian championship match in protest.
FOOTBALL
NFL delays game over virus
The NFL on Wednesday postponed Sunday’s Week 4 matchup between the Tennessee Titans and the Pittsburgh Steelers due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among Titans players and team personnel. The league is expected to reschedule the game for Monday or Tuesday night. Linebacker Kamalei Correa, defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley and practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson have all been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as the NFL shut down the Titans’ team facility. The Titans also reported five positive tests among team personnel, including outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen, who did not make the trip to Minnesota.
TAIWANESE TO PLAY: Jason Jung faces Frederico Coria in the men’s singles first round today, while in the women’s singles, Hsieh Su-wei is to take on Barbara Haas Novak Djokovic is to renew his love-hate relationship with Roland Garros in the knowledge that it is himself rather than seemingly unsettled 12-time champion Rafael Nadal who could pose the greatest threat to winning a second Paris title and 18th Grand Slam crown. The only man to beat Djokovic this year is Djokovic after the Serb’s hair-trigger temper prompted a sensational disqualification from the US Open. The 33-year-old arrives in the French capital with a 31-1 record this year after his New York brain-fade was followed by a record 36th Masters title in Rome. Djokovic’s 2016 triumph at Roland Garros allowed him to
Taiwan’s Jason Jung was knocked out of the first round of the French Open in straight sets on Sunday, while Andy Murray said it was going to be “difficult” for the former world No. 1 to reach his level of old after he also fell to a lopsided defeat by fellow three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka. Jung fell to a 7-5, 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/3) defeat to Argentina’s Federico Coria in 3 hours, 19 minutes at Roland Garros, despite hitting 55 winners. Jung served for both the first and second sets, then failed to convert two set points at 5-4 in
Taiwan Steel on Sunday took sole possession of the top of the Taiwan Football Premier League standings for the first time this season after a 9-2 thrashing of Taipower in a title showdown in which man-of-the-match Marc Fenelus scored four goals and provided two assists. In a match billed as the season’s key battle between the league’s two leading teams, both on 36 points, Taipower’s players wilted under the pressure and got blown away by an outstanding display from Taiwan Steel, who cruised to their ninth consecutive victory. Taiwan Steel opened the scoring within five minutes in the rain in Taoyuan when
Michael Schumacher’s son Mick said that the prospect of Lewis Hamilton equaling the Ferrari great’s all-time record of 91 wins has given him something to aim for when he gets to Formula One. Hamilton, who replaced Michael Schumacher at Mercedes in 2013, can take his 91st victory in today’s Russian Grand Prix in Sochi — a race he has won four times previously. “One sentence my dad always used to say was: ‘Records are there to be broken.’ It’s everybody’s aim in this sport to do that,” Formula Two championship leader Mick Schumacher said on Friday. “I think Lewis had a very, very